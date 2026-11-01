Emergency Vikings-Raiders trade proposal so Kirk Cousins can save Minnesota

Vikings fans saw Kirk Cousins lead their offense for six seasons before he left for greener pastures ahead of the 2024 season. A sensational return to MInnesota ahead of this year's NFL trade deadline could be a great deal for both the Vikings and the Raiders.

Las Vegas signed Cousins to keep their starting quarterback job warm for No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza. The veteran signal-caller has led his team to a decent 4-4 record, which has allowed the Raiders to keep their highly-touted rookie on the sidelines.

The team's front office should not confuse that surprising level of competence with any real hopes of being a contender in the AFC. There's a chance Las Vegas could sneak into the postseason with Cousins at the helm, but that would only delay their inevitable sea change at quarterback. It's time to get Mendoza on the field so he can get meaningful reps before he takes his place as the face of the franchise in 2027.

Vikings-Raiders trade package to bring Kirk Cousins back to Minnesota

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings are in a very different roster situation. They have sprinted out to a 6-1 start despite getting below-average quarterback play from veteran Kyler Murray. The only blemish on their record was a tough loss inside the division to the Lions. It's easy for Minnesota's front office to see how they can be legitimate Super Bowl contenders if they find a way to upgrade the game's most important position.

Cousins is not going to suddenly turn into an All-Pro if he returns to Minnesota, but it's easy to envision a scenario where he performs like an average NFL starting quarterback. Vikings fans would be overjoyed to see that level of play given what they've been forced to accept under center over the last few seasons.

The Vikings currently have 10 picks in the 2027 draft, which gives them the flexibility required to complete this kind of trade. Their front office also understands they need to hold on to as much of that draft capital as possible to find a long-term answer at quarterback in the offseason.

Even so, the Raiders are under no pressure to offload Cousins. Fans in Vegas will not be overjoyed at the return of a single fifth-round pick, but it's good value for a 38-year-old quarterback with limited upside. This is the sort of meat and potatoes move the Raiders need to make if they want to accelerate their roster rebuild.

The more impactful transaction Las Vegas should be making would be to sell Maxx Crosboy to the highest bidder, but Cousins has much less equity with the team's fan base. He's been a nice placeholder for Mendoza through eight games, but he's starting to outlive his usefulness for the Raiders. Getting any meaningful draft compensation for him would be the right call for their front office.