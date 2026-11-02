Eagles vs. Commanders live player stats, box score and match stats for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 8

The Sunday Night Football matchup in NFL Week 8 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders certainly doesn't have either team in a position they'd hoped for. Jayden Daniels is back for Washington, but injuries have robbed this team of so much of its talent. Stefon Diggs could have a big game in this one, of course, and Rachaad White will have a say as well. But this is a Washington team that's limping in as one of the most injured teams in the NFL. However, the Eagles might have them beat. Tanner McKee is in for Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley has been banged up all year, DeVonta Smith has been hurt and the list goes on. It's tough times for both teams.

But someone has to win and, with the NFC East looking downright bad this season as a whole, there's still a window of opportunity for both of these teams. We also know that primetime is when fantasy football matchups are ultimately decided, so eyes will be on the role players in this one who are trying to step up. And fans can follow along with all of the Eagles vs. Commanders player and game stats with us below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Eagles vs. Commanders player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary