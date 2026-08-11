Key performances in camp will set the stage for how these newcomers integrate into their new teams' plans.

We made it through free agency. We made it through the daft. We made it through spring workouts and OTAs. And we made it through those long, dark six weeks in June and July. NFL training camps are here now, and football is back — you know, kind of.

A lot of training camp news revolves around players on the margins of each team's roster, but if that stuff isn’t your jam, no one’s going to blame you. Maybe you only care about the guys who you’re going to watch on Sundays, but you still want something fresh. Let me be your guide to every team's most interesting player as the 2026 season approaches.

We’re looking at guys who are fascinating for any number of reasons, whether it's because of the way they’ll shape their team this fall or what they might mean for your fantasy football squads and everything in between.

Arizona Cardinals: QB Carson Beck

Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals are in a tricky situation at quarterback. Jacoby Brissett got his money is back as the starter, Gardner Minshew is set up to be the QB2 and Carson Beck was the team's third-round pick in this spring's draft.

Since they took Jeremiyah Love third overall instead of trading back or drafting a useful piece on defense, it’s hard to act like the Cardinals had any sense of what their draft capital was worth. Still, drafting a quarterback in the third round typically means that a team has some kind of expectation for that guy to develop into a real contributor.

For Beck, that’s scary. We’ve seen him as the quarterback at Georgia and Miami for the past five seasons, and he’s a real gunslinger. He’ll throw a gorgeous ball, but when it gets to crunch time, that gorgeous ball will too often go to the other team. Is he still that guy, or will time in an NFL building bring more consistency?

Atlanta Falcons: S Sydney Brown

Sydney Brown is one of the most fun football players in the NFL right now. He plays with a very specific type of reckless abandonment, liable to kick a guy in the face on punt coverage and then throw someone into the bleachers after the whistle blows.

However, that doesn’t play in every defensive scheme — specifically in Vic Fangio’s scheme, which is why the Eagles traded him to the Falcons back in March. He’s a much better downhill player than he is a coverage guy, and he might be a neater fit as a big nickel to keep him close to the line of scrimmage.

If he can work in Jeff Ulbrich’s defense, it’s going to be awesome. If he can’t? Well, let’s just hope it doesn’t come to that, because the more Sydney Brown we get to see, the better our Sundays will be.

Baltimore Ravens: EDGE Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Before free agency started, the Ravens traded two first-round picks to the Raiders for Maxx Crosby. Two days later, Baltimore backed out of that deal, ostensibly because they didn’t like Crosby’s medicals after meniscus surgery.

Was it actually because of his knee? Or was it because the Ravens got cold feet and had some buyer’s remorse? It seems like it was the latter, because one of their first moves of free agency was signing Trey Hendrickson … a veteran pass rusher was also coming off a surgery.

Regardless of the reason, Hendrickson is going to constantly be compared to Crosby this season. That’s going to start in training camp, because it’s going to be very important (for posterity’s sake) to see how healthy these two guys look going into 2026.

Buffalo Bills: WR DJ Moore

D.J. Moore was the Bills’ big addition to their offense this offseason, sending a second-round pick to Chicago. Was that bad value? Maybe, but it happened, and now he’s going to be (read: should be) Josh Allen’s WR1.

Moore is 29 years old and has been in the NFL since 2018, so we know who he is, what he’s good at and what he’s bad at. The only thing we don’t know is how the Bills are going to use him.

Is it going to be an X receiver who can win on the outside? Is it going to be as a Swiss army knife out wide and in the backfield? Is he going to demand more targets than a tight end? We don’t know, and we probably won’t know until Week 1, although early reports have been positive.

Carolina Panthers: OT Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling, Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers lost Ikem Ekwonu, their left tackle, to a patellar tendon tear during the Wild Card loss to the Rams back in January. Thee No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 draft, this season was supposed to be his fifth-year option year, one that solidifed Carolina's commitment to him as its blind side protector moving forward. Hopefully he can come back from that injury in the future, but for now, he’s a non-factor.

Then, very early into training camp, the Panthers lost right tackle Taylor Moton for the season because of blood clots, turning their line situation into a full-on crisis. But all hope isn't lost: Carolina signed Rasheed Walker to a small deal in free agency, and in the first round of the draft they took a big swing on Monroe Freeling out of Georgia. A starting left tackle camp competition is always cool, and one of the guys involved being a highly drafted rookie makes it even cooler.

Chicago Bears: S Dillon Thieneman

Forcing turnovers is the best thing that a defense can do, but it shouldn’t be the only thing a defense can do. Unfortunately for the Bears, forcing turnovers was the only thing they did last season — and then they lost all four of the players who had multiple interceptions during free agency.

That’s a lot of production that walked out the door all at once. To try to backfill, Chicago spent a first-round pick on Dillon Thieneman in the draft and signed Devin Bush and Coby Bryant in free agency.

Well, Bryant’s hurt now, which means there is going to be a lot on Thieneman’s plate right off the bat. It’s not fair to assume that the second safety picked in the draft is going to come on the field in Week 1 and light the world on fire, but seeing good practice reports and strong preseason play would go a long way.

Cincinnati Bengals: DT Dexter Lawrence

Dexter Lawrence, Cincinnati Bengals | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lawrence has an incredibly high ceiling, and the Bengals need nothing less than that ceiling for this to be worth it after giving up the No. 10 pick in this year's draft.



In 2024, the big man only played in 12 games but still had nine sacks — tying him with the Dolphins' Zach Sieler (who played in 15 games) for the most by a defensive tackle that season. Then, in 2025, he played in all 17 games and had a grand total of half a sack all season. That’s about as big of a swing in production as you’ll see from a defensive tackle, a large part of the reason why the Giants felt comfortable moving on.

If the Bengals get anything close to the half-sack version of Lawrence, their season is over before it begins. They didn’t try to get a splashy new linebacker, and they’re still going to be rolling out Jordan Battle as one of their safeties. That’s to say, this is a defense that is really going to need its pass rush to win to help its coverage unit, rather than vice versa.

If Lawrence comes out of the gate and looks like the hero in training camp, though, it’ll put Cincy on the right track.

Cleveland Browns: WR KC Concepcion

The Browns rebuilt a bad offensive line this offseason, all while trading for Jared Verse in the Myles Garrett deal and drafting safety Emmanuel McNiel-Warren in the second round (who might’ve had a first-round grade) and wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. It’d be easy to say that any of those pieces are interesting, because they all are. But Concepcion is the most fascinating.

The former Texas A&M standout is able to make plays pretty much everywhere on the field, and the dude has some serious explosiveness. Deep balls? No problem, he’ll hit the NOS button and make a play. Intermediate? He’ll get shifty and make space. Short? He’ll make you think he’s going deep. A screen? Buddy, you better believe he’s going to make someone miss.

He can do everything, and the more sick videos of him catching terrible passes from Shedeur Sanders and/or Deshaun Watson while burning the first-team defense, the better.

Dallas Cowboys: EDGE Malachi Lawrence

Malachi Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys made three big additions to their defense this year, trading for Rashan Gary and drafting safety Caleb Downs and EDGE Malachi Lawrence in the first round. We know who and what Gary is, and we know that Downs is so good that he makes being a safety look boring. Lawrence, though? He’s a little different.

The Cowboys got him with the No. 23 overall pick, though he wasn’t universally thought of as a first-round talent. The pass rusher room in Dallas isn’t exactly loaded with a whole lot of high-end talent, so it’s not completely crazy to think that Lawrence could work his way up to near the top of the rotation.

If he can make it there at some point during his rookie season, there’s a chance that Jerry Jones could be right when he said that he was going to turn the picks that he got in the Micah Parsons trade into Pro Bowl-type players.

Denver Broncos: WR Jaylen Waddle

The Broncos don’t have a whole lot of newcomers on their team this year, but they do have one massive one: Jaylen Waddle, the star wideout for whom they traded their 2026 first-, third- and fourth-round picks to Miami for near the beginning of free agency.

We know he rocks; he made the Dolphins' passing game watchable last year, which is a massive compliment. The problem is that we haven’t seen him as the designated WR1 going into a season since his rookie season in 2021. He was really good that year, but in 2022, Miami traded for Tyreek Hill and remade the entire offseason in his image.

You have to imagine that Waddle is going to absolutely rip in Sean Payton’s scheme, but what is that target share going to look like? Is Courtland Sutton still going to demand plenty of looks? I can’t imagine that he will, but how much will that number drop? Fantasy-wise, that’s important to know. Actual football-wise, it doesn’t matter; the Broncos’ offense is going to be a whole lot more dynamic with Waddle lined up on the outside.

Detroit Lions: OT Blake Miller

Blake Miller, Detroit Lions | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Lions’ calling card has long been their offensive line, a unit that’s been really consistent and really good for a number of years.

This offseason, though, they lost Taylor Decker (LT), Dan Skipper (LT2) and Graham Glasgow (C). Now, Penei Sewell is moving over to the left side, while free agent addition Cade Mays takes over at center and first-round pick Blake Miller is taking over Sewell's spot at right tackle.

Miller was a little bit of a polarizing draft prospect — he’s good, but he’s not ultra-powerful, and he plays with some weird techniques sometimes (high, wide hands). Polarizing first-round draft picks are always fun ones to watch … unless you’re the team that drafted the guy and you’re on the wrong side of the decision.

Green Bay Packers: LB Zaire Franklin

The Packers had a relatively sleepy offseason as far as bringing in new guys goes. Their only major addition was when they traded defensive tackle Colby Wooden to the Colts for linebacker Zaire Franklin.

Quay Walker went to the Raiders in free agency, and he was just about as steady as linebackers go. There’s kind of a lot on Franklin’s plate this year — and he’s not the most consistent guy in the world.

In 2024, he was an All-Pro for the first time in his career, and a lot of that was due to leading the league in tackles despite also having the most missed tackles. He then followed that up with a 2025 season in which he missed the second-most tackles in the NFL.

Is Jonathon Gannon’s defense going to get Franklin back to his old self? The Packers have to be counting on it.

Houston Texans: RB David Montgomery

David Montgomery, Houston Texans | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Let this serve as a reminder: The Lions traded David Montgomery to the Texans. So for the first time since 2022, he’s not going to be sharing the backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs — instead, his competition is Woody Marks.

Marks is good, but he’s not really comparable to Gibbs. You have to imagine Montgomery is going to get a much bigger workload than he had when he was splitting snaps as the meatball in Detroit.

Of course, going to Houston also means that he’s not going to have anywhere close to the level of offensive line play that he enjoyed in Detroit. Sure, the Texans are going through a retooling up front, but they’ve done that for the past two seasons, and it’s gone horribly both times. Hopefully for Montgomery's fantasy owners, the Texans can get it together in the trenches this year.

Indianapolis Colts: LB CJ Allen

The Colts spent this offseason trying to do a lot with a little, and the majority of the additions they made were on the defensive side. They got EDGE Arden Key and CB Cam Taylor-Britt in free agency, but the most fascinating player they brought in was second-round linebacker C.J. Allen.

Keep in mind that the Colts didn’t have their first-round pick this year because they traded it to the Jets for Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline, so Allen was, in theory, one of the guys that they were prioritizing going into the draft.

That defense desperately needs consistent linebacker play. If Lou Anarumo can develop Allen into an early starter, it’s going to be massive for Indy's future. But Anarumo’s recent track record of developing young players doesn’t really inspire a whole lot of confidence.

Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Ruke Orhorhoro

Ruke Orhorhoro, Jacksonville Jaguars | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jags are another team with a relatively sleepy offseason. The draft was big for them, as they were able to get 10 new guys, but they left the first wave of free agency with only four new players.

One of those four was Ruke Orhorhoro, who the Jaguars traded for from the Falcons. In Atlanta, he was never really able to establish himself as a prominent member of that defensive line rotation. The Jags are pretty top-heavy up front, so it hopefully won’t be too hard for Orhorhoro to find his footing.

He’s still on his rookie deal (this will be his third season). If this trade can be a "he just needed a change of scenery" type of thing, Jacksonville will be in a solid spot moving forward.

Kansas City Chiefs: CB L'Jarius Sneed

In March of 2024, the Chiefs traded L’Jarius Sneed to the Titans for a third-round pick, and Tennessee immediately gave him a chonko-sized four-year contract worth $76 million. Luckily, only two full years of that deal were guaranteed, because Sneed ended up struggling amid injuries with his new team.

He ended up playing in only 12 of a potential 34 games in Tennessee, which released him this March. He wound up coming back to Kansas City, where he'll be competing with Nohl Williams for the starting spot opposite rookie Mansoor Delane.

Williams showed some good things during his own rookie year, but he’s mostly unproven. Sneed, on the other hand? He’s shown that he can be a top-tier player (he was a Pro Bowl snub in 2023, depending on who you ask), and if he can get back to that form, it’ll be really big for K.C.

Las Vegas Raiders: LB Nakobe Dean

Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders did a lot of work to their defensive roster this offseason, highlighted by their signings of Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker to revamp the linebacker room. The former came from Philadelphia and the latter from Green Bay, though they both played together on those phenomenal Georgia defenses from 2019 to 2021.

You could probably pick either of these guys as the most fascinating addition, but I'm giving Dean the nod here. He couldn’t find the field when he was a rookie in 2022, had Lisfranc injuries in both feet in 2023, was amazing in 2024 before he tore his patellar tendon in the postseason and then was amazing when he came back halfway through the 2025 campaign.

He was an elite player, on an elite defense, with an elite defensive coordinator (Vic Fangio). Now he’s getting paid to be an elite player, on a rebuilding defense, with a brand new defensive coordinator (Rob Leonard). It’s not just about how Dean translates into a new situation, but also about how Leonard uses him.

Los Angeles Chargers: G Jake Slaughter

The Chargers offensive line was terrible last year: their starting tackles (Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt) both suffered season-ending injuries, their big free agency signing (Mekhi Becton) absolutely did not work out and Bradley Bozeman might’ve been the worst center in the NFL.

So this year, they're rebuilding … kind of. Slater and Alt are back; their three interior offensive linemen, however, will be different. Slaughter didn’t play a single snap at guard during his five years at Florida. It’s going to be really important to watch his development as he shifts over from center, because using a second-round pick on a guy only to then ask him to play a position that he’s never played before is a bold swing. If it clicks, though, L.A.'s transformation up front could be complete.

Los Angeles Rams: OT Keagen Trost

Keagen Trost, Los Angeles Rams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rams are a complete team from front to back (on paper, at least). Hell, they’re probably the most complete team in the NFL (again, on paper). The problem is that they don’t have depth pretty much anywhere (on paper).

The offensive line stands out as a particular area of concern, especially if somebody gets hurt. The only move L.A. made to address tackle depth this offseason was in the third round of the draft, when they took Keagen Trost out of Mizzou.

Trost is a tough guy to gauge because when he plays, it seems like he should get beaten a whole lot. He’ll get turned around but somehow he still get enough of a guy to slow him down. He got the job done, but we need to see if he can manage his chaos at an NFL level.

Miami Dolphins: QB Malik Willis

Everything the Dolphins did this offseason showed that they were rebuilding. They extended Jordan Brooks and De’Von Achane, took a massive dead cap hit from Tua Tagovailoa, released Bradley Chubb and traded Jaylen Waddle for a first-round pick. Then, they drafted a whopping 13 guys.

The weird thing is that they also decided to give Malik Willis a three-year deal for $67.5 million ($45 million guaranteed). They signed a quarterback for decent money only to get rid of his WR1 and surround him with arguably the worst wide receiver room in football. How are you supposed to evaluate your new QB? How are you supposed to know if Willis is going to be a part of the future? Wouldn’t you want to roll with Quinn Ewers or some other (read: cheaper) guy? It’s a weird process.

Minnesota Vikings: QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Vikings signing Kyler Murray to a one-year deal for $1.3 million might be the best signing in all of this year’s free agency, and it’s definitely the most fun.

Getting a starting-caliber quarterback for the league minimum is a good idea 90 percent of the time. For the Vikings, it also means that they’re not going to have to roll with J.J. McCarthy for another season, so it’s an even better idea.

Now, there is a teensy little problem with Murray going to Minnesota, and it’s that he really seems like he might be the exact opposite type of quarterback that Kevin O’Connell wants. KOC’s offenses work best if you play within the system, let his brain be the brain and throw to where pass catchers are schemed open. That’s all normal stuff from that McVay coaching tree.

Murray, on the other hand, will leave the pocket to freelance, and he doesn’t really have a knack for throwing over the middle of the field. To be fair, that might’ve been how Murray was being coached; we don’t really know. Also, it’s kind of worked for him in the past. It’ll be fun to see how those two guys work together, and whether they can find something that gets that offense back to its 2024 levels of efficiency and effectiveness.

New England Patriots: G Alijah Vera-Tucker

It’s no secret to anyone that the Patriots' offensive line was their downfall in 2025. They went through the regular season beating up on lesser fronts, but when they got to the postseason, they got worked by three of the best units in the NFL.

They made several moves in the draft and free agency to shake things up, including the signing of Alijah Vera-Tucker, the Jets’ first-round pick back in 2021. When AVT plays, he’s really good — but he’s had all kinds of injuries, from a season-ending triceps tear in 2022 to a season-ending Achilles in 2023 and another season-ending triceps injury before the 2025 season even started.

It’s always important to keep an eye on guys coming off of injuries, and luckily, it’s always pretty easy too because of practice reports. If Vera-Tucker can stay clear of the injury list, the Pats are going to be in a really good spot.

New Orleans Saints: RB Travis Etienne Jr.

Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Alvin Kamara finally stopped looking like Alvin Kamara. It doesn’t help that he suffered an MCL strain, but even when he was healthy, it didn’t look like he had that same magic we've grown accustomed to seeing.

So ths offseason, the Saints went out and signed Travis Etienne Jr., who spent the first five seasons of his career in Jacksonville. That should be an upgrade for New Orleans: The only time that we’ve ever seen Etienne have an objectively bad season was in 2024, when Tank Bigsby earned a huge percentage of the snaps.

If there’s anyone in the Saints’ running back room that could challenge Etienne for RB1 duties, it would be a healthy Kamara (who just restructured his contract to stay in New Orleans). Etienne certainly has it in him to be the guy, and we know that running backs who are the guy in Kellen Moore’s offenses can have insanely good seasons (Ezekiel Elliott in 2019, Saquon Barkley in 2024).

If Etienne does the work that the Saints are paying for, there’s a decent chance that he can be a fantasy league-winning running back and a guy that completes a high-potential offense.

New York Giants: LB Arvell Reese

We all knew that Arvell Reese was going to be a top-10 pick in the draft, and he ended up going to the Giants with the fifth overall pick. What we don’t know is how New York is going to use him.

Think about Micah Parsons’ rookie year in Dallas, when the Cowboys used him at both inside and outside linebacker. I’m not going to sit here and tell you that Reese is as good as Parsons, or that he eventually will be as good as Parsons, but he’s probably the closest player to Parsons that we’ve seen since.

Reese has multiple positions in his bag. Is that the best way to use him in his rookie year? Is doing that the best for his development? Probably not. Luckily, it’s not up to us; we just get to sit and watch what happens.

New York Jets: CB D'Angelo Ponds

D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana Hoosiers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of new guys on the Jets’ roster that could qualify as fascinating. David Bailey is supposed to revamp this pass rush. Kenyon Sadiq is an otherworldly athlete at tight end. Omar Cooper Jr.’s got WR1 potential. Geno Smith is heading back to his former team after nine years.

But to me, the most interesting player in New York is their rookie cornerback, D’Angelo Ponds. The most important thing about Ponds is that he knows how to play the position, and he can do it at an incredibly high level. He’s smooth, quick and has great instincts.



The problem is that he’s 5-foot-8 inches tall and 180-ish pounds. Granted, that only dropped him to the second round because he’s that good. Sure, he can get bodied by a bigger wide receiver or a tight end, but the dude is still a big-time tackler; he’ll body up the guy he’s covering, and he makes plays on the ball.

Philadelphia Eagles: DL Uar Bernard

Man, I really want to say that Riq Woolen is the most fascinating addition in Philadelphia. Almost all of the reports from the Eagles OTAs were headlined by the former Seahawks CB looking huge and awesome. For almost every other team in the league, he’d be the easy choice for this list.

But this is the Eagles, the team that turned Jordan Mailata from an Australian rugby player who had never played football into a starting left tackle in two years and an All-Pro player five years after that.



Which brings us to Bernard, a product of the NFL's international development program who stands 6-foot-5 and 305-ish pounds with six percent body fat, a 39-inch vertical, a 10-foot-10 broad jump and 4.63-second 40-yard dash. The dude is an absolute specimen, and the only person you can compare him to physically is Myles Garrett.

The only hitch in all of this is that he’s from Nigeria and has never played a snap of football in his life. Vic Fangio has told everyone in camp that they need to chill out when it comes to expecting anything from him any time soon. So in an attempt to cool it: There’s a very good chance that he’s not going to play a real snap of football this season, and there’s an even better chance that he’ll never play a real snap of football ever.

But that’s not going to stop the blood from pumping. If there’s a team that can get a project like Bernard to work, it’s the Eagles.

Pittsburgh Steelers: RB Eli Heidenreich

Eli Heidenreich, Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It had been 70 years since a player from a service academy was drafted into the NFL, a streak that came to an end in 2026, when both Landon Robinson and Eli Heidenreich were drafted in the seventh round. Robinson was Navy’s defensive tackle who went to the Bengals, and Heidenreich was Navy’s running back who went to the Steelers.

No matter which way you spin it, watching a service academy guy during his first training camp and rookie season is incredibly interesting. He’s behind Jaylen Warren, Rico Dowdle and Kaleb Johnson on the depth chart. It’s a stretch to say that he’ll beat out the first two, but there’s a chance he can beat out Johnson. That’s especially true if he can add something to special teams.

This is just an objectively cool story.

San Francisco 49ers: DT Osa Odighizuwa

Odighizuwa spent the first five seasons of his career in Dallas, where he was pretty good. While he’s not a big-bodied run stopper or a guy who will eat double teams, he’s pretty great at getting after the quarterback. The 49ers have been chasing an established guy like that for a few years now.

He’s a player who we should all want to keep an eye on, because he’s got the ability to win on his own or loosen things up for Nick Bosa or a blitzing linebacker. This is the kind of dude that has some sneaky season-altering potential, which is what puts him above more known quantities like Mike Evans.

Seattle Seahawks: RB Jadarian Price

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We knew that Jeremiyah Love was going to go really early in the first round, and we knew that the second-best running back in this draft class was his backup at Notre Dame, Jadarian Price. What we didn’t know was where Price was going to go. Turns out, he went to Seattle with the No. 32 overall pick.

In any other year, Price would’ve been a second- or third-rounder who wouldn’t have too many responsibilities as a rookie. But with Kenneth Walker III leaving in free agency and Zach Charbonnet jacking up his knee last postseason, that’s not the case for the Seahawks.

Aside from Price, the other two guys in Seattle's running back room are George Holani and Emmanuel Wilson. Neither has shown that they can be a reliable RB1, which is really leaving the door open for Price to be the guy.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Kenneth Gainwell

The Buccaneers might’ve made the best signing in all of free agency when they gave Kenny G. a two-year contract for $14 million. It’s not crazy expensive, and Gainwell is a really good football player.

It was super frustrating at the time, but when he was with the Eagles (especially in 2022 and 2023), he would be a player that they specifically got the ball to on third downs — despite having A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert as receiving options. Then, he went to the Steelers in 2025 and ended up being their team MVP.

Gainwell has earned the trust of every offense he's been a part of, and for the Bucs, that’s going to be huge. Their running game was lacking a dynamic player in a big way last season, and Gainwell is going to give them exactly that. The question is where he lands on the depth chart: Will Bucky Irving keep that starting spot? Did Sean Tucker do enough to warrant more RB2 snaps? We'll have to see.

Tennessee Titans: EDGE Keldric Faulk

Keldric Faulk, Tennessee Titans | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A lot of what the Titans did in free agency was just get guys who had played for Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll before. That’s boring. Luckily, they also went to the draft and nabbed Keldric Faulk in the first round.

Faulk's going to be a nasty edge rusher, but he’s also (probably) going to end up lining up as a defensive tackle. The more high-end talent that the Titans can line up next to Jeffery Simmons, the better that defensive line is going to be. I can’t imagine that training camp is going to be enough for Faulk to be comfortable enough to do the multi-position thing, but he should be able to get there sooner rather than later.

Washington Commanders: EDGE Odafe Oweh

Everyone kind of assumed that once free agency came around, Odafe Oweh was either going to stay with the Chargers or follow Jesse Minter to Baltimore. It turns out the Commanders wanted him the most and gave him a big ol’ four-year contract for $100 million.

It doesn’t matter what position a guy plays; if they’re making a cartoonish amount of money, they’re going to be the most interesting player on their team. But Oweh has been pretty inconsistent over the course of his career. He’s always been a good pressure guy, but he hasn’t always been able to finish and get the quarterback to the ground.

Last year alone, he went from being a nothing-burger in Baltimore for five games to an animal with the Chargers after being traded. One version of Oweh is worth $25 million per year, and one definitely isn’t. Which one is showing up to Commanders training camp?