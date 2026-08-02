Deshaun Watson is stealing a spot from these Browns training camp standouts

The next few weeks of camp will determine whether these contenders secure their spots or become casualties in the competition for depth and starting roles.

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a lot of training camp standouts yet, but they do have some players on the cusp of proving they deserve a roster spot. Players like Shedeur Sanders and Denzel Boston have been solid in camp, but their roster spots are pretty much locked. For better or worse, so is Deshaun Watson’s.

The problem with that is giving Watson one of the 53-man spots means there could be a player that gets left off the roster. Here are five players that have had a strong Week 1 of camp and could potentially be a roster cut casualty.

DB Christopher Edmonds

Christopher Edmonds picked off Deshaun Watson during the first week of training camp, which is becoming a trend for the Browns veteran quarterback in training camp. Edmonds making the play – which was created by rookie Emmanuel McNeil-Warren – is just a small step toward him becoming a depth player in this secondary. He could very well have the edge over the rookie while Grant Delpit mans the other safety spot. This team has a decent secondary but will gladly find any new player willing to make an impact.

Edmonds is probably more of a safety than he is a cornerback, though playing in the nickel might not be out of the question. Either way, it’s plays like that in camp that will help separate him as he fights to remain one of the safeties on the 53-man roster. It doesn’t take much to make a play on Watson, but it shouldn’t be taken for granted either.

LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s NFL career is pretty much over. That means the Browns desperately need to find Carson Schwesinger – the reigning defensive rookie of the year – some help in the linebacker room. They added Quincy Williams, who projects to start alongside Schwesinger, but in the Browns traditional 4-3 defensive set, one more spot remains open. Easton Mascarenas-Arnold could be a name to watch who fights for a depth spot and ultimately steals that final starting spot.

Cleveland Browns left back Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) runs through drills during the first day of training camp, July 29, 2026, at the Cross Country Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There’s no surprise the Browns have turned to a young core on both sides of the ball. Mascarenas-Arnold is in his second year and has primarily been on the special teams in training camp. That said, he is getting some good chances with the first team defense and that could go a long way to proving why he deserves to make the roster. The Browns can’t be stingy with who they feel could be impactful on this defense. Though Jared Verse has elite potential, he’s not Myles Garrett. They’ll need all hands on deck to keep this defense playing at a championship-caliber level.

DE Alex Wright

Speaking of the Browns defense and the defensive line, Alex Wright has a lot to prove himself this training camp. Thanks to the Browns trading Garrett, he’ll probably retain his roster spot for now. But rising as a training camp standout will further prove why the Browns are in good hands, post-Garrett. Wright was one of the names – along with Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr. – on this defensive line that has made some big plays early. The Browns will get a clearer look at this defensive line's physicality once the team puts pads on next week. Wright’s roster spot should be safe, but showing how good he is in camp will simply give the Browns’ coaching staff more ease going into the 2026 season.

OL KT Leveston

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns offensive line construction might be just as important as ironing out the rest of the defensive line. Todd Monken and his staff completely revamped this offensive line this offseason and while guys like Spencer Fano have their roster spot locked in, KT Leveston could be one of those players on the outskirts of the 53 man roster if he doesn’t have a big camp. He’s getting some early looks at right guard, taking some first team reps in place of Teven Jenkins.

Because the Browns need a lot of depth on the offensive line, it wouldn’t surprise me if they kept as many players as they could. Injuries ran rampant through the offensive line last year so Leveston making a good impression in camp could go a long way toward solidifying a roster spot.

OT Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones was probably going to have a roster spot regardless just because the Browns could use him as a right tackle, but early on in camp, he’s been getting first team reps at left tackle. Monken mentioned per reports that he views Fano as the starting left tackle but wants him to earn it through camp and practice. Jones has probably been hit the hardest of the offensive line players when it comes to injuries. If he can remain healthy, he’s an important piece to this offensive line.

If he can’t he becomes expendable. The Browns probably won’t cut him and certainly won’t feel the need to choose between him and some other players, but this camp will either give the Browns the confidence they have something to work with or prove maybe it’s time to cut ties.