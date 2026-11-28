Dak Prescott is being wasted by the Dallas Cowboys. He's led some of the most prolific offenses the modern NFL has ever seen. And yet, the team still hasn't reached an NFC title game since Troy Aikman was under center. It's not quite as bad as the Detroit Lions' situation with Matthew Stafford back in the day, but it's getting pretty close.

Since earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2016, Prescott has led the league twice in completions and had the most touchdown passes in 2023 with 36. His 39,329 yards passing are the fourth-most in that span and he's taken the Cowboys to the playoffs five times. Unfortunately, Prescott has just a 2-5 record because Dallas' defense have been the absolute opposite of clutch.

Stafford stuck it out with Detroit for 12 seasons before the Lions finally came to terms with the fact that it was holding back a Hall of Fame-worthy talent from chasing a championship. During his very first season with the Los Angeles Rams, Stafford lifted the Lombardi Trophy. Prescott is in Year 11 with Dallas but he hasn't expressed the same kind of angst to ring-chase, and it feels less likely owner Jerry Jones will feel the same kind of pity.

Will Dak Prescott ever force his way out of woeful Dallas?

After a historic Thanksgiving Day collapse to the Philadelphia Eagles, surrendering a 21-point lead, the Cowboys (5-7) have little to no hope of reaching the playoffs. It would be the third consecutive season the franchise has missed the postseason and the longest such drought of Prescott's career.

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The 2025 and 2026 campaigns featured some of the worst defenses in Cowboys history. Both units ranked in the bottom three and struggled to give run support for Prescott's prolific outings. At some point, he's going to have to realize it's just not going to happen for him in Dallas. If he's loyal to a fault, it may cost him a championship or two elsewhere.

Prescott would automatically elevate nearly any other NFL team to Super Bowl contender. Heck, the Stafford era in Los Angeles is bound to end eventually (he is 38 years old afterall). The Rams invested in their defense this offseason and it's had roughly the opposite results as Dallas. They're winning most games but not scoring an excess of points in the process.

If Stafford hangs up his cleats in 2027, don't be shocked if the team that just traded for Myles Garrett attempts to swing big again by making Jerry Jones an offer it believes he can't refuse. Other bidders could include the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Los Angeles Chargers. Of course, Prescott's $60 million per year income could anchor him to Jones until it runs out after the 2028 campaign.

Jones is also one of the most stubborn owners out there. He went through some rough negotiations with Prescott before eventually getting him to sign an extension in 2024. He'll have to make the decision whether to flip his biggest asset, outside of wideout CeeDee Lamb, for maximum value is worth the likely fire sale that would have to come with it.

For Prescott's career, it's probably the best move but for the franchise it means hitting the reset button on the greatest generation of offensive playmakers its seen since the Aikman-Emmitt Smith-Michael Irvin era. Admitting it's all over could trigger the biggest fan riots of no confidence in Jones of all time. Grab your popcorn, folks.