Fantasy football mock draft, 12-team PPR: Full results, best picks and biggest surprises

Going into a fantasy football draft blind is maybe the worst thing you can do. And while you can peruse rankings (and should), the fact of the matter is it only tells you so much. It's always best to learn about your fantasy football draft by seeing how actual fantasy players are approaching the proceedings. So we did that for you, getting 12 fantasy experts from FanSided together and completing a 12-team PPR fantasy football mock draft so you can see exactly what you should expect in your upcoming draft. Let's get right into it.

Editors Note: Mock draft was completed before roster cuts and before Josh Jacob was placed on the Commissioner's exempt list.

Round 1

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Draft Slot Player Manager Name 1 RB Jahmyr Gibbs, DET Oliver Fox 2 RB Bijan Robinson, ATL Adam Fromal 3 WR Ja'Marr Chase, CIN Justin Carter 4 RB Jonathan Taylor, IND Brad Berreman 5 WR Puka Nacua, LAR Zach Rotman 6 RB Christian McCaffrey, SF Mike Phillips 7 RB James Cook III, BUF Lior Lampert 8 RB Saquon Barkley, PHI Chris Landers 9 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA Ryan Heckman 10 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET Jason Reed 11 WR CeeDee Lamb, DAL Christopher Kline 12 RB Kenneth Walker III, KC Cody Williams

As you can see, things got interesting early. Brad takes Jonathan Taylor and leaves Puka Nacua for Zach, which is certainly interesting. Taylor was literally running away with not only the overall RB1 crown, but also a No. 1 scoring finish through 10 weeks of this past campaign, averaging an absurd 27.4 PPR points per game (PPG). Everything went downhill after the Colts' Week 11 bye and QB Daniel Jones' torn Achilles. JT's scoring output halved (12.6), and he plummeted to RB21 during that stretch. Nacua has questions as a potential (short) suspension for off-field incidents looms, and his physical play style lends itself to injury.

Like Indy, the Rams' offense hangs in the balance of their signal-caller, reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, who spent last summer in an Ammortal Chamber due to back issues. Nevertheless, bet against Nacua, Stafford, head coach Sean McVay and L.A. at your own peril. Ja'Marr Chase is the WR1 in the 2026 rankings, yet Nacua has the crown until proven otherwise after notably accomplishing the feat despite sitting out a contest last season. The board broke nicely for Jason, who snagged Amon-Ra St. Brown a few slots behind ADP. Put the "Sun God" down for at least 115 catches, 1,200 receiving yards and double-digit TDs, benchmarks he's cleared annually since 2023, barring injury. St. Brown has quietly finished as the WR3 in each of the past three seasons. — Lior Lampert

Agreed here with Lior that taking Taylor over Nacua was an early surprise in the draft. At the same time, this season more than others feels like the time to be aggressive with early-round running backs. There are fewer true workhorses at the position, and we know Taylor's that. Combine that with Puka's uncertain suspension possibility, and I get it. CeeDee Lamb getting the bump here from Chris Kline is interesting as well in that capacity. While I (obviously) like Kenneth Walker III, I didn't fully expect him to still be available in this spot. Both are players I'm high on, as Lamb's usage is still WR1 worthy even with George Pickens' return in Dallas. — Cody Williams

Round 2

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Draft Slot Player Manager Name 1 RB Omarion Hampton, LAC Cody Williams 2 RB De'Von Achane, MIA Christopher Kline 3 WR Justin Jefferson, MIN Jason Reed 4 WR A.J. Brown, NE Ryan Heckman 5 RB Derrick Henry, BAL Chris Landers 6 RB Chase Brown, CIN Lior Lampert 7 WR Nico Collins, HOU Mike Phillips 8 RB Ashton Jeanty, LVR Zach Rotman 9 WR Drake London, ATL Brad Berreman 10 RB Kyren Williams, LAR Justin Carter 11 TE Brock Bowers, LVR Adam Fromal 12 WR George Pickens, DAL Oliver Fox

The Ashton Jeanty slide stops at 20. He seemed to avoid the dreaded high-ankle sprain, but he's "still on the mend" as of Aug. 28, per Raiders first-year head coach Klint Kubiak (h/t Sam Warren of The Athletic). Nico Collins is low-key shaping up as one of the more intriguing second-round guys, particularly after the Texans lost sophomore wideout Jayden Higgins to a torn ACL. Houston deployed 11 personnel at the second-highest clip last season (72 percent), a grouping it can no longer practicably spam. Heavier packages would be a massive boon to Collins, who's coming off a PPR WR10 result in a year when it felt like the sky was falling. Derrick Henry racks up 1,500 scrimmage yards and double-digit TDs in his sleep. Few, if any, have proven capable of taking down Henry, aka "The King," on first contact — not even Father Time. — Lior Lampert

If anyone is wondering why I went with Omarion Hampton over the more proven De'Von Achane, it's really just preferring the offense Mike McDaneil is with now as opposed to the one he just left. It also feels worthwhile to talk about Lior grabbing Chase Brown in this spot. Whenever Joe Burrow has been healthy, he's been a top-10 running back. Burrow is healthy coming into this season and there's next to nothing in the way of competition. Brown is someone who consistently gets overlooked more than he probably should. We also got our first tight end, Brock Bowers, off the board. While it might be a tad early, he is ostensibly the WR1 at a more scarce position for fantasy. I can see the vision with Adam there. — Cody Williams

Round 3

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Draft Slot Player Manager Name 1 QB Josh Allen, BUF Oliver Fox 2 WR Malik Nabers, NYG Adam Fromal 3 WR DeVonta Smith, PHI Justin Carter 4 WR Jaylen Waddle, DEN Brad Berreman 5 RB Jeremiyah Love, ARI Zach Rotman 6 WR Chris Olave, NO Mike Phillips 7 WR Zay Flowers, BAL Lior Lampert 8 WR Tee Higgins, CIN Chris Landers 9 TE Colston Loveland, CHI Ryan Heckman 10 RB Javonte Williams, DAL Jason Reed 11 WR Ladd McConkey, LAC Christopher Kline 12 TE Trey McBride, ARI Cody Williams

Like Adam, I'm buying the Malik Nabers dip; he's an elite WR1 on talent and volume alone, and the health risk is baked into his ADP. Without the injury caveat, Nabers would have a legitimate claim to go ahead of every Round 2 receiver. Give me all the Jaylen Waddle stock too. Waddle steps in as the certified alpha for an offense led by Bo Nix, who's thrown more passes than anyone since 2024. Beautiful things can happen when immense talent meets opportunity. Meanwhile, Jason continues to find tremendous value, this time landing Javonte Williams. Williams' setup as the only show in town for a Cowboys offense that many envision as one of the most prolific in football is almost identical to 2025, when he was the RB12 in weekly PPR scoring. — Lior Lampert

Josh Allen really is a quarterback separater. Don't get me wrong, I personally waited (perhaps entirely too long) to address QB in this mock draft, but taken Allen at the beginning of the third round is warranted with his pristine track record of high productivity. My favorite pick may well be Jeremiyah Love by Zach in the middle of the third round. Yes, I understand the preseason/camp injury, but the fact of the matter is that he has a seemingly clear path to being an RB1 this season and that's great value with a bit of the risk baked in. — Cody Williams

Round 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Draft Slot Player Manager Name 1 WR Tetairoa McMillan, CAR Cody Williams 2 WR Garrett Wilson, NYJ Christopher Kline 3 TE Tyler Warren, IND Jason Reed 4 RB Breece Hall, NYJ Ryan Heckman 5 WR Emeka Egbuka, TB Chris Landers 6 WR DJ Moore, BUF Lior Lampert 7 RB D'Andre Swift, CHI Mike Phillips 8 QB Lamar Jackson, BAL Zach Rotman 9 RB Travis Etienne Jr., NO Brad Berreman 10 WR Rashee Rice, KC Justin Carter 11 RB Cam Skattebo, NYG Adam Fromal 12 RB Josh Jacobs, GB Oliver Fox

For better or worse, Adam is pot-committed to the Giants' offense (and to Tennessee, albeit to a much lesser degree). Doubling down on a Matt Nagy-driven unit in Rounds 3 and 4 is certainly a bold choice, Cotton. I'm pretty out on Cam Skattebo, who faces competition for touches and is coming off a gruesome lower-leg injury. D'Andre Swift looks like the trustworthy RB2 cutoff, then it gets dicey and perhaps a bit spooky. Swift was a borderline RB1 from the Bears' Week 6 bye last season onward, and that was with the emergence of then-rookie Kyle Monangai. Which version of Emeka Egbuka will Chris get? The one that took the league by storm and was one of just three WRs with 100-plus PPR points through his first five games as a pro? Or the one that averaged a lowly 7.8 PPR PPG thereafter? The truth typically lies somewhere in the middle, and a median outcome would be serviceable, although it wouldn't justify the cost of admission. — Lior Lampert

This was not the first draft, mock or not, but I can tell you this is about where you're going to see the Jets' two biggest stars for fantasy, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, come off the board. Honestly, I'm still struggling on that. Talent-wise, I'd take either. But they play with a Jets offense that just feels entirely like an unknown commodity, especially with Geno Smith. I may prefer Hall, because New York's offensive line still has upside. On the plus side, I continue to think that Lior is getting value with someone like DJ Moore. It may not be a traditional WR1 skillset, but he's in a high-scoring offense and has no real competition at the top of the depth chart for targets. — Cody Williams

Round 5

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Draft Slot Player Manager Name 1 WR Luther Burden III, CHI Oliver Fox 2 WR Terry McLaurin, WAS Adam Fromal 3 RB David Montgomery, HOU Justin Carter 4 RB Quinshon Judkins, CLE Brad Berreman 5 WR Rome Odunze, CHI Zach Rotman 6 WR Christian Watson, GB Mike Phillips 7 WR Jameson Williams, DET Lior Lampert 8 QB Drake Maye, NE Chris Landers 9 RB Bhayshul Tuten, JAX Ryan Heckman 10 RB Bucky Irving, TB Jason Reed 11 RB Jonathon Brooks, CAR Christopher Kline 12 WR Davante Adams, LAR Cody Williams

We have a fun cluster of NFC North wide receivers between Rome Odunze, Christian Watson and Jameson Williams. That's exactly how I'd have them, too, and it was the order I had them in my queue. Odunze could be one of fantasy's most undervalued assets, while Watson and Jamo were top-15 per-game scorers for two months last season. Terry McLaurin had the making of a nice bounce-back buy before the Commanders signed Stefon Diggs and saw stalwart left tackle go down with a torn pec. Taking Jonathon Brooks this high is too rich for my blood, especially with fellow Panthers back Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) eyeing a Week 1 return. — Lior Lampert

I'm just going to discuss Bhayshul Tuten here — sorry if this offends. I get why Ryan or anyone would be taking him in this spot. After losing Travis Etienne Jr. this offseason, it stands to reason that he's about to be the lead back in Jacksonville. But like, do we know that for sure? Are we absolutely positive that Chris Rodriguez Jr., who Liam Coen coached in college, isn't going to be in a timeshare, especially considering obviously different running styles? I'm really not. There is absolutely upside with Tuten that's worth betting on, but he's also a player I won't have in many leagues because of what I believe is warranted uncertainty. — Cody Williams

Round 6

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Draft Slot Player Manager Name 1 RB Jadarian Price, SEA Cody Williams 2 RB Jaylen Warren, PIT Christopher Kline 3 WR Mike Evans, SF Jason Reed 4 WR Parker Washington, JAX Ryan Heckman 5 TE Sam LaPorta, DET Chris Landers 6 TE Tucker Kraft, GB Lior Lampert 7 QB Joe Burrow, CIN Mike Phillips 8 WR Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI Zach Rotman 9 QB Jayden Daniels, WAS Brad Berreman 10 QB Jalen Hurts, PHI Justin Carter 11 RB Tony Pollard, TEN Adam Fromal 12 WR Brian Thomas Jr., JAX Oliver Fox

Round 6 appears to be the last call for a true-blue top-tier quarterback. Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts are sandwiched between a pair of Jags receivers. Parker Washington has become a fantasy darling who can do no wrong after producing at a 77-1,208-7 receiving line 17-game pace starting in Week 9 last year. Brian Thomas Jr. is the not-as-cool brother with the occasional moment in the sun that gets everyone's attention. — Lior Lampert

The entire round honestly feels like a lot of risks being taken, maybe outside of Jalen Hurts, whose rushing upside is always going to buoy his fantasy value. Burrow's healthy, for now; Daniels' offensive line is confetti; Washington, Thomas, Mike Evans and Marvin Harrison Jr. all have upside but real questions. The running backs should be in line for work, but it remains to be seen how much or how effective they'll be. And the tight ends in Sam Laporta and Tucker Kraft are easy sleepers, but there is always some risk there with the competition for targets in their respective offenses. — Cody Williams

Round 7

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Draft Slot Player Manager Name 1 WR Michael Wilson, ARI Oliver Fox 2 QB Trevor Lawrence, JAX Adam Fromal 3 TE Harold Fannin Jr., CLE Justin Carter 4 RB TreVeyon Henderson, NE Brad Berreman 5 TE Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL Zach Rotman 6 TE George Kittle, SF Mike Phillips 7 RB Rhamondre Stevenson, NE Lior Lampert 8 WR Quentin Johnston, LAC Chris Landers 9 QB Caleb Williams, CHI Ryan Heckman 10 QB Justin Herbert, LAC Jason Reed 11 QB Dak Prescott, DAL Christopher Kline 12 RB Rico Dowdle, PIT Cody Williams

Kyle Pitts landing in the 7-77 slot feels like a sign from above. It's hard to get too excited about the third option in a Michael Penix Jr./Tua Tagovailoa-quarterbacked offense, though, frankly. TreVeyon Henderson being taken as the Patriots' starting RB when the drumbeat has consistently suggested that title still belongs to Rhamondre Stevenson remains baffling. Not to mention, Henderson's pass-protection struggles this summer have been well-documented, and he's dealing with a right ankle injury. As I've written previously, "the [George Kittle] upside juice is certainly worth the squeeze, especially at a perennially thin onesie position." A Week 1 return is within the range of outcomes for Kittle, if not likely, and he can be a huge bargain if so. The 49ers need all of the pass-catching help they can get. — Lior Lampert

The Laporta/Kraft combo in the previous round led to an expected run on tight ends (thankfully, I secured Trey McBride well before that. But shouts to Chris Kline here with the Dak Prescott pick. Not only do I think people continue to sleep on the fantasy upside of the Cowboys quarterback, but he stacks him with first-round pick CeeDee Lamb for a fun little punch there. Michael Wilson and Quentin Johnston are fascinating here as well, as both could have real upside, Wilson as a potential WR1 in the offense, Johnston as a construct of McDaniel's arrival in Los Angeles. — Cody Williams

Round 8

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Draft Slot Player Manager Name 1 WR De'Zhaun Stribling, SF Cody Williams 2 TE Travis Kelce, KC Christopher Kline 3 RB J.K. Dobbins, DEN Jason Reed 4 RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS Ryan Heckman 5 WR Stefon Diggs, WAS Chris Landers 6 WR Jordan Addison, MIN Lior Lampert 7 WR DK Metcalf, PIT Mike Phillips 8 RB Chuba Hubbard, CAR Zach Rotman 9 WR Carnell Tate, TEN Brad Berreman 10 WR Josh Downs, IND Justin Carter 11 RB Blake Corum, LAR Adam Fromal 12 RB RJ Harvey, DEN Oliver Fox

Did I mention the 49ers are starving for pass-catching talent? De'Zhaun Stribling might just be my favorite pick of the entire draft. Honestly, it was naive of me to think he'd be available at the No. 90 overall spot in such a tapped-in draft room. All signs point to him being a high-usage playmaker from the jump, and being rested for the preseason finale was the ultimate stamp of approval. Blake Corum could be the top contingency option in fantasy and vaults to RB1 status if Kyren Williams is ever out of the lineup. Ambiguous backfields are headaches, but they're also some of the most profitable places to shop. Jacory Croskey-Merritt was everyone's favorite sleeper around this time last year and has a respectable ceiling if he can separate himself from the rest of the pack in Washington. — Lior Lampert

Hehe. *menacingly rubbing my hands together* It's always fun to steal a sleeper target from your league. But don't wait on Stribling. He's been rising fast but is still relatively good enough value for this 49ers offense. Stefon Diggs continues to be one of the more befuddling fantasy commodities for me this season. In theory, he should be able to carve out a No. 2 role in Washington. I just don't know how functional that offense is actually going to be. — Cody Williams

Round 9

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Draft Slot Player Manager Name 1 TE Dalton Kincaid, BUF Oliver Fox 2 WR Chris Godwin Jr., TB Adam Fromal 3 RB Jordan Mason, MIN Justin Carter 4 WR Michael Pittman Jr., PIT Brad Berreman 5 WR KC Concepcion, CLE Zach Rotman 6 QB Patrick Mahomes, KC Mike Phillips 7 WR Jayden Reed, GB Lior Lampert 8 QB Kyler Murray, MIN Chris Landers 9 RB Kenny Gainwell, TB Ryan Heckman 10 WR Alec Pierce, IND Jason Reed 11 QB Matthew Stafford, LAR Christopher Kline 12 WR Courtland Sutton, DEN Cody Williams

Speaking of ambiguous backfields, Jordan Mason is ostensibly the top dog in one. He's stood out throughout camp and has been praised for his conditioning by the Vikings' coaching staff. Mason has shown league-winning upside when entrusted with bell-cow responsibilities while filling in for an injured Christian McCaffrey with the 49ers in 2024. KC Concepcion has generated a ton of buzz during training camp, though it's hard to get too excited about a Browns rookie wideout, especially with Shedeur Sanders/Deshaun Watson under center. Stafford was tied for QB2 in PPG last season and came off the board as the QB13 here — fantasy football doesn't always have to be complicated. — Lior Lampert

Going Vikings-centric, Mason and Kyler Murray stand out for me here. I love taking a flier on Kyler in the late rounds (and was going to had Chris Landers not sniped me in this spot). Regardless, he's in a far more functional situation than he maybe ever saw in Arizona. As for Mason, the buzz continues from even a year ago about his role growing for Minnesota. Alec Pierce could also end up being one of the steals of the draft in this range. Yes, he's just fresh off the PUP list, but he's the No. 1 target for the Colts offense and they just paid him. If there's even a marginal uptick in usage, the results could be eye-popping. — Cody Williams

Round 10

Houston Texans defense | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Draft Slot Player Manager Name 1 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., JAX Cody Williams 2 WR Makai Lemon, PHI Christopher Kline 3 RB Kyle Monangai, CHI Jason Reed 4 Texans D/ST Ryan Heckman 5 RB Keaton Mitchell, LAC Chris Landers 6 RB Mike Washington Jr., LVR Lior Lampert 7 Broncos D/ST Mike Phillips 8 RB Aaron Jones Sr., MIN Zach Rotman 9 QB Bo Nix, DEN Brad Berreman 10 WR Matthew Golden, GB Justin Carter 11 WR Wan'Dale Robinson, TEN Adam Fromal 12 WR Jalen Coker, CAR Oliver Fox

Taking a flier on Mike Washington Jr. will be considered a win if I can squeeze even one start from him while the aforementioned Jeanty nurses an ankle issue. Make no mistake, though, there's a path to standalone value here too. Washington has reportedly "changed the [Raiders] staff's perspective of the RB room," per ESPN's Ryan McFadden. As highlighted earlier, Nix has no problems throwing the football early and often and somehow provides a nice rushing floor too. The Broncos' franchise passer has run for at least 350 yards and four touchdowns in each of his first two campaigns, giving him roughly 60 fantasy points off the bat. Jalen Coker has become a cult hero of sorts and will look to build on his outstanding performance in the Panthers' 2025 Wild Card loss to the Rams. Coker caught nine of 12 targets for 134 yards and a trip to the end zone and is in line to be the second option in Carolina's passing attack. — Lior Lampert

No disrespect to the Texans D/ST or the Broncos D/ST, but you won't catch me playing this game. Fliers on guys like Washington, Keaton Mitchell, Chris Rodriguez Jr. and even the likes of Matthew Golden and Wan'Dale Robinson — the latter is especially true in full-PPR leagues — are far more valuable to me than getting one of the league's best defenses. I'd always recommend playing the matchups in this spot. — Cody Williams

Round 11

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Draft Slot Player Manager Name 1 WR Deebo Samuel Sr., SF Oliver Fox 2 K Brandon Aubrey, DAL Adam Fromal 3 RB Rachaad White, WAS Justin Carter 4 TE Isaiah Likely, NYG Brad Berreman 5 WR Jordyn Tyson, NO Zach Rotman 6 RB Tyjae Spears, TEN Mike Phillips 7 QB Jared Goff, DET Lior Lampert 8 RB Jonah Coleman, DEN Chris Landers 9 WR Cyrus Allen, KC Ryan Heckman 10 RB Woody Marks, HOU Jason Reed 11 TE Dallas Goedert, PHI Christopher Kline 12 QB Jaxson Dart, NYG Cody Williams

Of course, FanSided's resident kicker expert, Adam, obviously had to secure Brandon Aubrey, the consensus K1. The Cowboys' big-legged booter unironically posted as many 10-plus fantasy-point games as Eagles WR De'Vonta Smith and averaged as many FPPG as Jacksonville's Jakobi Meyers in 2025. Smith's a top-35 player and Meyers is being treated as a WR4/FLEX, for whatever that's worth. Speculation of a near 50-50 Texans backfield timeshare puts Woody Marks firmly on the radar, with a real chance of pushing the split further in his favor as the season progresses. Every coin has two sides, and Rachaad White is the tails to JCM's heads in the Commanders' committee. — Lior Lampert

I'm not going to argue with "The Kicker Guy" in Adam here. But rookie fliers on both Jonah Coleman and Cyrus Allen from Chris L. and Ryan, respectively, have my attention. Sean Payton in Denver is anything but committed to a running back, and the Broncos saw basically one drive with the rookie Coleman early on before saying he was ready to rock. I think that could be a sign of things to come. As for Allen, while rookie receivers are tricky, the Chiefs need reliable pass-catchers and Allen has been a steady drumbeat throughout training camp and the preseason. — Cody Williams

Round 12

Green Bay Packers running back Marshawn Lloyd | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Draft Slot Player Manager Name 1 QB Malik Willis, MIA Cody Williams 2 RB Zach Charbonnet, SEA Christopher Kline 3 TE Jake Ferguson, DAL Jason Reed 4 WR Keenan Allen, IND Ryan Heckman 5 RB Braelon Allen, NYJ Chris Landers 6 RB MarShawn Lloyd, GB Lior Lampert 7 Rams D/ST Mike Phillips 8 RB Tyler Allgeier, ARI Zach Rotman 9 TE Brenton Strange, JAX Brad Berreman 10 WR Romeo Doubs, NE Justin Carter 11 TE Mark Andrews, BAL Adam Fromal 12 WR Denzel Boston, CLE Oliver Fox

The case for Mar'Shawn Lloyd is similar to the Raiders' situation, except he may have an even better shot at logging at least one start. The 2024 third-round selection is finally healthy following two injury-marred campaigns and looks ready to make an impact. Packers RB1 Josh Jacobs faces misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal property damage and could be suspended regardless of how the legal system plays out. Jacobs is an aging workhorse with significant tread on his tires, and he's dealt with a groin injury during camp. Since we're talking about the Packers, let's touch on Malik Willis, who left Titletown for South Beach in March. Rushing QBs are a Konami Code in fantasy, and Willis averaged 58 rushing yards per game in three starts with Green Bay across 2024 and 2025. — Lior Lampert

Safe to say that Lior rolling with Lloyd in this spot looks a bit better because this draft was before the news of Jacobs' indefinite suspension. He'll probably be off the board earlier in your draft now, but the value and worthiness of being targeted is obvious. Romeo Doubs could be a steal in this spot as well. Yes, the Patriots receiver room is more crowded now, but you don't pay a receiver that type of money to just, I don't know, not throw him the football. He's a good fit with Drake Maye and should have some opportunity. I love the talent with Denzel Boston as well, and have a sneaking suspicion he'll have a better rookie year than KC Concepcion, though that's relative with the Browns' QB situation. — Cody Williams

Round 13

San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Draft Slot Player Manager Name 1 TE Juwan Johnson, NO Oliver Fox 2 Eagles D/ST Adam Fromal 3 Seahawks D/ST Justin Carter 4 Vikings D/ST Brad Berreman 5 QB Jordan Love, GB Zach Rotman 6 WR Dontayvion Wicks, PHI Mike Phillips 7 QB Baker Mayfield, TB Lior Lampert 8 WR Jakobi Meyers, JAX Chris Landers 9 RB Kaelon Black, SF Ryan Heckman 10 QB Tyler Shough, NO Jason Reed 11 WR Xavier Worthy, KC Christopher Kline 12 WR Jalen McMillan, TB Cody Williams

Jordan Love and the Packers have expressed and shown a desire to operate with more tempo in 2026. They may also be forced to throw more given Josh Jacobs' pending off-field matter. Put two and two together, and Love could be headed for a career year in the box score. Dontayvion Wicks has capitalized on Smith and first-round rookie Makai Lemon's prolonged absences throughout camp and has familiarity with the Eagles' new offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion, from their Green Bay days. Kaelon Black has firmly established himself as the 49ers' No. 2 running back behind a 30-year-old Christian McCaffrey, who logged a whopping 450 touches last season and has missed two weeks of practice with "tightness" this offseason. — Lior Lampert

Beyond the defenses here, which is to be expected (and a more preferred range, though I obviously didn't bite just yet), there are fun fliers here. Black and Wicks were already mentioned, but I also enjoy what Jakobi Meyers and Jalen McMillan could offer. We have no idea how these wide receiver rooms will actually play out, and Meyers in particular could just be what everyone thinks Parker Washington is going to be. — Cody Williams

Round 14

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Draft Slot Player Manager Name 1 K Cam Little, JAX Cody Williams 2 Jaguars D/ST Christopher Kline 3 WR Rashid Shaheed, SEA Jason Reed 4 QB Brock Purdy, SF Ryan Heckman 5 K Harrison Mevis, LAR Chris Landers 6 TE Terrance Ferguson, LAR Lior Lampert 7 TE Hunter Henry, NE Mike Phillips 8 K Cameron Dicker, LAC Zach Rotman 9 K Will Reichard, MIN Brad Berreman 10 K Ka'imi Fairbarn, HOU Justin Carter 11 RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., NYG Adam Fromal 12 Patriots D/ST Oliver Fox

Adam circled back to double down on New York's backfield with Tyrone Tracy Jr., who's in the doghouse and may very well be auditioning for his next team. A change of scenery might help TTJ's cause, depending on the destination. For anyone punting the TE position, Terrance Ferguson is a worthy flier. Intel suggests the Rams could turn to Ferguson as their de facto WR3, and he's showcased the ball skills and athleticism to handle such a role. Much of the praise heaped on Brandon Aubrey earlier applies to Ka'imi Fairbarn — and then some, arguably. Fairbarn's 12.9 points per game were one more than the next-closest kicker, Seattle's Jason Myers, and he only dipped into single-digit scoring in five out of 15 appearances last season. — Lior Lampert

Kickers and stuff. Go read Adam on his KVA metric, which Lior linked earlier in this mock draft if you want analysis beyond "he kick ball and sometimes it's good, sometimes it's not." But I can tell you that I think Rashid Shaheed is being a bit undervalued. Seattle made it a priority to re-sign him this offseason and he's WR2B on the depth chart. He won't be a target hog, but if something were to happen to 33-year-old Cooper Kupp, then Shaheed could very well win you a week or two. — Cody Williams

Round 15

Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Draft Slot Player Manager Name 1 K Jason Myers, SEA Oliver Fox 2 QB C.J. Stroud, HOU Adam Fromal 3 WR Adonai Mitchell, NYJ Justin Carter 4 RB Tank Bigsby, PHI Brad Berreman 5 Steelers D/ST Zach Rotman 6 K Wil Lutz, Den Mike Phillips 7 K Jake Bates, DET Lior Lampert 8 Chargers D/ST Chris Landers 9 K Evan McPherson, CIN Ryan Heckman 10 Ravens D/ST Jason Reed 11 K Tyler Loop, BAL Christopher Kline 12 Cowboys D/ST Cody Williams

The advanced metrics love Tank Bigsby. It's only natural to envision him in a workhorse role, which will only happen if Saquon Barkley isn't in the picture. In Round 15, when it's all kickers and defenses, the value, albeit highly conditional, is undeniable. Adonai Mitchell has the Jets and their fan base eager to see him take a step forward after making noise throughout the offseason. Whether New York can support multiple fantasy-viable WRs and a stud RB remains to be seen, however. — Lior Lampert

It feels important to echo Lior on Bigsby, who might be one of the most valuable handcuffs in fantasy football. If nothing else, I'd draft him as potential trade bait. I do feel the need to justify using honest-to-god draft picks on the Cowboys D/ST. I'm among the Christian Parker believers for a defensive uptick, but I don't think this is an elite unit. I do think, however, that the Giants don't scare me all that much as a Week 1 matchup to stream. — Cody Williams

Oliver's Team Draft Results (1.1)

Round (Draft Pick No.) Player 1. (1) RB Jahmyr Gibbs, DET 2. (24) WR George Pickens, DAL 3. (25) QB Josh Allen, BUF 4. (48) RB Josh Jacobs, GB 5. (49) WR Luther Burden III, CHI 6. (72) WR Brian Thomas Jr., JAX 7. (73) WR Michael Wilson, ARI 8. (96) RB RJ Harvey, DEN 9. (97) TE Dalton Kincaid, BUF 10. (120) WR Jalen Coker, CAR 11. (121) WR Deebo Samuel Sr., SF 12. (144) WR Denzel Boston, WR 13. (145) TE Juwan Johnson, NO 14. (168) Patriots D/ST 15. (169) K Jason Myers

Adam's Team Draft Results (1.2)

Round (Draft Pick No.) Player 1. (2) RB Bijan Robinson, ATL 2. (23) TE Brock Bowers, LVR 3. (26) WR Malik Nabers, NYG 4. (47) RB Cam Skattebo, NYG 5. (50) WR Terry McLaurin, WAS 6. (71) RB Tony Pollard, TEN 7. (74) QB Trevor Lawrence, JAX 8. (95) RB Blake Corum, LAR 9. (98) WR Chris Godwin Jr., TB 10. (119) WR Wan'Dale Robinson, TEN 11. (122) K Brandon Aubrey, DAL 12. (143) TE Mark Andrews, BAL 13. (146) Eagles D/ST 14. (167) RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG 15. (170) QB C.J. Stroud, HOU

Justin's Team Draft Results (1.3)

Round (Draft Pick No.) Player 1. (3) WR Ja'Marr Chase, CIN 2. (22) RB Kyren Williams, LAR 3. (27) WR DeVonta Smith 4. (46) WR Rashee Rice, KC 5. (51) RB David Montgomery, HOU 6. (70) QB Jalen Hurts, PHI 7. (75) TE Harold Fannin Jr., CLE 8. (94) WR Josh Downs, IND 9. (99) RB Jordan Mason, MIN 10. (118) WR Matthew Golden, GB 11. (123) RB Rachaad White, WAS 12. (142) WR Romeo Doubs. NE 13. (147) Seahawks D/ST 14. (166) K Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU 15. (171) WR Adonai Mitchell, NYJ

Brad's Team Draft Results (1.4)

Round (Draft Pick No.) Player 1. (4) RB Jonathan Taylor, IND 2. (21) WR Drake London, ATL 3. (28) WR Jaylen Waddle, DEN 4. (45) RB Travis Etienne Jr., NO 5. (52) RB Quinshon Judkins, CLE 6. (69) QB Jayden Daniels, WAS 7. (76) RB TreVeyon Henderson, NE 8. (93) WR Carnell Tate, TEN 9. (100) WR Michael Pittman Jr., PIT 10. (117) QB Bo Nix, DEN 11. (124) TE Isaiah Likely, NYG 12. (141) TE Brenton Strange, JAX 13. (148) Vikings D/ST 14. (165) MIN Will Reichard, MIN 15. (172) RB Tank Bigsby, PHI

Zach's Team Draft Results (1.5)

Round (Draft Pick No.) Player 1. (5) WR Puka Nacua, LAR 2. (20) RB Ashton Jeanty, LVR 3. (29) RB Jeremiyah Love, ARI 4. (44) QB Lamar Jackson, BAL 5. (53) WR Rome Odunze, CHI 6. (68) WR Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI 7. (77) TE Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL 8. (92) RB Chuba Hubbard, CAR 9. (101) WR KC Concepcion, CLE 10. (116) RB Aaron Jones Sr., MIN 11. (125) WR Jordyn Tyson, NO 12. (140) RB Tyler Allgeier, ARI 13. (149) QB Jordan Love, NYG 14. (164) K Cameron Dicker, LAC 15. (173) Steelers D/ST

Mike's Team Draft Results (1.6)

Round (Draft Pick No.) Player 1. (6) RB Christian McCaffrey, SF 2. (19) WR Nico Collins, HOU 3. (30) WR Chris Olave, NO 4. (43) RB D'Andre Swift, CHI 5. (54) WR Christian Watson, GB 6. (67) QB Joe Burrow, CIN 7. (78) TE George Kittle, SF 8. (91) WR DK Metcalf, PIT 9. (102) QB Patrick Mahomes, KC 10. (115) Broncos D/ST 11. (126) RB Tyjae Spears, TEN 12. (139) Rams D/ST 13. (150) WR Dontayvion Wicks, PHI 14. (163) TE Hunter Henry, NE 15. (174) K Wil Lutz, DEN

Lior's Team Draft Results (1.7)

Round (Draft Pick No.) Player 1. (7) RB James Cook III, BUF 2. (18) RB Chase Brown, CIN 3. (31) WR Zay Flowers, BAL 4. (42) WR DJ Moore, BUF 5. (55) WR Jameson Williams, DET 6. (66) TE Tucker Kraft, GB 7. (79) RB Rhamondre Stevenson, NE 8. (90) WR Jordan Addison, MIN 9. (103) WR Jayden Reed, GB 10. (114) RB Mike Washington Jr., LVR 11. (127) QB Jared Goff, Detroit 12. (138) RB MarShawn Lloyd, GB 13. (151) QB Baker Mayfield, TB 14. (162) TE Terrance Ferguson, LAR 15. (175) K Jake Bates, DET

Chris' Team Draft Results (1.8)

Round (Draft Pick No.) Player 1. (8) RB Saquon Barkley, PHI 2. (17) RB Derrick Henry, BAL 3. (32) WR Tee Higgins, CIN 4. (41) WR Emeka Egbuka, TB 5. (56) QB Drake Maye, NE 6. (65) TE Sam LaPorta, DET 7. (80) WR Quentin Johnston, LAC 8. (89) WR Stefon Diggs, WAS 9. (104) QB Kyler Murray, MIN 10. (113) RB Keaton Mitchell, LAC 11. (128) RB Jonah Coleman, DEN 12. (137) RB Braelon Allen, NYJ 13. (152) WR Jakobi Meyers, JAX 14. (161) K Harrison Mevis, LAR 15. (176) Chargers D/ST

Ryan's Team Draft Results (1.9)

Round (Draft Pick No.) Player 1. (9) WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA 2. (16) WR A.J. Brown, NE 3. (33) TE Colston Loveland, CHI 4. (40) RB Breece Hall, NYJ 5. (57) RB Bhayshul Tuten, JAX 6. (64) WR Parker Washington, JAX 7. (81) QB Caleb Williams, CHI 8. (88) RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS 9. (105) RB Kenny Gainwell, TB 10. (112) Texans D/ST 11. (129) WR Cyrus Allen, KC 12. (136) WR Keenan Allen, IND 13. (153) RB Kaelon Black, SF 14. (160) QB Brock Purdy, SF 15. (177) K Evan McPherson, CIN

Jason's Team Draft Results (1.10)

Round (Draft Pick No.) Player 1. (10) WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET 2. (15) WR Justin Jefferson, MIN 3. (34) RB Javonte Williams, DAL 4. (39) TE Tyler Warren, IND 5. (58) RB Bucky Irving, TB 6. (63) WR Mike Evans, SF 7. (82) QB Justin Herbert, LAC 8. (87) RB J.K. Dobbins, DEN 9. (106) WR Alec Pierce, IND 10. (111) RB Kyle Monangai, CHI 11. (130) RB Woody Marks, HOU 12. (135) TE Jake Ferguson, DAL 13. (154) QB Tyler Shough, NO 14. (159) WR Rashid Shaheed, SEA 15. (178) Ravens D/ST

Christopher's Team Draft Results (1.11)

Round (Draft Pick No.) Player 1. (11) WR CeeDee Lamb, DAL 2. (14) RB De'Von Achane, MIA 3. (35) WR Ladd McConkey, LAC 4. (38) WR Garrett Wilson, NYJ 5. (59) RB Jonathon Brooks, CAR 6. (62) RB Jaylen Warren, PIT 7. (83) QB Dak Prescott, DAL 8. (86) TE Travis Kelce, KC 9. (107) QB Matthew Stafford, LAR 10. (110) WR Makai Lemon, PHI 11. (131) TE Dallas Goedert, PHI 12. (134) RB Zach Charbonnet, SEA 13. (155) WR Xavier Worthy, KC 14. (158) Jaguars D/ST 15. (179) K Tyler Loop, BAL

Cody's Team Draft Results (1.12)

Round (Draft Pick No.) Player 1. (12) RB Kenneth Walker III, KC 2. (13) RB Omarion Hampton, LAC 3. (36) TE Trey McBride, ARI 4. (37) WR Tetairoa McMillan, CAR 5. (60) WR Davante Adams, LAR 6. (61) RB Jadarian Price, SEA 7. (84) RB Rico Dowdle, PIT 8. (85) WR De'Zhaun Stribling, SF 9. (108) WR Courtland Sutton, DEN 10. (109) RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., JAX 11. (132) QB Jaxson Dart, NYG 12. (133) QB Malik Willis, MIA 13. (156) WR Jalen McMillan, TB 14. (157) K Cam Little, JAX 15. (180) Cowboys D/ST