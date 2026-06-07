Full NFL preseason schedule: Dates, matchups, TV info and what fans need to know

With the NFL schedule officially revealed, the anticipation for the new season is starting to build. Big trades for Myles Garrett and A.J. Brown figure to be the last major football activity for a bit as the offseason enters a bit of a dead period outside of OTAs.
Training camps are set to open late July with the NFL preseason following shortly after. With the Hall of Fame game set for early August and three weeks of games after, preseason games give us our first true sample of NFL football since the Super Bowl.
TV info for NFL preseason games
All NFL preseason games are available over the air in a team's local market, as is the case with regular season games. A few select games are televised nationally throughout the course of the preseason, with each major broadcast partner airing one to give their top crews a dress rehearsal before the start of the season.
NFL Network simulcasts a lot of the local broadcasts of preseason games as well. Information on which games will air on NFL Network is expected to be available in the coming weeks.
The other nationally televised preseason games will occur in Weeks 2 and 3.
- Week 2: Raiders at the Texans on ESPN
- Week 2: Seahawks at Titans on Fox
- Week 3: Patriots at Browns on Prime Video
- Week 3: Bengals at Eagles airs on CBS.
2026 Hall Of Fame Game
The preseason kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game from Canton, OH on Thursday, Aug. 6. NBC will televise the matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET.
These teams were picked for the game due to their ties to the upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame Class. Former Panthers' star Luke Kuechly and Cardinals' great Larry Fitzgerald are two of the five members of the class.
Arizona Cardinals preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
HOF
Vs. Carolina
Aug. 6
8:00 p.m.
NBC
1
At Las Vegas
Aug. 13
8:00 p.m.
N/A
2
Vs. Dallas
Aug. 22
10:00 p.m.
N/A
3
At Green Bay
Aug. 28
8:00 p.m.
N/A
Atlanta Falcons preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
Vs. Denver
Aug. 14
7:00 p.m.
N/A
2
At Indianapolis
Aug. 22
1:00 p.m.
N/A
3
At Miami
Aug. 28
7:00 p.m.
N/A
Baltimore Ravens preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
Vs. Philadelphia
Aug. 15
7:00 p.m.
N/A
2
At Minnesota
Aug. 22
1:00 p.m.
N/A
3
Vs. Washington
Aug. 28
6:00 p.m.
N/A
Buffalo Bills preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
Vs. Carolina
Aug. 15
1:00 p.m.
N/A
2
At Cleveland
Aug. 22
1:00 p.m.
N/A
3
Vs. Pittsburgh
Aug. 27
8:00 p.m.
N/A
Carolina Panthers preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
HOF
Vs. Arizona
Aug. 6
8:00 p.m.
NBC
1
At Buffalo
Aug. 15
1:00 p.m.
N/A
2
At Jacksonville
Aug. 21
7:30 p.m.
N/A
3
Vs. Houston
Aug. 28
7:00 p.m.
N/A
Chicago Bears preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
Vs. Cleveland
Aug. 15
1:00 p.m.
N/A
2
At Cincinnati
Aug. 22
7:00 p.m.
N/A
3
At Tennessee
Aug. 29
6:00 p.m.
N/A
Cincinnati Bengals preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
Vs. Detroit
Aug. 13
7:00 p.m.
N/A
2
Vs. Chicago
Aug. 22
7:00 p.m.
N/A
3
At Philadelphia
Aug. 28
8:00 p.m.
CBS
Cleveland Browns preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
At Chicago
Aug. 15
1:00 p.m.
N/A
2
Vs. Buffalo
Aug. 22
1:00 p.m.
N/A
3
Vs. New England
Aug. 27
8:00 p.m.
Prime Video
Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
At Seattle
Aug. 15
8:00 p.m.
N/A
2
At Arizona
Aug. 22
10:00 p.m.
N/A
3
Vs. New Orleans
Aug. 28
8:00 p.m.
N/A
Denver Broncos preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
At Atlanta
Aug. 14
7:00 p.m.
N/A
2
Vs. Green Bay
Aug. 21
9:00 p.m.
N/A
3
Vs. Minnesota
Aug. 28
9:00 p.m.
N/A
Detroit Lions preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
At Cincinnati
Aug. 13
7:00 p.m.
N/A
2
Vs. Washington
Aug. 22
12:00 p.m.
N/A
3
At Indianapolis
Aug. 29
1:00 p.m.
N/A
Green Bay Packers preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
At Pittsburgh
Aug. 13
7:00 p.m.
N/A
2
At Denver
Aug. 21
9:00 p.m.
N/A
3
Vs. Arizona
Aug. 28
8:00 p.m.
N/A
Houston Texans preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
Vs. LA Chargers
Aug. 13
8:00 p.m.
N/A
2
Vs. Las Vegas
Aug. 20
8:00 p.m.
ESPN
3
At Carolina
Aug. 28
7:00 p.m.
N/A
Indianapolis Colts preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
At New England
Aug. 13
7:30 p.m.
N/A
2
Vs. Atlanta
Aug. 22
1:00 p.m.
N/A
3
Vs. Detroit
Aug. 29
1:00 p.m.
N/A
Jacksonville Jaguars preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
At New Orleans
Aug. 15
4:00 p.m.
N/A
2
Vs. Carolina
Aug. 21
7:30 p.m.
N/A
3
Vs. Tampa Bay
Aug. 28
7:30 p.m.
N/A
Kansas City Chiefs preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
Vs. LA Rams
Aug. 15
4:00 p.m.
N/A
2
At Tampa Bay
Aug. 22
7:30 p.m.
N/A
3
Vs. Seattle
Aug. 28
8:00 p.m.
N/A
Las Vegas Raiders preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
Vs. Arizona
Aug. 13
8:00 p.m.
N/A
2
At Houston
Aug. 20
8:00 p.m.
ESPN
3
Vs. San Francisco
Aug. 27
8:00 p.m.
N/A
Los Angeles Chargers preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
At Houston
Aug. 13
8:00 p.m.
N/A
2
Vs. San Francisco
Aug. 20
10:00 p.m.
N/A
3
Vs. LA Rams
Aug. 27
10:00 p.m.
N/A
Los Angeles Rams preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
At Kansas City
Aug. 15
4:00 p.m.
N/A
2
Vs. New Orleans
Aug. 22
4:00 p.m.
N/A
3
At LA Chargers
Aug. 27
10:00 p.m.
N/A
Miami Dolphins preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
At Washington
Aug. 14
7:00 p.m.
N/A
2
Vs. NY Giants
Aug. 22
4:00 p.m.
N/A
3
Vs. Atlanta
Aug. 28
7:00 p.m.
N/A
Minnesota Vikings preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
At NY Giants
Aug. 15
1:00 p.m.
N/A
2
Vs. Baltimore
Aug. 22
1:00 p.m.
N/A
3
At Denver
Aug. 28
9:00 p.m.
N/A
New England Patriots preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
Vs. Indianapolis
Aug. 13
7:30 p.m.
N/A
2
Vs. Philadelphia
Aug. 22
7:00 p.m.
N/A
3
At Cleveland
Aug. 27
8:00 p.m.
Prime Video
New Orleans Saints preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
Vs. Jacksonville
Aug. 15
4:00 p.m.
N/A
2
At LA Rams
Aug. 22
4:00 p.m.
N/A
3
At Dallas
Aug. 28
8:00 p.m.
N/A
New York Giants preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
Vs. Minnesota
Aug. 15
1:00 p.m.
N/A
2
At Miami
Aug. 22
4:00 p.m.
N/A
3
At NY Jets
Aug. 28
7:30 p.m.
N/A
New York Jets preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
Vs. Tampa Bay
Aug. 14
7:00 p.m.
N/A
2
At Pittsburgh
Aug. 21
7:00 p.m.
N/A
3
Vs. NY Giants
Aug. 28
7:30 p.m.
N/A
Philadelphia Eagles preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
At Baltimore
Aug. 15
7:00 p.m.
N/A
2
At New England
Aug. 22
7:00 p.m.
N/A
3
Vs. Cincinnati
Aug. 28
8:00 p.m.
CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
Vs. Green Bay
Aug. 13
7:00 p.m.
N/A
2
Vs. NY Jets
Aug. 21
7:00 p.m.
N/A
3
At Buffalo
Aug. 27
7:00 p.m.
N/A
San Francisco 49ers preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
Vs. Tennessee
Aug. 13
9:00 p.m.
N/A
2
At LA Chargers
Aug. 20
10:00 p.m.
N/A
3
At Las Vegas
Aug. 27
8:00 p.m.
N/A
Seattle Seahawks preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
Vs. Dallas
Aug. 15
8:00 p.m.
N/A
2
At Tennessee
Aug. 23
8:00 p.m. ET
FOX
3
At Kansas City
Aug. 28
8:00 p.m. ET
N/A
Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
At NY Jets
Aug. 14
7:00 p.m.
N/A
2
Vs. Kansas City
Aug. 22
7:30 p.m.
N/A
3
At Jacksonville
Aug. 28
7:30 p.m.
N/A
Tennessee Titans preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
At San Francisco
Aug. 13
9:00 p.m.
N/A
2
Vs. Seattle
Aug. 23
8:00 p.m.
FOX
3
Vs. Chicago
Aug. 29
6:00 p.m.
N/A
Washington Commanders preseason schedule
Week
Game
Date
Time (ET)
National TV
1
Vs. Miami
Aug. 14
7:00 p.m.
N/A
2
At Detroit
Aug. 22
12:00 p.m.
N/A
3
At Baltimore
Aug. 28
6:00 p.m.
N/A
With the last preseason games being played on Aug. 29, there will be an 11-day break for the Patriots-Seahawks kick off game on Wednesday, Sept. 9. From there the season will be underway as the road to Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles begins.