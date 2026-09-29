Eagles vs. Bears live player stats, box score and match stats for Monday Night Football in Week 3

The Chicago Bears might be at home on Monday Night Football to end Week 3, but that's about the only thing Ben Johnson's team has going in their favor with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles coming to town. After his hamstring injury, we knew Caleb Williams was going to be out for this game, but a concussion is also likely to keep backup Tyson Bagent out of the action as well. That'll put veteran Case Keenum in as the starter, and it'll be fascinating to see if he's able to utilize D'Andre Swift, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III and this high-powered offense to keep up with Hurts, Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith and the like in this matchup.

More importantly, this game could have some early-season NFC Playoff ramifications, as well as being the deciding game for many fantasy football matchups as well. There's a ton of intrigue with all that's going on for Eagles-Bears, and fans will want to keep a close eye on the stats and how this game goes. The good news for you is that you can follow all of the player and game stats with us below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Eagles vs. Bears player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary