The reports of the Kansas City Chiefs' demise were wildly premature. When star running back Kenneth Walker III was ruled out for a second straight game with a groin injury in Week 11, the outside observer may have felt the rest of the offense would sputter as a result. Well, it seems to have only gotten stronger and not because quarterback Patrick Mahomes put on his Superman cape again.

Rookie running back Emmett Johnson stepped up into the Walker-sized void and practically filled it. In his last two starts in Walker's absence, Johnson racked up 206 yards and three touchdowns. Even with Walker around, the 2026 fifth-round pick has 491 scrimmage yards and five scores on 67 touches. He's the first rookie to eclipse the four-century mark in scrimmage yards in that span since Jahmyr Gibbs and Devon Achane in 2023.

That kind of depth in the backfield has given head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes a reliable option to lean on, especially with inconsistency (mostly due to injuries) in the receiving game. When Walker returns, the Chiefs are going to have a two-headed monster at exactly the right time to push for a division title and playoff run.

Rookie RB Emmett Johnson should have Chiefs haters bemoaning another Super Bowl run

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with the Denver Broncos' victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Kansas City jumped them for the AFC West lead with its demolishing of the Arizona Cardinals. That was by virtue of a tiebreaker since the two teams split their season series earlier in the year.

However, the edge for the remainder of the season is clearly on Denver's side with the easier schedule anticipated. Five of the Broncos' final seven games are against opponents who are currently at or under .500 (four of them own losing records). By comparison, the Chiefs face four opponents in five weeks who currently own a playoff spot or are just outside the field.

If Kansas City wants to avoid ending its three-game winning streak and cling to a top seed in the AFC playoff race — especially if Walker's groin isn't healed by Week 12 when the Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills — Johnson's involvement in the offense will be key. That immediate tough stretch of matchups will be the biggest test for Reid's scheme and whether Johnson is actually an elite rusher or just a beneficiary of weak defenses.

Johnson will face the No. 14 defensive line in the league (entering the 2026 season) in Week 12. Buffalo is eighth league wide against the run so far, giving up just 93.6 yards per game to opposing backs. Johnson is averaging 4.4 yards per carry but his small sample size is going to be at New Highmark Stadium.

If he's the real deal and Kansas City matches Denver blow for blow down the stretch, Chiefs haters should be prepared to see them in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LXI. It was Walker's rushing dominance that led the Seattle Seahawks to last year's championship and his MVP honors. You put him and Johnson on the field playing at their highest level, Mahomes won't have to be Superman — and if he is anyways, just hand him the Lombardi Trophy now.