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Full NFL preseason schedule: Dates, matchups, TV info and what fans need to know

The NFL preseason is set to begin in a few months. Here's what fans need to know if they want to check out their first football action since Super Bowl LX.
ByMike Phillips|
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the NFL schedule officially revealed, the anticipation for the new season is starting to build. Big trades for Myles Garrett and A.J. Brown figure to be the last major football activity for a bit as the offseason enters a bit of a dead period outside of OTAs.

Training camps are set to open late July with the NFL preseason following shortly after. With the Hall of Fame game set for early August and three weeks of games after, preseason games give us our first true sample of NFL football since the Super Bowl.

TV info for NFL preseason games

All NFL preseason games are available over the air in a team's local market, as is the case with regular season games. A few select games are televised nationally throughout the course of the preseason, with each major broadcast partner airing one to give their top crews a dress rehearsal before the start of the season.

NFL Network simulcasts a lot of the local broadcasts of preseason games as well. Information on which games will air on NFL Network is expected to be available in the coming weeks.

The other nationally televised preseason games will occur in Weeks 2 and 3.

  • Week 2: Raiders at the Texans on ESPN
  • Week 2: Seahawks at Titans on Fox
  • Week 3: Patriots at Browns on Prime Video
  • Week 3: Bengals at Eagles airs on CBS.

2026 Hall Of Fame Game

The preseason kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game from Canton, OH on Thursday, Aug. 6. NBC will televise the matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET.

These teams were picked for the game due to their ties to the upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame Class. Former Panthers' star Luke Kuechly and Cardinals' great Larry Fitzgerald are two of the five members of the class.

Arizona Cardinals preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

HOF

Vs. Carolina

Aug. 6

8:00 p.m.

NBC

1

At Las Vegas

Aug. 13

8:00 p.m.

N/A

2

Vs. Dallas

Aug. 22

10:00 p.m.

N/A

3

At Green Bay

Aug. 28

8:00 p.m.

N/A

Atlanta Falcons preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

Vs. Denver

Aug. 14

7:00 p.m.

N/A

2

At Indianapolis

Aug. 22

1:00 p.m.

N/A

3

At Miami

Aug. 28

7:00 p.m.

N/A

Baltimore Ravens preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

Vs. Philadelphia

Aug. 15

7:00 p.m.

N/A

2

At Minnesota

Aug. 22

1:00 p.m.

N/A

3

Vs. Washington

Aug. 28

6:00 p.m.

N/A

Buffalo Bills preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

Vs. Carolina

Aug. 15

1:00 p.m.

N/A

2

At Cleveland

Aug. 22

1:00 p.m.

N/A

3

Vs. Pittsburgh

Aug. 27

8:00 p.m.

N/A

Carolina Panthers preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

HOF

Vs. Arizona

Aug. 6

8:00 p.m.

NBC

1

At Buffalo

Aug. 15

1:00 p.m.

N/A

2

At Jacksonville

Aug. 21

7:30 p.m.

N/A

3

Vs. Houston

Aug. 28

7:00 p.m.

N/A

Chicago Bears preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

Vs. Cleveland

Aug. 15

1:00 p.m.

N/A

2

At Cincinnati

Aug. 22

7:00 p.m.

N/A

3

At Tennessee

Aug. 29

6:00 p.m.

N/A

Cincinnati Bengals preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

Vs. Detroit

Aug. 13

7:00 p.m.

N/A

2

Vs. Chicago

Aug. 22

7:00 p.m.

N/A

3

At Philadelphia

Aug. 28

8:00 p.m.

CBS

Cleveland Browns preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

At Chicago

Aug. 15

1:00 p.m.

N/A

2

Vs. Buffalo

Aug. 22

1:00 p.m.

N/A

3

Vs. New England

Aug. 27

8:00 p.m.

Prime Video

Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

At Seattle

Aug. 15

8:00 p.m.

N/A

2

At Arizona

Aug. 22

10:00 p.m.

N/A

3

Vs. New Orleans

Aug. 28

8:00 p.m.

N/A

Denver Broncos preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

At Atlanta

Aug. 14

7:00 p.m.

N/A

2

Vs. Green Bay

Aug. 21

9:00 p.m.

N/A

3

Vs. Minnesota

Aug. 28

9:00 p.m.

N/A

Detroit Lions preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

At Cincinnati

Aug. 13

7:00 p.m.

N/A

2

Vs. Washington

Aug. 22

12:00 p.m.

N/A

3

At Indianapolis

Aug. 29

1:00 p.m.

N/A

Green Bay Packers preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

At Pittsburgh

Aug. 13

7:00 p.m.

N/A

2

At Denver

Aug. 21

9:00 p.m.

N/A

3

Vs. Arizona

Aug. 28

8:00 p.m.

N/A

Houston Texans preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

Vs. LA Chargers

Aug. 13

8:00 p.m.

N/A

2

Vs. Las Vegas

Aug. 20

8:00 p.m.

ESPN

3

At Carolina

Aug. 28

7:00 p.m.

N/A

Indianapolis Colts preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

At New England

Aug. 13

7:30 p.m.

N/A

2

Vs. Atlanta

Aug. 22

1:00 p.m.

N/A

3

Vs. Detroit

Aug. 29

1:00 p.m.

N/A

Jacksonville Jaguars preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

At New Orleans

Aug. 15

4:00 p.m.

N/A

2

Vs. Carolina

Aug. 21

7:30 p.m.

N/A

3

Vs. Tampa Bay

Aug. 28

7:30 p.m.

N/A

Kansas City Chiefs preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

Vs. LA Rams

Aug. 15

4:00 p.m.

N/A

2

At Tampa Bay

Aug. 22

7:30 p.m.

N/A

3

Vs. Seattle

Aug. 28

8:00 p.m.

N/A

Las Vegas Raiders preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

Vs. Arizona

Aug. 13

8:00 p.m.

N/A

2

At Houston

Aug. 20

8:00 p.m.

ESPN

3

Vs. San Francisco

Aug. 27

8:00 p.m.

N/A

Los Angeles Chargers preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

At Houston

Aug. 13

8:00 p.m.

N/A

2

Vs. San Francisco

Aug. 20

10:00 p.m.

N/A

3

Vs. LA Rams

Aug. 27

10:00 p.m.

N/A

Los Angeles Rams preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

At Kansas City

Aug. 15

4:00 p.m.

N/A

2

Vs. New Orleans

Aug. 22

4:00 p.m.

N/A

3

At LA Chargers

Aug. 27

10:00 p.m.

N/A

Miami Dolphins preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

At Washington

Aug. 14

7:00 p.m.

N/A

2

Vs. NY Giants

Aug. 22

4:00 p.m.

N/A

3

Vs. Atlanta

Aug. 28

7:00 p.m.

N/A

Minnesota Vikings preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

At NY Giants

Aug. 15

1:00 p.m.

N/A

2

Vs. Baltimore

Aug. 22

1:00 p.m.

N/A

3

At Denver

Aug. 28

9:00 p.m.

N/A

New England Patriots preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

Vs. Indianapolis

Aug. 13

7:30 p.m.

N/A

2

Vs. Philadelphia

Aug. 22

7:00 p.m.

N/A

3

At Cleveland

Aug. 27

8:00 p.m.

Prime Video

New Orleans Saints preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

Vs. Jacksonville

Aug. 15

4:00 p.m.

N/A

2

At LA Rams

Aug. 22

4:00 p.m.

N/A

3

At Dallas

Aug. 28

8:00 p.m.

N/A

New York Giants preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

Vs. Minnesota

Aug. 15

1:00 p.m.

N/A

2

At Miami

Aug. 22

4:00 p.m.

N/A

3

At NY Jets

Aug. 28

7:30 p.m.

N/A

New York Jets preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

Vs. Tampa Bay

Aug. 14

7:00 p.m.

N/A

2

At Pittsburgh

Aug. 21

7:00 p.m.

N/A

3

Vs. NY Giants

Aug. 28

7:30 p.m.

N/A

Philadelphia Eagles preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

At Baltimore

Aug. 15

7:00 p.m.

N/A

2

At New England

Aug. 22

7:00 p.m.

N/A

3

Vs. Cincinnati

Aug. 28

8:00 p.m.

CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

Vs. Green Bay

Aug. 13

7:00 p.m.

N/A

2

Vs. NY Jets

Aug. 21

7:00 p.m.

N/A

3

At Buffalo

Aug. 27

7:00 p.m.

N/A

San Francisco 49ers preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

Vs. Tennessee

Aug. 13

9:00 p.m.

N/A

2

At LA Chargers

Aug. 20

10:00 p.m.

N/A

3

At Las Vegas

Aug. 27

8:00 p.m.

N/A

Seattle Seahawks preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

Vs. Dallas

Aug. 15

8:00 p.m.

N/A

2

At Tennessee

Aug. 23

8:00 p.m. ET

FOX

3

At Kansas City

Aug. 28

8:00 p.m. ET

N/A

Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

At NY Jets

Aug. 14

7:00 p.m.

N/A

2

Vs. Kansas City

Aug. 22

7:30 p.m.

N/A

3

At Jacksonville

Aug. 28

7:30 p.m.

N/A

Tennessee Titans preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

At San Francisco

Aug. 13

9:00 p.m.

N/A

2

Vs. Seattle

Aug. 23

8:00 p.m.

FOX

3

Vs. Chicago

Aug. 29

6:00 p.m.

N/A

Washington Commanders preseason schedule

Week

Game

Date

Time (ET)

National TV

1

Vs. Miami

Aug. 14

7:00 p.m.

N/A

2

At Detroit

Aug. 22

12:00 p.m.

N/A

3

At Baltimore

Aug. 28

6:00 p.m.

N/A

With the last preseason games being played on Aug. 29, there will be an 11-day break for the Patriots-Seahawks kick off game on Wednesday, Sept. 9. From there the season will be underway as the road to Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles begins.

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