Final J.J. McCarthy trade proposals the Vikings need to accept before cutting QB

The Minnesota Vikings used a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on J.J. McCarthy, hoping he'd be their quarterback of the future. Well, McCarthy missed all of 2024 due to injury, struggled mightily in the games he was healthy enough to play in 2025, struggled in the first two preseason games, and sat out Friday's preseason finale with a minor ankle injury.

J.J. McCarthy won't play for the Vikings tonight in Denver. He suffered a minor ankle injury last weekend vs. Ravens, participated in light practices Monday-Tuesday and sat out Wednesday. Didn't feel comfortable playing tonight, but no concerns from the team long-term. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 28, 2026

Fortunately, the injury appears to be minor, but at this point, it's fair to wonder whether McCarthy sat out so he didn't risk an injury that would've robbed Minnesota's chances of trading him. With Kyler Murray set to start and Carson Wentz outplaying him, there's every reason to believe time is up on McCarthy with the Vikings. Minnesota would certainly prefer not to cut him, meaning they might need to accept one of these mock trade proposals if they want to get anything out of him at this point.

Chargers trade package for J.J. McCarthy

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Chargers are set under center in 2026 and beyond with Justin Herbert, but what if Herbert were to suffer an injury? Do the Chargers really trust either Trey Lance or DJ Uiagalelei to win them a game? The answer should be a resounding no, and while McCarthy hasn't proven much at the NFL level in his own right, there's reason to believe the Chargers, in particular, would be thrilled with him as a backup.

That reason comes down to Jim Harbaugh, McCarthy's head coach at the University of Michigan. McCarthy's play under Harbaugh was so impressive that the Vikings used a top-10 pick on him. Sure, he might not ever live up to the draft billing; reuniting with his former head coach in a low-pressure environment could be for the best.

In return, the Chargers would be parting with a fifth-round pick and Trey Lance. There's reason for the Vikings to believe in Lance as their third-stringer over Max Brosmer, and while a fifth-round pick isn't much, at least it's something for a player unlikely to make Minnesota's roster, right?

Ravens trade package for J.J. McCarthy

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As is the case with the Chargers, the Baltimore Ravens are set under center with Lamar Jackson now, but not only has he missed significant time due to injury, but he is also only under contract through 2027. Tyler has gone just 7-9 as a starter in the NFL, with nearly as many interceptions (10) as touchdown passes (13). Do the Ravens really trust him to take over if Jackson were to suffer an injury or to depart after next season? McCarthy might not be a clear upgrade right now, but he certainly has more upside to bet on.

Additionally, Baltimore's new head coach, Jesse Minter, was Michigan's defensive coordinator when McCarthy was there. He knows McCarthy well, giving reason to believe that he can get the most out of him. The Ravens could use more upside behind Jackson, and McCarthy has as much upside as any quarterback realistically available.

Giving up a fourth-rounder and a seventh-rounder for a quarterback who Minter knows well and was taken in the top 10 just a couple of years ago feels like a no-brainer from Baltimore's perspective, and again, while Minnesota might want more, McCarthy's value is quite low right now. This is a take what you can get sort of situation, and this is better than nothing.

Colts trade package for J.J. McCarthy

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts do not have a link to McCarthy similar to that of the Ravens and Chargers, but it's clear they could use a shake-up in their quarterback room. Much like McCarthy, Anthony Richardson has fallen out of favor with his current team after being a top draft pick, and could use a change of scenery. This deal gets that done.

The Colts would be acquiring McCarthy, giving them a quarterback to attempt to develop for the next couple of years. If they succeed, he could very well be Daniel Jones' long-term successor. If they don't, it's not like they gave up too much to acquire him.

As for Minnesota, they'd be giving Anthony Richardson a similar shot. He only has one more year left on his contract, which is why the Vikings would be giving up a slightly better pick, but who knows, maybe under Kevin O'Connell, he can find his footing at the NFL level. It's worth a shot when McCarthy is likely to be cut otherwise, right?