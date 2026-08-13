Drake Maye was let down by the Patriots immediately after he was drafted

Looking back, Drake Maye was about the only good thing from the New England Patriots 2024 draft class. That class was miserable aside from Maye. Fortunately since then, there’s been a new coaching staff and a massive roster overhaul, and now that draft class is a distant memory after last season’s Super Bowl run. It’s more reason why Maye has to appreciate how much better things are — the fact that the franchise decided to build around him and why drafting is difficult.

6 of the 8 Picks from the Patriots 2024 Draft Class are now OFF THE ROSTER...



Rd1: Drake Maye - Franchise QB



Rd2: Ja'Lynn Polk - Retired

Rd3: Caedan Wallace - Released

Rd4: Layden Robinson - On Another Team

Rd5: Javon Baker - On Another Team

Rd6: Marcellas Dial - On Roster… https://t.co/Y7mRh9otXj — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) August 10, 2026

The only other person on the roster from the 2024 draft class of the eight players drafted is Marcellus Dial, a backup cornerback that was drafted in the sixth round. Every other player, including most recently Caedan Wallace, was either released or is on a new team already.

Patriots have come a long way since Drake Maye’s rookie season

New England Patriots receiver Ja'Lynn Polk | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jerod Mayo was scapegoated, there’s no question about that. The fact his rookie class contained so many under-performers, the Patriots were never going to be anything other than a bottom-feeder in 2024. Ja’Lynn Polk was supposed to be one of Maye’s top targets. Unfortunately, he never turned into anything. His rookie season, he played in 15 games, had just 12 receptions, less than 100 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions.

Polk didn’t play a single snap in 2025 and just recently announced his retirement from the NFL at just 24 years old. The only other player from the 2024 roster that was notable was Joe Milton II, who effectively made himself relevant thanks to a breakout game in the season finale of his rookie season. Milton is now Dak Prescott’s backup in Dallas.

Why Drake Maye should be optimistic about New England’s future

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Imagine if Maye was forced to deal with some of the players from that 2024 roster or even forced to develop alongside some of the other players from his draft class, they’d probably hold him back more than anything. The Patriots didn’t just expedite the franchise’s return to the top of the AFC, though, they expedited Maye’s progress. Maye spent roughly the first half of his rookie season behind Jacoby Brissett. Once the Patriots felt ready to unleash Maye, it turned him into one the AFC’s best last season.

The front office realized their mistake and they were quick to move on from the under performing players. That’s one thing teams typically struggle with is knowing when to move on from the youngsters that are not good and eating up a roster spot. After Maye’s rookie season – and the frustrating and brief Mac Jones era — it felt like New England’s timeline out of the rebuilding phase was never-ending.

Now the Patriots not only have a solid foundation, but have a new core of players that are aiding Maye’s development much better than the guys he was drafted with. Maybe the Patriots needed to have a miserable 2024 draft after taking Maye No. 2 overall to get here. Then again, maybe this is what was always destined for a franchise that’s been synonymous with Super Bowls for decades now.