Dan Campbell sounds the alarm on Lions problem the Bills can expose

The Detroit Lions are well aware their Thursday Night Football clash with the Buffalo Bills will be one of the toughest matchups they face all season. Head coach Dan Campbell even said the team focused heavily in the offseason on being prepared for high-caliber offenses like Buffalo's.

“They’ve got personnel. They’ve got a quarterback who makes it go, and they’ve got a coaching staff that can find those little nuggets and the mismatches," he told reporters Wednesday. "We’ve spent a lot of time just really through the offseason and training camp trying not to be sitting ducks ... To eliminate the run and heavy, but also not to be so predictable that people feel like they get a beat on you.”

However, the team is coming off a Week 1 victory in which it blew a sizeable second-half lead to the New Orleans Saints, only surviving in overtime by defending a possible game-winning two-point conversion. Detroit's defense surrendered 410 passing yards and three touchdowns to quarterback Tyler Shough and with two-time MVP Josh Allen awaiting them to debut new Highmark Stadium in primetime, it could be a long night if things aren't tightened up.

“Ultimately, I don’t care what they throw at us," Campbell added. "The quarterback is the key to all of this. If we don’t make him go the long, hard way every time, it can get very difficult.”

Lions face Josh Allen-sized challenge vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit's defensive line earned a "B" grade from multiple pundits after the first week of play which mostly was knocked over not being able to close out New Orleans' late surge. Star pass rushers earned decent ratings like Aidan Hutchinson (90.2 overall, two sacks), Tyleik Williams (76.9 overall) and Skylar Gill-Howard (71.6 overall) but they're going to have to pick things up from that baseline to have a chance against Allen.

The Bills outlasted a Houston Texans team in Week 1 that boasted what was supposed to be the league's top defense. Allen threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns, finding himself tackled behind the line of scrimmage just twice. He added another 23 rushing yards and two more scores using his own feet which proves Campbell's point even more.

Allen also loves playing Detroit. He's 3-0 against the Lions and has racked up 819 passing yards, five total touchdowns and a 96.8 passer rating. The last time the two met in 2024, he put up over 44 percent of that total yardage (362 yards) and completed 67.6 percent of his passes (23-of-34).

The last time Josh Allen played the Lions was one of the best performances in his NFL career 🦬



Will he repeat it tomorrow? #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/MaeOsJSQEV — SleeperBills (@SleeperBills) September 16, 2026

Another point of concern for the Lions is Allen's success on Thursday Night Football. He's 8-1 when playing on that day of the week but his streak was snapped in his latest appearance last November against Houston. He was sacked a whopping eight times in that contest.

So unless Campbell has some wicked blitz packages (or a horde of spiders he can unleash) prepared for the Bills' seemingly strong offensive line, Detroit fans should expect Allen to tear up their secondary worse than Shough did. Though Thursday Night Football does come with wacky vibes that have resulted in some of the most unusual individual performances of any given season. A Josh Allen stinker could very well be in the cards too.