Former NFL running back Chris Johnson reveals ALS diagnosis: Everything to know

Johnson's fight against ALS begins amid his legacy as one of the most impactful running backs of his decade.

The progressive neurodegenerative disease has already impacted his physical abilities, forcing him to use a speech-generating machine controlled by his eyes.

Former NFL All-Pro Chris Johnson revealed his diagnosis with ALS at age 39 during an interview on ABC's Good Morning America.

Former NFL All-Pro running back Chris Johnson announced Monday he was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, at the age of 39. The three-time Pro Bowler and 2009 Offensive Player of the Year explained the unfortunate news in an interview with Michael Strahan on ABC's Good Morning America. Johnson used a speech-generating machine piloted by his eyes due to the rapid impact the deteriorating disease has had on his body since 2025.

"First, I want people to know I'm still me," Johnson said. "ALS has changed what my body can do, but it hasn't changed who I am ... Honestly, I don't know if you ever fully process it. At first, you're in shock. Then you realize you have two choices. You can give up, or you can fight. I chose to fight."

FULL INTERVIEW: Former NFL running back Chris Johnson reveals his ALS diagnosis at 39. pic.twitter.com/5Pb8YAQ5x0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 29, 2026

What is ALS? How the disease is affecting former NFL RB Chris Johnson

ALS, commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The degeneration of the motor neurons in those parts of the body eventually leads to death, according to the ALS Association.

Those diagnosed with ALS slowly lose use of muscles which results in a lack of ability to complete simple bodily tasks such as walking, talking, eating and breathing. There is unfortunately no cure and no available treatment to halt the progression of symptoms. However, new treatments are being developed to slow and ease symptoms for those affected.

"It's continued to progress much faster than I ever imagined. I want people to understand just how quickly ALS can attack your body," Johnson said on GMA. "Just over a year ago, I was picking up my 7-year-old daughter so she'd make a wish with her birthday cake. Today, I couldn't do that."

Johnson also added his symptoms began with weakened grip. His voice was recorded not long after he was diagnosed so the speech-generator he now uses reflects his own.

"There's no history of ALS in my family," he continued. "My doctors believe my case is what's called sporadic ALS, which is actually how the vast majority of ALS cases happen ... That's one of the reasons this disease can be so shocking. It can happen to someone who never expected it."

Reflecting on Chris Johnson's NFL legacy

Johnson was selected 24th overall out of East Carolina by the Tennessee Titans in 2008. His blazing speed and physicality quickly earned him respect throughout the league, especially when he posted 2,006 rushing yards in just his second season — thus the nickname "CJ2K" was born. Only three other rushers since Johnson have eclipsed that mark.

His 10-season NFL career was spent with the Titans (six years), New York Jets (one year) and Arizona Cardinals (three years). He hung up his cleats after the 2017 campaign, having accrued 9,651 career yards and 55 touchdowns. Johnson is widely considered one of the most impactful players at his position for the decade he played in.

He's unfortunately not the only NFL player to battle ALS. His Titans teammate, Tim Shaw, was diagnosed in 2014 and wrote extensively about his life with the disease in a Players' Tribune piece published in 2019. The team also released a statement Monday expressing its sadness and support for Johnson.

Titans owner with statement on @ChrisJohnson28's ALS diagnosis pic.twitter.com/mxkUYJjyg0 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 29, 2026