Dolphins' risk with Malik Willis could pay future-altering dividends in less than a year

The Miami Dolphins are expected to crash and burn for the No. 1 overall pick in 2027. But what if they manage to do just that while also stumbling into their quarterback of the future at the same time? That's exactly what could happen with Malik Willis at the helm this year.

At 27 years old and with four years of NFL experience under his belt, Willis is getting an opportunity to lead his third team in that span. He was drafted No. 86 overall in 2022 by the Tennessee Titans, but his tenure there wasn't the most successful. Over the last two years he backed up Jordan Love in Green Bay and was called into action a total of 11 times with intriguing results.

Malik Willis Highlights



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Willis has only 1,322 career passing yards, but roughly 75 percent of those came as a Packer. He scored 10 total touchdowns when called upon in Green Bay, displaying a unique dual-threat ability that began to flourish in the green and gold. Miami is hoping to catch him as he peaks, which is why it signed him to a three-year, $67.5 million contract this offseason.

Dolphins are in low-risk, high-reward position with Malik Willis investment

Miami Dolphins Training Camp | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

The Dolphins are committing just $5.672 million to Willis this season. That's a bargain to find out if he's got what it takes to handle a starting role full time. Of course, winning would be preferable so the rebuild takes less time, but there's zero pressure to find immediate success.

In the event Willis puts up impressive numbers but a bereft Miami roster is still losing games, the team is in a beautiful position to take advantage of a high draft pick by either selecting the best available non-QB or trading down with QB-needy teams to acquire more selections. Willis was a worthy investment because no matter what he does, the team has prepared itself to pivot in either direction.

Should Willis absolutely stink up the joint and be one of the main reasons the team lands a top pick next April, Miami can follow in the footsteps of the Las Vegas Raiders and just take the best passer on the board. That would give the Dolphins the opportunity to take, for the sake of this exercise, an Arch Manning or Dante Moore and sit either of them behind Willis for 2027.

Miami owes Willis nearly $26 million next year with an escape hatch in the deal once that season concludes. It would be money well spent to have a veteran at the helm while the rookie develops for the long haul with the franchise. The Dolphins also wouldn't be stuck in the years-long nightmare the Cleveland Browns were in with Deshaun Watson, having committed long-term money and then trying to draft budget passers in the middle to late rounds.

Willis could surprise some folks this year. He's looked good in training camp so far, according to reports, but it wouldn't be a disappointment to anyone should camp look so much different than the real deal. This is one of those rare instances where a team just can't go wrong and if you had asked fans just six months ago if that would be the Dolphins, nobody would've said yes.