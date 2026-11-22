On paper, the Buffalo Bills look like they're about to squash the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in NFL Week 11. And to be clear, they very well might. Josh Allen has been as good as ever for the Bills offense this season as both a passing and rushing threat, especially with DJ Moore back in the lineup. And don't overlook James Cook either, who has continued to establish himself as one of the best running backs in the league. While Miami's defense is well-coached and plays hard, they might not have many answers in this specific matchup. But the Dolphins are hoping to attack a shaky Buffalo defense. Kyle McCord is starting once again, but Ollie Gordon II and Malik Washington, as well as rookie Caleb Douglas, could find some sneaky success in this matchup when it's all said and done.

Even if it's in garbage time for the Dolphins, I expect both that group and the Bills to put up numbers this week, both in the box score and on the scoreboard. You won't miss any of that as fans can follow along with all of the Dolphins vs. Bills player and game stats on Sunday throughout the action with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Dolphins vs. Bills player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary