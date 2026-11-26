While you always get excited to watch the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, we'd be lying if we told you that the matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Week 12 hadn't lost some of its luster. The Cowboys defense has been atrocious this season — which might be too kind, honestly — but do we really believe that former Dallas backup Joe Milton is going to be able to take advantage of that? Yes, he has DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley, but even then, the Eagles offense has looked so rough. More importantly, though, the Cowboys offense has tried its best to make up for the defensive shortcomings as Dak Prescott is playing out of his mind with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens at the forefront.

Either way, though, we know tensions will be high with the Cowboys and Eagles on the field together. There's no thanks being given or love being shown between these two rivals at any point, and even with a less sexy matchup than we were hoping for, there's still the potential for fireworks that we're going to watch. And fans can all keep up with the Eagles vs. Cowboys player and game stats on Thanksgiving Day by following along with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Eagles vs. Cowboys player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary