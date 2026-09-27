Emergency Rams-Titans trade proposal will help LA withstand another Puka Nacua injury

Puka Nacua is doubtful for the Los Angeles Rams' matchup with the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. The star wideout missed Week 2 with groin discomfort, which has not subsided. While he "functionally" can play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Nacua does not feel like he can operate with his usual explosiveness.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who is doubtful for Sunday night’s game at Denver but could return as soon as next week against the Eagles, has been dealing with mainly a groin injury that has impacted his explosiveness, per league sources. Functinally, Nacua can play, but he has… pic.twitter.com/odi11NFcic — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2026

While the Rams expect Nacua back "sooner than later," surgery is not off the table if he hits any roadblocks in his recovery. That is an alarming qualifier for Rams fans, of course. As Los Angeles attempts to paper over Nacua's absence (not to mention the injured Myles Garrett and other key pieces), the front office ought to look for external reinforcements. One obvious trade target: Tennessee Titans pass-catcher Calvin Ridley.

This Rams-Titans emergency trade sends Calvin Ridley to L.A.

Calvin Ridley's contract is a complicating factor — $15.3 million cap hit in 2026 and $29.8 million cap hit in 2027 — but the 31-year-old is not too far removed from his WR1 days. Ridley's decline, largely the result of injuries, has been swift and brutal. But he's also criminally underused in Tennessee, which will not change. The Titans' offense is a complete dud; with rookie Carnell Tate soaking up more targets in a scarce environment, the Titans would be smart to flip Ridley for anything of value.

The Rams, meanwhile, would be smart to roll the dice on a talented depth piece. For all the conversation around L.A.'s "superteam," the quality of their receiver room drops off quickly after Nacua and Davante Adams, neither of whom are especially durable.

Calvin Ridley can find new life with the Rams

Calvin Ridley - Tennessee Titans | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ridley went caught both his targets for 35 yards in Week 2 against the Eagles. He was not targeted in Week 1 and he went 0-for-1 in Week 3, as Tennessee now falls to 0-3 on the season. Alarm bells are going off around Cam Ward. The former No. 1 pick looks hapless at the commands. Bluntly, the Titans offense is going nowhere fast, and Ridley is about to get left behind.

He could find his second wind in Los Angeles, however. Matthew Stafford is the reigining MVP and he's still as sharp as ever, with elite processing paired with arm strength and deft touch that defies Father Time. Nacua is his favorite high-volume target, but Ridley has the wheels to generate explosive plays in a bit role. Should Nacua miss extended time, suddenly Nacua's 10ish targets per game are up for grabs. With Davante Adams on the decline physically (if still quite good), Ridley can step in and, hopefully, produce.

It's hard to imagine a better landing spot for a receiver with Ridley's track record, whose elite route-running is criminally underutilized in Tennessee. That's not to say Ridley can go for 1,000 yards and spearhead a wide receiver room at this stage of his career. But as a stopgap and a more marginal weapon, there's untapped potential. His decline is as much about the Titans as it is about physical deterioration.

Titans can ease their cap sheet and open up targets for Carnell Tate

Carnell Tate - Tennessee Titans | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The early returns on No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate aren't ideal, but it is impossible to blame the wideout for the quarterback's (and the O-line's) shortcomings. Tate has looked fine given the circumstances, flirting with more big-play ability in Week 3, recording six catches on nine targets for 56 yards.

Tennessee has built its future (tenuously at best) around the Ward-Tate duo. They need their quarterback to find that higher gear — to embrace the "dangerous" downfield throws and bubbly improv that made him so dangerous in college. The more risks Ward takes, the more Tate figures to flash his incredible talent as a playmaker.

With Tate assuming WR1 duties, and with Wan'Dale Robinson emerging as Ward's favorite target on quick-hitters underneath, Ridley is but an afterthought. The Titans should be so lucky to receive even a seventh-round pick in exchange for his gaudy contract. There's no point in letting him rot at the bottom of the depth chart on the NFL's worst team.