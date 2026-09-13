Emergency Vikings-49ers trade proposal after brutal Kyler Murray injury

The Minnesota Vikings spent all offseason seemingly trying to do whatever possible to move on from J.J. McCarthy. Eventually, they landed Kyler Murray and, while the organization called it a quarterback battle, it must've been a runaway. Not only did Murray win the starting job, but McCarty was beat out for the backup role by Carson Wentz. And that all feels even more important now that the Vikings have lost Murray for the foreseeable future following a brutal head injury in the first quarter of Week 1.

Murray was scrambling against the Packers on Sunday just past midway through the first quarter when he was going down and took a nasty, illegal hit right to the head. He was laying on the turf in a scary scene in Minnesota before exiting the game. That has the Vikings now immediately turning to their depth chart — but it should also have them immediately looking for an emergency trade.

Vikings QB depth chart hinges on Wentz, McCarthy after Kyler Murray injury

Vikings QB Depth Chart Player QB1 Carson Wentz QB2 J.J. McCarthy QB3 Max Brosmer (Inactive)

Make no mistake, the Vikings kept four quarterbacks because they have the ability to withstand injuries. Moreover, teams could do a lot worse than Minnesota in terms of having Wentz on the roster as the backup quarterback.

At the same time, Murray was brought into the fold because Kevin O'Connell and the new front office regime wanted to push for a playoff spot. That's much harder to imagine being a reality when you're talking about Wentz, and certainly if you consider McCarthy being an option. They're much more comfortable if they have the ability to bring someone in for however long Murray misses time with a concussion/head injury if they have a quarterback with a bit higher of a pedigree.

If that's how they're thinking, then there should be no half-measures. By that, I mean that the San Francisco 49ers should be their first call for a chat about a Mac Jones trade.

Emergency Vikings-49ers trade proposal sends Mac Jones to Minnesota

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers have been relatively steadfast that they won't trade Mac Jones, but the right offer and the right circumstances could change that. In this instance, San Francisco's injury-ridden wide receiver room just got worse after the Australia trip with rookie De'Zhaun Stribling suffering an ankle injury. Thus, if the Vikings would be willing to deal from a strength in their young receiver depth, perhaps they could pry Jones loose from the Niners for Tai Felton and a Day 2 pick.

Minnesota also has a nice position to work with, not only because they could fill the void at receiver for San Francisco, but because they also have two third-round picks at their disposal, the extra selection coming from the Jonathan Greenard trade. That could allow them to freely deal one of those third-rounders, or get even more aggressive and give up a second-rounder with the luxury of two picks in the following round in 2027.

Why the Vikings make this trade

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In reality, a trade of this level of desperation happens because the Vikings still believe that they have a playoff roster with the right quarterback. It's hard not to feel that with a defense that's still headed by Brian Flores and a talented group of largely young players, in addition to a strong offensive line and a skill position group that's still headlined by Justin Jefferson. It's also in their favor that Kevin O'Connell is known for his elevation of quarterbacks.

The problem right now is that they don't have a guy on the roster who could seemingly do that for them. Wentz's best days are behind him as age and health have taken their toll, and that's before you talk about his always-present questionable decision-making. Furthermore, the option behind him is McCarthy, and the team has shown at every turn — except for him making the roster — that they don't have much interest in him starting games for this team.

Admittedly, it might seem overreactive for the Vikings to be this gung-ho to give up draft picks and a receiver for a backup quarterback, especially if there's a chance that Murray returns to the field in some time. However, if they get word that it could be a lengthy absence, then this is a move they have to consider in order to keep the season afloat.

Why the 49ers make this trade

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Tai Felton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, the 49ers don't have to make this trade — and they'd probably be quite comfortable if they just held onto Mac Jones. After all, their asking price this offseason was reportedly sky high and Brock Purdy has dealt with his share of injuries in his career. So it's reasonable to think that San Francisco just simply wouldn't be interested in trading their secondary quarterback.

But that's where the wide receiver injuries come into play. With Stribling set to miss relatively signficant time with the ankle injury, that leaves the 49ers with their top pass-catching options as Mike Evans (not exactly the picture of health these days), Deebo Samuel (ditto) and George Kittle (returning from a torn Achilles suffered last season). That doesn't exactly make any 49ers fan feel comfortable in the team's option.

Adding to the depth for a player who is set to hit free agency this offseason makes a great deal of sense for the 49ers if they are so inclined. Again, this isn't a must-make type of deal for the Niners as they have most of the leverage. However, if they strike the right deal, one such as this, it's one they could greatly benefit from.