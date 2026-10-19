Fantasy football waiver wire pickups after Week 6: Go get Germie Bernard

An admittedly deplorable character in Game of Thrones once says in an end credits montage that “chaos isn’t a pit. Chaos is a ladder,” and that some are broken by the climb, others refuse it and hold firm to the illusionary peace of uncivil society. “Only the ladder is real,” he says. Clearly he was talking about the New York Giants backfield.

Petyr Baelish’s attempts at medieval nihilist philosophy may not have had the horrifying realities of Cam Skattebo’s workload in mind, but I did when I told you to SIT Skattebo on Thursday and nobody listened to me. Well … maybe someone did, but I bet more people listened to the leak that Skattebo was being benched that came out before the game. In any case, we here at Week 6 Waiver Wire Inc. are going to figure out how to profit.

This is a sneaky-strong week for waivers, despite the fact that I don’t have any kind of set-and-forget league-changing adds for you. There are just some quality players who happened to fall below my 50 percent rule rostership rule, and some guys I’ve been banging the drum on all season that finally popped (see Germie Bernard) and I feel I may not have to include his name next week. Please enjoy, from wherever on the ladder you happen to be.

Disclaimer: All roster percentages are from ESPN. Players must be available in more than 50 percent of leagues, with recommendations based on 10-team PPR formats.

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back waiver wire targets

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (Giants)

(Giants) Bam Knight (Cardinals)

(Cardinals) Pierre Strong Jr. (Packers)

Like chaos and its associated ladder, there is very little basis on which I suggest you pick up Tyrone Tracy Jr. beyond what I saw with my own two eyes in a whacko-insane Giants-Saints game that saw the Giants take a convincing lead then get convincingly blown to pieces by Tyler Shough before mounting the least-likely comeback in the history of ever behind J.J. McCarthy and Isaiah Likely but lost anyway. Here’s someone who had nothing to do with any of that: Cam Skattebo, who was hardcore benched by the Giants after fumbling away a win last week and got zero — yes that is zero zilch none not even one — carries in Week 6. You could say this was maybe a one-week thing, but they were already moving away from Skattebo before he fumbled, and this leaves a vacuum in backfield we need to exploit. Tracy looked the most involved in a game that saw very little in the way of coherence. Your other options are Najee Harris and Devin Singletary, who I wouldn’t really recommend.

Beyond Tracy, check out Bam Knight and his 15 carries as long as Jeremiyah Love is sidelined, and Pierre Strong Jr. outplayed Marhawn Lloyd like you couldn’t believe on Sunday Night Football. Both could be useful in the short term if you have a bye or injury to fill in for Week 7. Or, of course, if you have Cam Skattebo.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver waiver wire targets

Germie Bernard (Steelers)

(Steelers) Keon Coleman (Bills)

(Bills) Tre Tucker (Raiders)

Yeah baby. We here have been on Germie Bernard Island since way before it was cool; I have a beach house, we’re hosting parties with sushi tastings and private villas … and now, real estate values are through the roof because the rookie receiver is making headlines with 11 catches in some kind of avant-garde Randall Cobb role for the elder Aaron Rodgers. He was used in screens, out in space, as a gadget player, you name it. I literally could not be more in — he plays tons of snaps, is a huge part of the offense and is everything you want in PPR fantasy: quick, manufactured touches. Love it.

Much as I may hate to admit it, Keon Coleman simply will be valuable so long as DJ Moore misses time, and he’s shown the ability to produce as an X receiver in the elevated role. I still would not start Coleman with Moore in the Bills lineup, though. Otherwise, let’s please get Tre Tucker above 50 percent rostership thank you; he scored two late touchdowns including an absolute nuke and otherwise would have had an unremarkable day, but he’s the man in this passing game other than Brock Bowers, and it’s not a bad passing game.

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end waiver wire targets

Hunter Henry (Patriots)

(Patriots) The 25,000 identical TE2s you can start (every team in the league)

(every team in the league) Darnell Washington (Steelers)

I’ve had enough with the tight end waiver scene. They’re all the same — you’re going to get somewhere between four and 10 points and neither Warren Buffett nor Jimmy Buffett has any idea which is which. I don’t see any value here anymore, and so in my rage I’ve decided to recommend picking up and starting either Hunter Henry if he’s available (he often is), for no other reason than that he’s definitely going to play passing downs in an excellent passing offense. Other than that … just, uh, pick up anyone. They’re all the same. AJ Barner, Michael Mayer, Dalton Schultz, Cade Otton, Tyler Higbee, Jake Ferguson, Darren Waller, Evan Engram … whatever man. They’re all the same.

… other than Darnell Washington. He may not be actually better than anyone else but he’s definitely more interesting. Washington is huge, (like … huger than you’re imagining) and is essentially an offensive lineman at times. But the Steelers do like tossing him jump balls in the end zone, which can lead to results in fantasy football. If you’re in tight end hell, there are many worse things you could do with your time

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback waiver wire targets

C.J. Stroud (Texans)

(Texans) Aaron Rodgers (Steelers)

(Steelers) Michael Penix Jr. (Falcons)

I feel like I’m recommending the same quarterbacks every week and just … no one is picking them up, so they keep making the list. Jordan Love finally graduated, but C.J. Stroud remains absolutely playable no matter the defense and oh look he’s playing the horrific New York Giants defense in Week 7. Three-straight 20+ point performances, Stroud is a priority quarterback add.

I’m also going to keep telling people that Aaron Rodgers is perfectly fine to play until he either has a bad game or I get bored of saying it. Ever since his terrible game against the Patriots, Rodgers has been quite solid. And for the sake of variety and for deeper leagues, you can objectively play Michael Penix Jr. if you have no other options. He’s probably the worst of the playable QBs, but better than the Cam Ward/Geno Smith class – Penix always seems to accumulate yards with his talented supporting cast.

Defense streaming advice

The Browns D/ST has been shockingly good in fantasy recently, racking up 12 sacks in their last three games and are headed to Tennessee in Week 7. That sounds like a plan to me. Fresh off a bye, the Miami Dolphins are back and ready to resume their post of having whatever defense playing them be startable in fantasy, meaning I officially endorse the Jets D/ST as well, and would like to go on record saying I think David Bailey is going to be elite. He’s had two consecutive baller weeks.