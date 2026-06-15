Don't think George Pickens blinked first by reporting to Cowboys minicamp

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reportedly showed up in Arlington for his physical on Monday, indicating he's going to participate in the team's mandatory minicamp. But despite the speculation over whether he would spurn the team over a lack of progress in long-term contract negotiations, this appearance was an inevitability.

Like Marshawn Lynch famously once said, he's just there so he doesn't get fined. Pickens signed a fully guaranteed $27.3 million franchise tag in late March which required him to show for minicamp — and later training camp — lest he rack up $90,000-per-day penalties. Pickens was notably not present at voluntary workouts earlier this offseason, which only further added to the will-he, won't-he nature of Monday's appearance.

However, don't believe for a second Pickens is submitting to Dallas' cutthroat attempt to avoid overpaying for a player they still aren't ready to lock up long term. This is going to be a long season, and this summer's palpable tension will only make it feel longer as Pickens is the one with his hand on the nuclear option.

George Pickens is still in control of his Cowboys future despite minicamp appearance

Los Angeles Chargers v Dallas Cowboys | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer and team owner Jerry Jones made it clear to Pickens there would be no extension talk during the 2026 season, instead handing him the "prove it" tag. Despite Pickens signing that tag, if he feels Dallas won't engage in good-faith discussions about his future there, you better believe he'll make sure he's wearing a different uniform in 2027.

It won't matter if Dallas continues to place the franchise tag on the star wideout, who set career highs in catches (93), yards (1,429) and touchdowns (nine) last season after being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens will demand a trade before he signs another piece of paper that isn't a multi-year contract. You can't call him hot-headed on this issue yet either, because if he was going to get emotional he would've demanded that trade already.

Instead he appears to be accepting Dallas' challenge and will go out there to prove he's earned his bag. But don't expect him to give Jones and Co. all year to make up their minds. If he's putting up the same kind of numbers he did in 2025, don't be shocked if he's made some sort of comment to put the ball in Jerry's court by Thanksgiving.

If you're a Dallas fan, you can unclench (for now) but don't be surprised when Pickens strategically gets back to his antics in order to get what he feels he deserves. It's just a matter of time.