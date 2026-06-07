Full NFL preseason schedule: Dates, matchups, TV info and what fans need to know

With the NFL schedule officially revealed, the anticipation for the new season is starting to build. Big trades for Myles Garrett and A.J. Brown figure to be the last major football activity for a bit as the offseason enters a bit of a dead period outside of OTAs.

Training camps are set to open late July with the NFL preseason following shortly after. With the Hall of Fame game set for early August and three weeks of games after, preseason games give us our first true sample of NFL football since the Super Bowl.

TV info for NFL preseason games

All NFL preseason games are available over the air in a team's local market, as is the case with regular season games. A few select games are televised nationally throughout the course of the preseason, with each major broadcast partner airing one to give their top crews a dress rehearsal before the start of the season.

NFL Network simulcasts a lot of the local broadcasts of preseason games as well. Information on which games will air on NFL Network is expected to be available in the coming weeks.

The other nationally televised preseason games will occur in Weeks 2 and 3.

Week 2: Raiders at the Texans on ESPN

Week 2: Seahawks at Titans on Fox

Week 3: Patriots at Browns on Prime Video

Week 3: Bengals at Eagles airs on CBS.

2026 Hall Of Fame Game

The preseason kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game from Canton, OH on Thursday, Aug. 6. NBC will televise the matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET.

These teams were picked for the game due to their ties to the upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame Class. Former Panthers' star Luke Kuechly and Cardinals' great Larry Fitzgerald are two of the five members of the class.

Arizona Cardinals preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV HOF Vs. Carolina Aug. 6 8:00 p.m. NBC 1 At Las Vegas Aug. 13 8:00 p.m. N/A 2 Vs. Dallas Aug. 22 10:00 p.m. N/A 3 At Green Bay Aug. 28 8:00 p.m. N/A

Atlanta Falcons preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 Vs. Denver Aug. 14 7:00 p.m. N/A 2 At Indianapolis Aug. 22 1:00 p.m. N/A 3 At Miami Aug. 28 7:00 p.m. N/A

Baltimore Ravens preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 Vs. Philadelphia Aug. 15 7:00 p.m. N/A 2 At Minnesota Aug. 22 1:00 p.m. N/A 3 Vs. Washington Aug. 28 6:00 p.m. N/A

Buffalo Bills preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 Vs. Carolina Aug. 15 1:00 p.m. N/A 2 At Cleveland Aug. 22 1:00 p.m. N/A 3 Vs. Pittsburgh Aug. 27 8:00 p.m. N/A

Carolina Panthers preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV HOF Vs. Arizona Aug. 6 8:00 p.m. NBC 1 At Buffalo Aug. 15 1:00 p.m. N/A 2 At Jacksonville Aug. 21 7:30 p.m. N/A 3 Vs. Houston Aug. 28 7:00 p.m. N/A

Chicago Bears preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 Vs. Cleveland Aug. 15 1:00 p.m. N/A 2 At Cincinnati Aug. 22 7:00 p.m. N/A 3 At Tennessee Aug. 29 6:00 p.m. N/A

Cincinnati Bengals preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 Vs. Detroit Aug. 13 7:00 p.m. N/A 2 Vs. Chicago Aug. 22 7:00 p.m. N/A 3 At Philadelphia Aug. 28 8:00 p.m. CBS

Cleveland Browns preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 At Chicago Aug. 15 1:00 p.m. N/A 2 Vs. Buffalo Aug. 22 1:00 p.m. N/A 3 Vs. New England Aug. 27 8:00 p.m. Prime Video

Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 At Seattle Aug. 15 8:00 p.m. N/A 2 At Arizona Aug. 22 10:00 p.m. N/A 3 Vs. New Orleans Aug. 28 8:00 p.m. N/A

Denver Broncos preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 At Atlanta Aug. 14 7:00 p.m. N/A 2 Vs. Green Bay Aug. 21 9:00 p.m. N/A 3 Vs. Minnesota Aug. 28 9:00 p.m. N/A

Detroit Lions preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 At Cincinnati Aug. 13 7:00 p.m. N/A 2 Vs. Washington Aug. 22 12:00 p.m. N/A 3 At Indianapolis Aug. 29 1:00 p.m. N/A

Green Bay Packers preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 At Pittsburgh Aug. 13 7:00 p.m. N/A 2 At Denver Aug. 21 9:00 p.m. N/A 3 Vs. Arizona Aug. 28 8:00 p.m. N/A

Houston Texans preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 Vs. LA Chargers Aug. 13 8:00 p.m. N/A 2 Vs. Las Vegas Aug. 20 8:00 p.m. ESPN 3 At Carolina Aug. 28 7:00 p.m. N/A

Indianapolis Colts preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 At New England Aug. 13 7:30 p.m. N/A 2 Vs. Atlanta Aug. 22 1:00 p.m. N/A 3 Vs. Detroit Aug. 29 1:00 p.m. N/A

Jacksonville Jaguars preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 At New Orleans Aug. 15 4:00 p.m. N/A 2 Vs. Carolina Aug. 21 7:30 p.m. N/A 3 Vs. Tampa Bay Aug. 28 7:30 p.m. N/A

Kansas City Chiefs preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 Vs. LA Rams Aug. 15 4:00 p.m. N/A 2 At Tampa Bay Aug. 22 7:30 p.m. N/A 3 Vs. Seattle Aug. 28 8:00 p.m. N/A

Las Vegas Raiders preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 Vs. Arizona Aug. 13 8:00 p.m. N/A 2 At Houston Aug. 20 8:00 p.m. ESPN 3 Vs. San Francisco Aug. 27 8:00 p.m. N/A

Los Angeles Chargers preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 At Houston Aug. 13 8:00 p.m. N/A 2 Vs. San Francisco Aug. 20 10:00 p.m. N/A 3 Vs. LA Rams Aug. 27 10:00 p.m. N/A

Los Angeles Rams preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 At Kansas City Aug. 15 4:00 p.m. N/A 2 Vs. New Orleans Aug. 22 4:00 p.m. N/A 3 At LA Chargers Aug. 27 10:00 p.m. N/A

Miami Dolphins preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 At Washington Aug. 14 7:00 p.m. N/A 2 Vs. NY Giants Aug. 22 4:00 p.m. N/A 3 Vs. Atlanta Aug. 28 7:00 p.m. N/A

Minnesota Vikings preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 At NY Giants Aug. 15 1:00 p.m. N/A 2 Vs. Baltimore Aug. 22 1:00 p.m. N/A 3 At Denver Aug. 28 9:00 p.m. N/A

New England Patriots preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 Vs. Indianapolis Aug. 13 7:30 p.m. N/A 2 Vs. Philadelphia Aug. 22 7:00 p.m. N/A 3 At Cleveland Aug. 27 8:00 p.m. Prime Video

New Orleans Saints preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 Vs. Jacksonville Aug. 15 4:00 p.m. N/A 2 At LA Rams Aug. 22 4:00 p.m. N/A 3 At Dallas Aug. 28 8:00 p.m. N/A

New York Giants preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 Vs. Minnesota Aug. 15 1:00 p.m. N/A 2 At Miami Aug. 22 4:00 p.m. N/A 3 At NY Jets Aug. 28 7:30 p.m. N/A

New York Jets preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 Vs. Tampa Bay Aug. 14 7:00 p.m. N/A 2 At Pittsburgh Aug. 21 7:00 p.m. N/A 3 Vs. NY Giants Aug. 28 7:30 p.m. N/A

Philadelphia Eagles preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 At Baltimore Aug. 15 7:00 p.m. N/A 2 At New England Aug. 22 7:00 p.m. N/A 3 Vs. Cincinnati Aug. 28 8:00 p.m. CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 Vs. Green Bay Aug. 13 7:00 p.m. N/A 2 Vs. NY Jets Aug. 21 7:00 p.m. N/A 3 At Buffalo Aug. 27 7:00 p.m. N/A

San Francisco 49ers preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 Vs. Tennessee Aug. 13 9:00 p.m. N/A 2 At LA Chargers Aug. 20 10:00 p.m. N/A 3 At Las Vegas Aug. 27 8:00 p.m. N/A

Seattle Seahawks preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 Vs. Dallas Aug. 15 8:00 p.m. N/A 2 At Tennessee Aug. 23 8:00 p.m. ET FOX 3 At Kansas City Aug. 28 8:00 p.m. ET N/A

Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 At NY Jets Aug. 14 7:00 p.m. N/A 2 Vs. Kansas City Aug. 22 7:30 p.m. N/A 3 At Jacksonville Aug. 28 7:30 p.m. N/A

Tennessee Titans preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 At San Francisco Aug. 13 9:00 p.m. N/A 2 Vs. Seattle Aug. 23 8:00 p.m. FOX 3 Vs. Chicago Aug. 29 6:00 p.m. N/A

Washington Commanders preseason schedule

Week Game Date Time (ET) National TV 1 Vs. Miami Aug. 14 7:00 p.m. N/A 2 At Detroit Aug. 22 12:00 p.m. N/A 3 At Baltimore Aug. 28 6:00 p.m. N/A

With the last preseason games being played on Aug. 29, there will be an 11-day break for the Patriots-Seahawks kick off game on Wednesday, Sept. 9. From there the season will be underway as the road to Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles begins.

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