Fernando Mendoza's stellar debut still wasn't enough to usurp Kirk Cousins

The Las Vegas Raiders got their first look at two new quarterbacks for the 2026 season on Thursday night. Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza each threw their first passes in silver and black in a preseason matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Both gave head coach Klint Kubiak a perfect sort of clarity.

The Raiders used the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft on Mendoza. He's the future of the franchise. At least, that's what everyone in Las Vegas hopes. Meanwhile, Cousins is a stopgap. A cheap free agent pickup looking for a chance to revive his career and move on to the next opportunity. The hope for the first preseason game was simple: Get proof of concept on Mendoza and get proof of life from Cousins.

Kirk Cousins wasted no time cementing Fernando Mendoza's spot as the Raiders' backup

Cousins had a miserable time with the Atlanta Falcons over the last two seasons. His first look with the Raiders was far more encouraging than anything he managed with his former team. On the opening drive, the soon-to-be 38-year-old led a touchdown drive, going 5-of-6 for 50 yards.

Kirk Cousins to Michael Mayer! Raiders score on their opening drive!



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/d0IuH5LYG8 — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026

The 10-play scoring drive was smooth and steady from the Raiders' offense and their starting quarterback. Cousins looked composed and confident. That's the veteran presence Las Vegas is banking on.

The reality is that, in the short term, Mendoza's performance is a secondary concern. So long as Cousins looks solid, he'll be the Raiders' starting quarterback. That's almost certainly how Kubiak wants it. Cousins being able to string together acceptable performances is good for Mendoza in the long run. Vegas doesn't want to have to throw their rookie into the fire right away. The more time he gets to settle in, the better. It's up to Cousins to give him that runway.

Fernando Mendoza showed the Raiders exactly what they wanted

Cousins solidifying himself as the starter doesn't mean Mendoza came up lacking in any sense. In fact, he had an excellent preseason debut, going 5-of-8 for 47 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

FERNANDO MENDOZA FIRST RAIDERS TD



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/G8F3FQt60C — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026

The statline was good, as was leading his team on a scoring drive. However, what really stood out was the throws Mendoza proved he could make. The Raiders made him the top pick of the draft for a reason, and he made that very clear in his very first action.

Fernando Mendoza absolutely RIPS this one off heavy play-action.



That’s a throw not a lot of QB are willing to make. Perfect timing, placement & zero hesitation. Hell of a throw. pic.twitter.com/KqLH6OVLbQ — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 14, 2026

So the Raiders got the best of both worlds. Mendoza showed signs that he's not so far away from taking over the starting job, but they don't even have to consider that possibility yet because Cousins took care of business. The next step is maintaining that level as the preseason progresses into actual meaningful games.