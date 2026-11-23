The advanced age of Aaron Rodgers always meant the Pittsburgh Steelers would need to find a new franchise quarterback in the offseason. Now, the mental instability of wide receiver DK Metcalf means they'll need to engage in a total rebuild of their offense before the 2027 season kicks off.

Metcalf was ejected in his team's ugly 19-16 defeat against the Eagles after poking cornerback Cooper Dejean in the eye. That was just the final straw in what was a bizarre game for the enigmatic wide receiver. He easily could have been thrown out earlier in the game after entering into multiple verbal altercations with members of the Eagles' defense.

Pittsburgh thought acquiring Metcalf could help make up for the loss of George Pickens on the perimeter. Nothing about his production this season has backed up that idea. Metcalf has only managed to secure 36 catches for 434 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games. Rodgers' struggles at quarterback might be responsible for some of Metcalf's struggles, but watching his tape on a weekly basis makes it clear he just isn't capable of producing the separation required to be a No. 1 NFL wide receiver.

The combination of Metcalf's poor production and erratic behavior makes it distinctly possible that Pittsburgh will exercise the opt-out in his current contract, which would allow them to get out from under the last three years of his current contract. That might be addition by subtraction in the minds of some Steelers fans, but it still will necessitate significant roster moves by the team's front office.

How can the Steelers fix their offense?

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookies Germie Bernard and Kaden Watjen might ultimately develop into quality wide receiver starters in Pittsburgh, but neither is ready to be a No. 1 option for a team with playoff aspirations. That means GM Omar Khan and his staff will need to spend serious resources to reinforce their wide receiver room in the offseason.

The big challenge is that the team's top draft asset, their first round pick, will almost certainly be needed to address the team's vacancy at quarterback. It's difficult to project which collegiate signal-callers might choose to stay in the draft, but someone like Austin Simmons could represent a quality option for Pittsburgh somewhere in the 20s.

That will force the Steelers to roll the dice on receiver prospects with big upside in subsequent rounds. The franchise's possession of two third-round prospects should help them get at least one more potential bite at the wide receiver apple. Prospects like Reed Harris, Junior Sherrill and Cooper Barkate could be intriguing options for Pittsburgh after the Round 1 prospects go off the board.

Add it all up, and it's an almost impossible offseason for the Steelers' front office to execute with perfection. The Metcalf debacle likely means they will need to spend multiple offseasons trying to get their offensive talent back to where it needs to be to even flirt with Super Bowl contention. It's time for Pittsburgh to turn the page on their veteran mistakes.