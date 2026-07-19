Every Raiders fan should see right through the team's soft Kirk Cousins stance

Mendoza will likely start by Week 8 against the Jets or Week 13 after the bye, despite team claims that Cousins could play all year.

Raiders view Kirk Cousins as a 2026 starter, but he is likely just keeping the seat warm for No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

Signing Kirk Cousins gives the Las Vegas Raiders a nice insurance policy at quarterback heading into the 2026 season. It's even reasonable to think that allowing him to start the first few games of the season could benefit everyone associated with the franchise.

The idea that the Raiders want Cousins to remain their starter for the full season is another matter altogether. Ian Rapoport's latest report from Las Vegas insists the team would be happy with that scenario because it would mean Cousins is playing well and keeping the team in contention. It would also mean the team is putting their future on hold by giving their most valuable rookie on the bench for 17 weeks.

The good news for Raider nation is that the chances of Cousins keeping the job for the full season are pretty remote. This roster is not built to win now even if Cousins' career enjoys a renaissance of sorts. The likely outcome is for the veteran to hold on to the job until the team drops out of playoff contention. Mendoza could then take the offensive reins under a relatively small amount of pressure.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Looking at the #Raiders QB situation and what the best-case scenario is. pic.twitter.com/fuNujx698A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2026

It's still curious to see just how much the Raiders are trying to make everyone believe that Cousins has a real chance to be the starter for the full season. The franchise needs Mendoza to take the field in 2026 to give their fans hope for a brighter future. Cousins keeping the job for any real stretch of time would be an indictment on Mendoza's capabilities to function as a decent starter in his rookie season.

When will Fernando Mendoza start his first NFL game?

The Raiders do not enjoy a bye until Week 13, which feels like the latest reasonable time for Mendoza to unseat Cousins. If the team waits that long to make a change at quarterback, then calls for the rookie to take the field will likely be at a fever pitch.

The more likely date for Mendoza's first start will come in Week 8 when the Raiders travel to New York to take on the Jets. The downside to that date is that Vegas heads to San Francisco the following week to take on a good 49ers defense. It's not a perfect runway for Mendoza, but it represents the right balance between rushing him onto the field in Week 1 and having him sit until the season has ceased to be competitive for the Raiders.

In the end, Raiders fans should ignore what their team's higher-ups continue to say about Cousins. He's not going to hold off Mendoza for the full season unless the rookie is entirely unable to operate the offense. Expect to see the No. 1 overall pick firmly entrenched as Las Vegas' starter before the midpoint of the regular season.

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