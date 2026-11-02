Fantasy football waiver wire pickups after Week 8: A trio of running backs to target

Three important-looking waiver-wire running backs walk into a bar: this column (the bar is called “This Column” … it’s not that great of a bar, kind of a lame beer list). The first looks like a league winner but is rostered in just over 50 percent of leagues, the second could have just taken over a starting role but we’re not sure and the third could be in line for a big Week 9 with unknown value afterward. One of them orders a pint of gi — eh, you know what, let’s end that bit there.

Waivers after Week 8 are full of opportunity yet fraught with danger. In a major against-type moment for this column, running back makes up by far the best position group this week, but it’s a complex group with some rule-breakers and several confusing developments to parse. There’s no time to waste, so let’s just get into it before I open any more dive bars. And because you’re almost certainly reading this on Monday or Tuesday, go vote! Voting is cool, and I will consider you cool if you vote. Vote! Okay, waivers!

Disclaimer: All roster percentages are from ESPN. Players must be available in more than 50 percent of leagues (one exception this week), with recommendations based on 10-team PPR formats.

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back waiver wire targets

Jonah Coleman (Broncos)*

(Broncos)* Mike Washington Jr. (Raiders)

(Raiders) Tyler Allgeier (Cardinals)

(Cardinals) Seth McGowan (Colts)

*Rostered in 52.3 percent of leagues

Okay sit down, shut up, it’s time for running backs, and this section is going to be much longer than the rest of the column because we have thing to discuss. I really hope you picked up Jonah Coleman last week when I told you to, because he may not be available this week … but definitely won’t be available after this Tuesday night when waivers run. He looked dynamic, destructive and dominant against the Chiefs on Sunday and was arguably the single reason the Broncos came back and won that game.

He’s rostered in just over 50 percent of leagues, but I’m throwing him on the list because you absolutely must pick him up if he’s out there, and while I don’t usually talk FAAB, spend it all on Coleman if he’s out there. He’s plainly and simply become the workhorse running back in this offense with RJ Harvey on IR and J.K. Dobbins essentially getting phased out of the team, and while the Broncos aren’t a great rushing team, they aren’t a great passing team either. Coleman will get volume, dump offs and every kind of look you want in fantasy. League winning add if you can get him … let’s just hope he fairs better than my last “league winning add” from last week, Omar Cooper Jr., who scored 0.0 points in Week 8.

Behind him, we have one Mike Washington Jr. who got 25 carries to Ashton Jeanty’s two which is … one of the developments of all time. If it wasn’t Jeanty and was instead, like, Rhamondre Stevenson or someone who wasn’t the sixth overall pick in the draft, I’d immediately tell you to freak out and oh my god Ashton Jeanty is getting benched. And while he definitely got benched on Sunday, that doesn’t tell the whole story; 25 vs. 2 carries is brutal, but it was just a 60-40 snap share in favor of Washington, which means they still wanted Jeanty to play. They just didn’t call any run plays for him, which was maybe one of those ego-death giga-brain coaching mental reset things, and maybe Jeanty will be the starter again next week. Or … maybe the Raiders have determined that the sixth overall pick in last year’s NFL draft is already a bust and cannot handle a high volume of carries. In either case, definitely go pick up Washington. Tune in for Start/Sit on Thursday to find out if I think you should actually start him.

The final piece of our three-man puzzle is Tyler Allgeier who wen’t nuclear on Sunday to the tune of 36.1 PPR fantasy points after Bam Knight and Jeremiyah Love left the game with injury. Allgeier was the only running back left standing, and stand he did. He may be the only one available in Week 9 as well, and (say the line) will retain value as long as Love misses time. It’s a toss-up between him and Washington for second on my list in terms of value, so you’ll have to make up your own mind.

Finally, I have to point out Seth McGowan, the backup running back on the Colts who might become an overnight starter should the Colts decide enough is enough and trade Jonathan Taylor. Their 42-7 loss to the Jaguars was as bad as it gets, and the team visually quit midway through the game. McGowan is a late-round 25-year-old rookie, but we chase volume and fantasy. If Taylor gets traded on Thursday, you’ll wish you’d have picked up McGowan.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver waiver wire targets

Keenan Allen (Colts)

(Colts) Malik Washington (Dolphins)

(Dolphins) Ryan Flournoy (Cowboys)

Really uninspiring week at receiver, which is I guess what we get for mining the position for all it was worth week after week while the running back market was crying in a corner. Keenan Allen looks, to me, like the primary beneficiary of this Colts Hindenburg as he cashes checks for a season in which he kinda unretired for no reason, and here are his next four defensive matchups: Cowboys (unprofessional), Miami (junior varsity), Houston (appalling), Giants (terrible). That sounds like a plan to me.

Malik Washington makes the list for like the 97th time, considering he has scored 11+ fantasy points in four of his last five games and plays Detroit and Indianapolis in his next two, and I’m also seeing some value in Ryan Flournoy lately even if he has been rather touchdown dependent. The Cowboys run a ton of three-receiver sets with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Fournoy all out there, and Flournoy actually out-snapped Pickens each of the last two weeks. You could do worse in a pinch.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end waiver wire targets

Mike Gesicki (Bengals)

(Bengals) A Prayer (your god of choice)

If last week was National Tight End Day, this week is National Tight Ends Suck in Fantasy Day because I’m once again completely out of ideas here. It’s not like there aren’t a slew of people I could theoretically suggest you pick up that are rostered in under 50 percent of leagues, but I simply can’t in good conscience say “pick up and play (insert name)” when I’m just throwing a dart anyway. You are more than capable of throwing darts without me, so a prayer would be just as effective.

… fine, I’ll say a name. It took 450+ yards and five passing touchdowns from Joe Burrow, but Mike Gesicki had his fourth good fantasy day of the year. He’s effectively the WR3 on this team, and (get this) has scored a touchdown in five straight games and six of the Bengals seven games this year. That is the dictionary definition of flimsy, touchdown-dependent chicanery, but when my top add was “a prayer”? We accept flimsy, touchdown-dependent chicanery into our hearts.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback waiver wire targets

Malik Willis (Dolphins)

(Dolphins) J.J. McCarthy (Giants)

(Giants) Geno Smith (Jets)

Wow, a whole new list of names! Unless I’m mistaken, none of these guys have earnestly made my waiver recommendations this year, and let’s try to do better than last week when I said you could pick up and start Michael Penix Jr. (rain storm, threw four interceptions, scored -1.9 fantasy points), Jacoby Brissett (benched in second half, scored 3.46 fantasy points) and Tyler Huntley (didn’t even start because Lamar played, did not complete a pass, injured toe, scored -2.0 fantasy points), with last week’s quarterback trio combining for -0.44 fantasy points. I impress even myself sometimes.

Malik Willis has looked passably competent the last couple of weeks and has the slightly improved but still not-great Lions defense on deck. He has been running more recently, so that’s definitely something we can work with. I also grant thee authorization to pick up J.J. McCarthy much as it shocks me, since I was unable to come away from last week’s game with any other takeaway than that he played excellently nor unable to come away from Sunday Night Football with any other takeaway than that the Eagles defense is bad. Finally, go ahead and run with Geno Smith against what looks like a straight-up bad Chiefs defense. Again, like I say every week, you’re only streaming QBs if you’re in deep trouble. You can do worse than these three if that’s your situation.

Defense streaming advice

It should be illegal to suggest playing the Cowboys D/ST in any context, but the Colts look like a shattered team that may be even more gutted before next week. The Jaguars D/ST is also an electric play, given the Ravens will likely be on their third-string QB, some guy named Joe Fagnano, needing to turn things around for Thursday Night Football. And finally, Go Vote on Tuesday. Voting is the best defense against threats to democracy, human rights and the affordability of our future. See you all Thursday for Start/Sit!