Every NFL team's one perfect draft target this year, according to local experts

The NFL Draft never plays out how anybody expects. I mean, who thought the New York Giants would land a second top 10 pick by trading Dexter Lawrence just days before the draft? Drafts can play out perfectly for teams, though. Just last season, the Cleveland Browns absolutely crushed their draft even after trading out of the chance to select Travis Hunter.

With that in mind, here's one prospect each team would end up with in a perfect world, according to FanSided's experts.

Arizona Cardinals: EDGE David Bailey

Big Board Rank: No. 6 (ARI No. 2)

"Bailey is a better pure sack artist than Reese or Miami's Rueben Bain Jr, and a thin Arizona defense may need his star power to kick everyone else up a notch," said Mike Luciano of Raising Zona.

The Arizona Cardinals need help just about everywhere, which is why they should be taking the best player available. Assuming Arvell Reese comes off the board before the Cardinals are on the clock, David Bailey is the kind of talent they can build their defense around while they wait another year to select their next franchise quarterback.

Atlanta Falcons: DT Caleb Banks

Big Board Rank: No. 25 (ATL No. 1)

"If Ian Cunningham had a genie and was able to wish for any player to realistically last until the Atlanta Falcons are on the clock at pick 48, Caleb Banks would top the list," said Jason Kandel of Blogging Dirty.

It isn't easy to see why the Atlanta Falcons would deem Caleb Banks as their perfect draft target. Despite not holding a first-round pick, they'd be selecting a first-round talent. A foot injury has resulted in Banks' stock dropping, and understandably so, but when healthy, he is an athletic force with immense upside.

Baltimore Ravens: WR Jordyn Tyson

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Big Board Rank: No. 11 (BAL No. 1)

"The Ravens simply cannot walk away from this year’s draft without a partner in crime for Zay Flowers. They need a jumpball threat on the outside and Jordyn Tyson fills that role to perfection. Lamar Jackson hasn’t had a player like that throughout his NFL career and it’s time to invest in one with their pick at 14," said Connor Burke of Ebony Bird.

The Baltimore Ravens are a run-heavy offense, but given Derrick Henry's age and Lamar Jackson's injury history, the team ought to acquire more talent at receiver. Zay Flowers is rock-solid, but as Burke mentioned, the Ravens lack a No. 2 option. Jordyn Tyson would fit perfectly, and give Jackson a different kind of receiver to throw to. The Ravens need an identity shift with a new coaching staff in play, and giving their two-time MVP a major weapon to work with would be a slam dunk outcome.

Buffalo Bills: WR KC Concepcion

Big Board Rank: No. 33 (BUF No. 1)

"The Bills have been mocked to KC Concepcion what seems like forever now, and it would be the perfect for what Buffalo’s offense needs. Even with trading for D.J. Moore earlier this offseason, the Bills still need another dynamic playmaker to add with Moore and the rest of the receiving core, said Brandon Ray of BuffaLowDown.

Even with a true No. 1 receiver, D.J. Moore, in town, the Buffalo Bills could certainly use another wideout for Josh Allen to throw to, taking pressure off the likes of Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. KC Concepcion is arguably one of the best five receivers in this draft, so getting him at the end of the first round would certainly be an ideal outcome.

Carolina Panthers: S Dillon Thieneman

Oregon S Dillon Thieneman | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Big Board Rank: No. 18 (CAR No. 3)

"The Panthers' defense looks a lot better after the arrivals of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. They are missing a productive safety to go alongside Tre'von Moehrig, and Dillon Thieneman has the perfect skill set to complement what the veteran brings to the table," said Dean Jones of Cat Crave.

The Carolina Panthers would probably love a pass catcher with their first-round pick, but assuming an elite one doesn't fall to No. 19 overall, Dillon Thieneman would be an excellent fallback. Even after adding Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd, this Panthers defense is far from flawless, particularly on the back end. An elite safety prospect like Thieneman would help immensely.

Chicago Bears: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Big Board Rank: No. 30 (CHI No. 2)

"Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker are both gone, so the Bears were able to replace one of them with Coby Bryant. McNeil-Warren would make the perfect replacement as he is lengthy, a playmaker, and has a nose for finding the ball carrier," said Anthony Miller of Bear Goggles On.

Secondary was the Chicago Bears' biggest weakness in 2025, and the team lost Kevin Byard, the NFL's interception leader, and Jaquan Brisker, a consistent starter, to free agency. Coby Bryant should help pick up some of the slack, but he can't do it alone. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren would be a strong pick if he's on the board, but the Bears are far from the only team needing secondary help.

Cincinnati Bengals: CB Treydan Stukes

Big Board Rank: No. 32 (CIN No. 2)

"If the Bengals could get Treydan Stukes at No. 41, he'd be an effective plug-and-play starter at either slot cornerback or deep safety, perhaps even putting Battle on the trade block," said Matt Fitzgerald of Stripe Hype.

Even with Dexter Lawrence and guys like Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook in the mix, the defense still needs upgrades. They won't pick in the top 10 anymore, but Treyden Stukes is a first-round talent Cincinnati would love to acquire with its second-round pick. The Bengals have a slew of defensive backs on one-year deals, and Stukes would be a player the team could build its secondary around.

Cleveland Browns: WR Carnell Tate

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big Board Rank: No. 8 (CLE No. 1)

"Carnell Tate is head and shoulders above every wide receiver in this class. He enters the NFL Draft as a contested catch specialist who doesn’t need to rely on speed to create separation. He has the most reliable hands in the class, as shown by his zero dropped passes in his final year in college. He’s got a similar game and build as George Pickens, whom Todd Monken coached at Georgia. He may not be the flashiest WR prospect, but he’s the safest," said Ernesto Cova of Dawg Pound Daily.

While I don't know if I'd say Carnell Tate is the best receiver in this year's class, he might be the safest option at that position. As Cleveland Browns fans know all too well, this team needs a guaranteed hit with the No. 6 overall selection. Tate would be just that in a position of need. This would be a no-brainer if he's available.

Dallas Cowboys: LB CJ Allen

Big Board Rank: No. 21 (DAL No. 3)

"The Cowboys currently have the worst linebacker room in football, and CJ Allen is widely viewed as the second-best linebacker in the class behind Sonny Styles," said Jerry Trotta of The Landry Hat.

Sonny Styles is the dream Dallas Cowboys pick, but the odds of him falling to No. 12 overall are slim. CJ Allen would probably be a reach at that spot, but the Cowboys had the worst defense in football in 2025, thanks largely to their linebackers. Allen is a clear first-round talent and would make the Cowboys' defense much better.

Denver Broncos: OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Oregon OG Emmanuel Pregon | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big Board Rank: No. 42 (DEN No. 1)

"The Broncos sport the best offensive line in the NFL, but it's an aging unit, and current starting left guard Ben Powers is a free agent following the 2026 season. Denver has poured a ton of money into this unit and will need to get cheaper here and hit on a draft pick," said Lou Scataglia of Predominantly Orange.

The Denver Broncos might not need an offensive lineman right now, but with an aging unit, the need will be clear sooner rather than later. Getting a talent at a premium position like Emmanuel Pregnon at the end of the second round would be a dream come true for Denver, especially now that the Broncos have already filled their glaring receiver need.

Detroit Lions: OT Monroe Freeling

Big Board Rank: No. 17 (DET No. 1)

"Freeling is a top right tackle in this class, often tabbed as an NFL-ready lineman. Detroit would be remiss not to consider Freeling at 17th overall, especially if they move forward with placing Penei Sewell at left tackle," said Candace Pedraza of SideLion Report.

The Detroit Lions' offensive line regressed greatly in 2025, leading to an incredibly underwhelming season. Adding Monroe Freeling to the offensive line could change things in a big way in 2026 and beyond, though, as paired with Penei Sewell, the Lions would instantly have one of the best and youngest tackle duos in the sport. His run blocking might make Detroit hesitate a bit, but the possibility of getting a talent like Freeling, who plays a premium position of need, at No. 17 overall would be hard for the Lions to pass on.

Green Bay Packers: CB Chris Johnson

San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Big Board Rank: No. 34 (GB No. 1)

"Chris Johnson has everything the Packers look for, and they desperately need reinforcements at cornerback. Johnson offers the size, athleticism, and proven college production that Brian Gutekunst covets," said Freddie Boston of Lombardi Ave.

The Green Bay Packers do not have a first-round pick after trading Micah Parsons, making the job of adding a starting-caliber cornerback easier said than done. Chris Johnson would be the dream scenario, considering everything he can do in coverage, but whether he falls to No. 52 overall remains to be seen.

Houston Texans: OL Chase Bisontis

Big Board Rank: No. 45 (HOU No. 3)

"This offseason, the Houston Texans signed several key free agent additions in the form of tackle Braden Smith, guard/center Evan Brown and All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller (along with re-signing guard Ed Ingram). Thus, drafting Bisontis would seemingly be for developmental purposes with an eye on starting in the future," said Clayton Anderson of Toro Times.

While the Houston Texans upgraded their offensive line for 2026, it's worth noting that their three external additions are all 30 years old or older on deals that expire either after 2026 or 2027. Chase Bisontis is a bit raw, but could be a player Houston leans on with the future in mind.

Indianapolis Colts: WR Chris Bell

WR Chris Bell | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Big Board Rank: No. 40 (IND No. 1)

"The 6'2" and 220-pound Bell is a risk because of a torn ACL late last season, and wasn't amazingly productive at Louisville, but Indy simply needs him to be the kind of possession receiver that Pittman was. He should be able to do that once fully healthy and early in his career," said Lee Vowell of Horseshoe Heroes.

It's undeniably a risk using your first pick in a draft on a player recovering from a major injury, and it's even more risky when a team like the Indianapolis Colts will have to wait until the middle of the second round to make a selection, but the Chris Bell fit does make a lot of sense as a Michael Pittman Jr. replacement. Re-signing Alec Pierce isn't good enough if the Colts don't pair him with a physically imposing receiver, and the athletic 6-foot-2 Bell would fit nicely.

Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Lee Hunter

Big Board Rank: No. 43 (JAX No. 2)

"In the playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, it became painfully obvious that the Jaguars lacked a game-changer at defensive tackle last year... The former Texas Tech isn't particularly athletic, and his mediocre get-off may limit his ceiling. Nevertheless, he's shown pass-rush capabilities, something Jacksonville desperately needs," said Carlos Sanchez of Black and Teel.

The Jacksonville Jaguars lacked the ability to get to the quarterback last season, and that's going to have to change in 2026 for them to advance in the postseason. Lee Hunter isn't known for his ability to rush the passer, but his ability to clog up space in the middle of the defensive line could pave the way for others to get to the quarterback, and makes him a steal at No. 56 overall.

Kansas City Chiefs: WR Makai Lemon

Southern California wideout Makai Lemon | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Big Board Rank: No. 10 (KC No. 4)

"Makai Lemon would give Mahomes another volume target to generate serious yards after the catch. Giving the best QB in the game the most reliable target in the draft feels like a serious win," said Matt Connor of Arrowhead Addict.

There isn't much I can say that Connor didn't. If game-changing defensive players like Rueben Bain Jr. and Caleb Downs are off the board at No. 9 overall, why not select the most reliable receiver in the draft? Makai Lemon would fit nicely alongside Rashee Rice, and could easily take over for Rice as the Kansas City Chiefs' No. 1 receiver if Rice were to depart after the 2026 season.

Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza

Big Board Rank: No. 4 (LV No. 1)

"Mendoza is the perfect blend of experience, an incredible on-field résumé, great physical tools and the character and leadership a team wants in a franchise quarterback. The Raiders haven't even bothered to meet with any of the draft's other top prospects, and Mendoza isn't taking any other pre-draft visits. This is a rare chance for a team to line up taking the best player available while also filling a major need," said Levi Dombro of Just Blog Baby.

Fernando Mendoza probably isn't the best player in this year's draft from a pure talent standpoint, but he's the best player by far at the most valuable position by far. That is why he's a lock to go No. 1 to the Las Vegas Raiders. Whether he can lead the Raiders back to the promised land remains to be seen, but this is the easiest pick a team will make in this year's draft.

Los Angeles Chargers: OL Vega Ioane

Vega Ioane | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Big Board Rank: No. 15 (LAC No. 1)

"If the Chargers could wave a magic wand and ensure any prospect in the first round lasted until the No. 22 pick, it’s Vega Ioane. Ioane is the best guard in the ‘26 class and might just be one of the better guard prospects to come into the league in recent years," said Jason Reed of Bolt Beat.

The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the best offensive tackle duos in the NFL when healthy in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, but the interior offensive line is a major issue. For that reason, Vega Ioane, arguably the best interior offensive lineman in this year's class, is a no-brainer if he falls to No. 22 overall.

Los Angeles Rams: QB Ty Simpson

Big Board Rank: No. 31 (LAR No. 3)

"The need for a rookie quarterback has never been greater. Fortunately, rookie quarterback Ty Simpson may be the right prospect at the right time... He is a perfect player to sit behind and learn from starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. LA has to face the uncomfortable truth. If not now, when?" said Bret Stuter of Ramblin' Fan.

Ty Simpson shouldn't be the Los Angeles Rams' top target on draft night, but if guys like Makai Lemon and Jeremiyah Love are off the board, why not take a shot? Matthew Stafford's status beyond 2026 is far from certain, and the Rams have no succession plan in place. Having Simpson learn from the future Hall of Famer for a year could help the Rams usher in their next era. Taking him at No. 13 might be a reach, especially when considering Simpson likely wouldn't play a single meaningful snap for the Rams in 2026, but if he develops into their quarterback of the future, No. 13 will prove to be a major steal.

Miami Dolphins: CB Mansoor Delane

Big Board Rank: No. 12 (MIA No. 2)

"If wide receiver is a need, cornerback is the must-have position in this year’s draft. Miami doesn’t have a single starter on the boundary and Delane would fill one of those rolls the second he signed his contract," said Brian Miller of Phin Phanatic.

The Miami Dolphins should hope that a receiver falls to them at No. 12 overall, but if guys like Lemon and Tate are off the board, Mansoor Delane makes too much sense. Delane is the best corner in this year's class, and while receiver is their biggest need, corner isn't far behind.

Minnesota Vikings: DT Kayden McDonald

Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Big Board Rank: No. 27 (MIN No. 4)

"Minnesota just moved on from Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave this offseason, and even though Jalen Redmond is someone who the team is super-high on, add some additional top-notch help in the middle of their defensive line is something the Vikings should have in mind for this year's NFL Draft," said Adam Patrick of The Viking Age.

The Minnesota Vikings rightfully moved on from Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave in the offseason, but even with Jalen Redmond, they need more on their interior defensive line. Kayden McDonald might not be great against the pass, but he's as good as anyone in this class against the run, which would really help a Vikings defense that allowed more than 124 rushing yards per game in 2025.

New England Patriots: EDGE Zion Young

Big Board Rank: No. 47 (NE No. 1)

"Young fits exactly what Mike Vrabel looks for in any player, no matter the position, with his size and speed, on top of his dominance in the role. Besides recording 6.5 sacks, 42 combined tackles with 16.5 for a loss, and two forced fumbles last season, he was also a captain for the Tigers and named Second-Team All-SEC Honors for his performance," said Sara Marshall of Musket Fire.

The New England Patriots have failed to acquire a high-end edge rusher to this point in the offseason, so it'd make sense for them to do so in the draft. Zion Young has the tools and motor to be a true difference-maker for a Patriots team trying to get back to the Super Bowl.

New Orleans Saints: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

Rueben Bain Jr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Big Board Rank: No. 7 (NO No. 3)

"The Seattle Seahawks proved that a dominant defensive line can win championships - the Saints need to follow that same approach heading into 2026. With this mindset, Rueben Bain Jr. is an enticing selection. Who cares if he has short arms?" said Drew Collings of Who Dat Dish.

Rueben Bain Jr. was in No. 1 overall pick discussions for part of this past season. While his stock has dipped a bit since, he's still one of the two or three best edge rushers in the class with the ability to transform a defense. He'd be an easy pick for the New Orleans Saints to make if he were to fall this far.

New York Giants: LB Sonny Styles

Big Board Rank: No. 3 (NYG No. 1)

"There might not be a better pairing in this draft than Sonny Styles and the Giants. The two go together like Eli Manning and beating Tom Brady. Styles is arguably the most athletically gifted linebacker the universe has ever seen. At 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, he runs a 4.46, jumps 11-foot-2 in the broad, and hits 43.5 inches on the vertical. That’s what we call in the biz: unfair," said Matt Sidney of GMEN HQ.

After an electric combine performance, Sonny Styles is a player many NFL teams will covet. Armed with two top 10 picks, the New York Giants should have Styles off the board, giving John Harbaugh the linebacker he's always had on his winning teams with the Baltimore Ravens.

New York Jets: EDGE Arvell Reese

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Big Board Rank: No. 1 (NYJ No. 1)

"Arvell Reese remains the odds-on favorite to be the Jets’ selection at No. 2 overall. Reese is a high-upside, versatile front-seven defender who flashed in limited pass-rush opportunities at Ohio State. The Jets added reinforcements to Aaron Glenn’s defense this offseason, but inserting a dynamic athlete like Reese could be the finishing touch this unit still needs. He’s a projection, but one the Jets should feel comfortable betting on," said Justin Fried of The Jet Press.

It feels like the New York Jets will end up deciding between Arvell Reese and David Bailey at No. 2 overall. While Bailey is probably more ready to contribute right now, Reese's ceiling is so tantalizing and really hard to pass on.

Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Akheem Mesidor

Big Board Rank: No. 26 (PHI No. 1)

"The Eagles need to find a perfect replacement for Jaelan Phillips in the early rounds of the draft, and if Mesidor drops to them, what a gift that would be," said Anthony Miller of Inside The Iggles.

Losing Jaelan Phillips won't feel nearly as painful anymore if the Philadelphia Eagles are able to land Akheem Mesidor at the back end of the first round. Mesidor is an older rookie than teams picking higher in the draft might like, but this shouldn't bother an Eagles team trying to win now. Mesidor can play right away and be a strong starter for Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Spencer Fano

OT Spencer Fano | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Big Board Rank: No. 13 (PIT No. 3)

"The Steelers have a need at both offensive tackle and guard, so why not pursue a player who helps at either position? Spencer Fano is one of the cleanest prospects in this class, with excellent athletic traits and the ability to mirror edge rushers in pass protection," said Tommy Jaggi of Steel Curtain.

It's hard to expect the second-best offensive tackle in the class to fall to No. 13 overall, but what a gift that would be for the Pittsburgh Steelers. I don't know whether Spencer Fanu will stick at guard in the NFL, but either way, the Steelers could use him if the high-end receivers are off the board, and would get him at good value.

San Francisco 49ers: OT Caleb Lomu

Big Board Rank: No. 22 (SF No. 1)

"Even if the standoff with Trent Williams ends positively, the 49ers have to set up a succession plan at left tackle, and going with Caleb Lomu would be a wise choice," said Peter Panacy of Niner Noise.

The San Francisco 49ers need a succession plan for 38-year-old Trent Williams, whether he plays Week 1 of this upcoming season or not, and Caleb Lomu, a player who thrived on the same offensive line as Spencer Fano, at the end of the first round would be a fantastic get.

Seattle Seahawks: CB Brandon Cisse

Big Board Rank: No. 37 (SEA No. 1)

"He's got good length and is excellent against the run, a must for a CB in Macdonald's scheme. What he lacks in technique can be coached up with the Seahawks," said Lee Vowell of 12th Man Rising.

Brandon Cisse is far from a finished product, but the defending Super Bowl champions have the ability to make a high-upside swing at the end of the first round if they so desire. Cisse has blazing speed and the tools to eventually be a No. 1 cornerback, especially with the Seattle Seahawks' outstanding coaching staff lending a hand.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE Kenyon Sadiq

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Big Board Rank: No. 14 (TB No. 2)

"If the Bucs draft an offensive player in the first round, Sadiq is the pick. At 6-foot-3, 241 pounds, he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, the fastest ever for a tight end, and posted a 43.5-inch vertical and 133-inch broad jump," said Josh Crysler of The Pewter Plank.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have proven to value skill position players more than anyone, so while they might not need Kenyon Sadiq, he might be too hard to pass on. The best tight end in this year's class would give Tampa another high-end weapon for Baker Mayfield to lean on, which is a good thing now that Mike Evans is gone. Sadiq is as athletic as any tight end we've ever seen, making this a really fun and exciting pick if it were to happen.

Tennessee Titans: RB Jeremiyah Love

Big Board Rank: No. 5 (TEN No. 1)

"The Tennessee Titans entered the offseason with a need at running back. Both Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are entering contract years. Despite spending roughly $300 million in free agency, general manager Mike Borgonzi did not make a notable move at running back," said Justin Melo of Titan Sized.

On one hand, Jeremiyah Love is easily one of the best five players in this year's class. On the other hand, Love is a running back, which makes it tough for a team to select him in the top five of the NFL Draft. A team like the Tennessee Titans, though, who have a top-five pick and a clear need for a running back, make a lot of sense for Love, even if the positional value isn't great. Tennessee's No. 1 priority should be giving Cam Ward the best chance to succeed, and there isn't a player who can help him more than Love. Whether this will pay off in 2026, given the state of the team's offensive line, remains to be seen, but it should work long-term.

Washington Commanders: S Caleb Downs

Big Board Rank: No. 2 (WSH No. 2)

"This is not a draft where positional value enters the equation all that much, especially at the top end. That makes Ohio State safety Caleb Downs one of the more intriguing candidates Washington should consider. Daronte Jones' projected defensive scheme needs a versatile, forceful communicator in the middle of the field who can set the tone," said Dean Jones of Riggo's Rag.

Caleb Downs might be a safety, but he's still one of the best three players in this year's class. Assuming Sonny Styles is off the board, who, of the realistic options, would Washington Commanders fans prefer? The opportunity to select a top two or three player in the class at No. 7 overall is one that the Commanders shouldn't, and presumably wouldn't, pass on.

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