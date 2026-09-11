Emergency 49ers-Panthers trade proposal to deal with De’Zhaun Stribling injury

The San Francisco 49ers shocked the NFL world by dominating the Los Angeles Rams in Australia to begin their season, but that victory came at a cost. Not only did tight end Jake Tonges leave the game with a knee injury, but rookie wideout De'Zhaun Stribling also left with an ankle injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that he avoided an Achilles tear, which would've been the worst-case scenario, but the Niners aren't exactly out of the woods yet.

We don't know what Stribling's injury is, and given the fact that he was unable to put weight on his leg when leaving the game isn't a great sign. He'll likely need to miss some time, even if the injury isn't season-ending, and that puts more pressure on the Niners to make a trade to fortify a thinning wide receiver room. For that, they should call the Carolina Panthers.

This 49ers-Panthers trade would give San Francisco needed receiver depth

Coming up with a mock trade this time of year is tough, as all 32 teams are technically in contention and nobody wants to part with proven talent. With that being said, this mock trade could be one that comes to fruition.

The Niners would be acquiring Xavier Legette in an effort to bolster their receiver room and, in exchange, give the Panthers a pair of draft picks, headlined by a 2027 fourth-rounder. Both fan bases are bound to hate this proposal, but there's reason to believe it makes sense for each team.

Why the 49ers should make this trade

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stribling, a preseason standout, was supposed to play a major role for the Niners this season. In fact, by the time Stribling left the game, he was leading all Niners receivers - including Mike Evans - in snaps. Losing him makes an already iffy wide receiver room even thinner.

49ers WR snap count as of 7:30 in the 2nd quarter (just in case this is Stribling's last snap)



De'Zhaun Stribling 21

Mike Evans 17

Deebo Samuel Sr. 9

Demarcus Robinson 7

Jacob Cowing 3

KhaDarel Hodge 1



Out of 26 plays — Nathan Jahnke (@FFNateJahnke) September 11, 2026

The Niners still have Evans, who caught a touchdown pass and looked good in his team debut, but who else is there? Their No. 2 receiver is probably 30-year-old Deebo Samuel, who is several years removed from his prime. Other notables include Demarcus Robinson (who had just 276 receiving yards last season) and Jacob Cowing (who has 262 receiving yards in his career).

I'm not here to say Legette has been a world-beater in his two-year NFL career, but he was a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and perhaps, moving to an offense with a better quarterback and head coach, he can find his footing. Giving up a pair of day-three picks for needed receiver depth (Legette has additional control too) feels like an ideal move for a win-now team to make.

Why the Panthers should make this trade

Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It'd admittedly be a tougher sell for the Panthers to make this trade, but hear me out. It simply hasn't worked. Legette has totaled 860 receiving yards in two seasons and had just 363 yards in 15 games in 2025. Tetairoa McMillan is the clear-cut top dog in this offense, and Jalen Coker has certainly leapfrogged Legette on the depth chart as well. John Metchie III has more to prove, but even he might be ahead of Legette in the pecking order - he certainly looked pretty good in the preseason.

Legette has not done much with the opportunities he's gotten, and now he might be the fourth option in the receiver room on his team. I understand that no team wants to part with a recent first-round pick, especially when the return is just a pair of day-three selections, but isn't something better than nothing for a player who doesn't appear to be a long-term fit? I mean, does anyone think Legette lasts in Carolina far beyond the 2026 campaign?

Fourth-round picks can be useful. Heck, not too long ago, the Panthers selected Chuba Hubbard with a fourth-round selection. He's now entering his sixth year with Carolina and is expected to play a big role in its backfield. Trading Legette now might be worthwhile before he loses whatever value he has left.