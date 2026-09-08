Early Top 10 NFL free agents for 2027 and which teams should be lurking

Week 1 hasn't even gotten underway. We'd like to enjoy the football season while it's here, because we know how quickly the offseason arrives. Before the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots kick things off in a Super Bowl rematch to start the NFL campaign, it doesn't hurt to start to discuss where some of the league's top stars might end up at this time next year.

Worth noting, these projections are assuming these players don't come to terms to stick around with their current teams — or aren't franchise tagged. Time to dive in.

10. DL DeForest Buckner

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buckner is a massive interior defensive lineman — he stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 295 pounds — who will have 11 seasons of NFL experience under his belt by the time he'd test the open market. He has 71.5 career sacks to his name.

With that size and experience — and Leonard Williams and Vita Vea signing extensions this offseason — Buckner could be the top guy at his position available.

Who should be interested: Bills, Lions, Ravens

9. OLB Andrew Van Ginkel

Van Ginkel, who was named a team captain for the Minnesota Vikings last week, posted 7.5 sacks over 12 games last season. However, the team seems to have drafted his replacement — Jake Golday — with free agency looming for Van Ginkel.

Van Ginkel seems to stay around the ball, too, posting three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and two defensive touchdowns since arriving in Minnesota in 2024.

Who should be interested: Vikings, Bears, Raiders

8. LB Frankie Luvu

Luvu is best served as an inside linebacker or 4-3 outside linebacker. He was named a team captain for the Washington Commanders on Monday, underlining his leadership role with the team.

Luvu also knows his way after the quarterback, ranking third in total pressures at his position (25) last season.

Who should be interested: Cardinals, Cowboys, Lions

7. TE Sam LaPorta

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LaPorta was hampered by a back injury last season, but had 146 receptions and 17 touchdown catches the two before that. If he returns to that sort of form, he'll have a number of suitors.

Teams are probably going to have to spend a lot to get him in their uniform.

Who should be interested: Dolphins, Jets, Panthers

6. TE Tucker Kraft

Kraft was making a name for himself last season before an ACL injury cut it short. He pulled in 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns up until that point, showcasing his physical nature and ability to move.

Kraft can morph into a quarterback's best friend when healthy. Just ask Jordan Love.

Who should be interested: Bengals, Colts, Patriots

5. WR Davante Adams

Adams has already submitted Pro Football Hall of Fame-worthy numbers. He led the league in touchdown grabs (14) last season and would be entering his 14th pro go-round in 2027.

Adams doesn't need to add much more to his resume, but he obviously hasn't lost much of a step.

Who should be interested: Bills, Chiefs, 49ers

4. CB Joey Porter Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter is one of the league's budding young covermen — and he wants compensated as such. He's seen Cleveland's Denzel Ward and Seattle's Devon Witherspoon each reset the market this offseason.

According to Pro Football Focus, Porter hasn't given up a touchdown reception over the past two seasons. That body of work will certainly turn some heads. He's not getting any cheaper.

Who should be interested: Commanders, Cowboys, Lions

3. G Quenton Nelson

Offensive linemen obviously don't have many stats, so we'll have to make do with Pro Football Focus' grades with Nelson, who helped Jonathan Taylor run for the third-most yards (1,585) in the NFL last season.

Nelson was PFF's fourth-ranked guard last season in terms of overall grade (84.7), was 12th-best in pass blocking grade (73.2) and fourth-best in run blocking (84.5).

Who should be interested: Commanders, Dolphins, Rams

2. QB Baker Mayfield

Editor's Note: Mayfield re-signed with Tampa Bay on a three-year extension

How often does a solid, starting-caliber quarterback hit the open market? Mayfield wasn't shy about how he felt about not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers not getting something done.

Mayfield is at his best when he feels like he's been shortchanged — maybe in this case, literally — so it'll be interesting to see what happens here.

Who should be interested: Steelers, Jets, Cardinals

1. WR George Pickens

Pickens is a ridiculous talent with a contested catch ability like few others who have ever played the position.

The Dallas Cowboys aren't sure they'll be able to pay him along with CeeDee Lamb, and it's doubtful Pickens will be as gracious as he's been if he isn't showered with a big payday.

Who should be interested: Ravens, Bills, Chiefs