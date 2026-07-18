Dak Prescott quietly admitted the Cowboys defense cost him a possible Super Bowl run

In 2025, Dallas ranked last in points allowed despite a top offense. New coordinator Christian Parker and safety Caleb Downs are working to fix the unit.

Every year will be the Dallas Cowboys' year until it's actually their year. At least, that's how quarterback Dak Prescott views it. He spoke to fans virtually at Fanatics fest in New York and expressed his gratitude for having that kind of motivation each season.

"That's the one thing I love about the Cowboys nation and being a player of the Cowboys is, it's Super Bowl or bust," Prescott said. "And truthfully, that's the only reason you play this game. And so if that's not your mindset, if that's not your mindset as a fan, then to me, you don't have the right passion. You're not a true winner. So absolutely, we're working every day for it … Whether it be competing away from the game or even in the game when we're competing, that's why we have players like Caleb [Downs], changed our defensive coordinator, that scheme, and super excited about what we're going to offer you guys."

Let's pause and reflect on the latter portion of his comments, though. Why would Prescott find changing the team's defensive coordinator and adding first-round safety Caleb Downs as the biggest difference-makers in the team's competitiveness? Well, you just have to take a look at last year's league defensive rankings to find out.

Dallas was dead last (or near the bottom) in just about every major defensive category in 2025: yards allowed per game (30th), points allowed per game (32nd), total yards allowed (30th), total points allowed (32nd), the list goes on and on. But when you flip things to the offense, you'd think the Cowboys were a Super Bowl contender.

Dak Prescott quietly admits Cowboys defense cost him a Super Bowl run

The Cowboys were second in the league in total yards (6,709), total yards per game (391.9), total passing yards (4,557) and passing yards per game (266.3). Only the Los Angeles Rams bested them. They also scored the seventh-most points (471) and averaged 27.7 per game.

Prescott sat behind only Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff in passing yards, but if it weren't for Dallas' nine losses and single tie, he would've been in the MVP conversation. The 32-year-old absolutely has an argument that the defense cost him his best opportunity to chase a championship.

With new defensive coordinator Christian Parker at the helm, things really can't get any worse than they did last year for the franchise, and it posted a -9 turnover ratio. The pass rush added Rashan Gary, a former Green Bay Packers star, and rookie Malachi Lawrence from UCF to threaten opposing passers. Downs is a massive upgrade for the struggling secondary, which used to be led by Trevon Diggs and recorded just six interceptions.

"We couldn't have asked for a better rookie, a man to step in and understand really just the responsibility that's kind of not necessarily on his shoulders, but that a new defense is trying to great and trying to create an identity, and how much of a big part he's going to play in it," Prescott said of Downs.

The Cowboys could get off to a hot start in 2026 should the defensive holes be plugged. Four of the team's first five opponents missed the playoffs last year, and if Prescott continues to hit on all cylinders with wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, the NFC East crown could be back on the table. After that, it could finally be the Cowboys' year to end their 30-year Super Bowl drought.

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