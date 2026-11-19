A lot can go into NFL teams playing good football. Durability is a big factor, and that fact has doomed teams like the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots. Roster management is another. The Minnesota Vikings acquiring Kirk Cousins makes them legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while putting other teams on shaky ground, for example.

When looking at the updated standings entering Week 11, which teams currently in the NFL playoffs have the most work to do to actually get to mid-January and (hopefully) February? Let's dive in.

AFC East standings

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Last Result 1. Buffalo Bills 8-1 31-12 win at Jets 2. New England Patriots 5-5 35-10 loss at Lions 3. New York Jets 2-8 31-12 loss vs. Bills 4. Miami Dolphins 1-8 24-22 loss at Colts

The AFC East feels completely set. The Buffalo Bills look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders, with their offense playing as well as any unit in the NFL, and their defense adding a legitimate playmaker in Amani Hooker at the trade deadline. The rest of this division, especially after Drake Maye's injury, is in shambles.

Maye hasn't been ruled out for the season as of this writing, but things appear to be trending in that direction. The New England Patriots looked shaky even with Maye healthy, and with Tommy DeVito expected to be the starter for likely the rest of the regular season, it's tough to envision the Pats giving Buffalo much of a scare in the AFC East, and the same can be said about them going on an unlikely run to the playoffs.

AFC North standings

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Last Result 1. Cincinnati Bengals 7-2 38-18 win vs. Steelers 2. Pittsburgh Steelers 6-3 38-18 loss at Bengals 3. Cleveland Browns 6-4 27-24 win vs. Texans 4. Baltimore Ravens 4-6 23-20 loss vs. Chargers

Week 10 felt like a defining one when discussing the AFC North. The Cincinnati Bengals leapfrogged the Pittsburgh Steelers in the standings after dominating them on Sunday Night Football, establishing themselves as the clear-cut favorites to win the division. Meanwhile, the Steelers were embarrassed, the Cleveland Browns needed a second-half comeback to beat a 3-6 Texans team at home, and the Ravens lost to the winless Chargers.

The Ravens feel like a team out of contention now, and while the Steelers and Browns both hold onto Wild Card spots, it feels like their positions could be in jeopardy with how they looked in Week 10.

AFC South standings

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Team Record Last Result 1. Jacksonville Jaguars 7-2 40-23 win at Titans 2. Houston Texans 3-6 27-24 loss at Browns 3. Indianapolis Colts 3-7 24-22 win vs. Dolphins 4. Tennessee Titans 1-8 40-23 loss vs. Jaguars

Much like the AFC East, this division feels completely wrapped up. Even with the Jacksonville Jaguars resting newcomers Jessie Bates and Jordan Davis, they dominated the Tennessee Titans on the road, building a 4.0-game lead in the AFC South over a Houston Texans team that blew a chance to gain ground in Cleveland.

The Jaguars look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while teams like the Texans and the Indianapolis Colts would likely need to win out to even have a puncher's chance at making the playoffs.

AFC West standings

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Last Result 1. Kansas City Chiefs 7-2 35-13 win at Falcons 2. Denver Broncos 7-2 BYE 3. Las Vegas Raiders 4-6 21-13 loss vs. Seahawks 4. Los Angeles Chargers 1-8 23-20 win at Ravens

The AFC West is essentially a two-team division now, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos deadlocked at the top. Both of these teams have played well, but point differentials could dictate which team we should trust more. The Chiefs are at a +81 while the Broncos are at a +16.

Both of these teams are close to playoff locks, but the Broncos sure appear to be shakier, at least when it comes to winning the AFC West. It'll be fascinating to see how this race plays out.

AFC playoff bracket entering Week 11

HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM 1. Buffalo Bills (AFC East champ) FIRST ROUND BYE 2. Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West champ) 7. Cleveland Browns 3. Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South champ) 6. Pittsburgh Steelers 4. Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North champ) 5. Denver Broncos

NFC East standings

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Last Result 1. New York Giants 5-3-1 24-21 loss vs. Commanders 2. Dallas Cowboys 4-6 46-40 loss vs. 49ers 3. Washington Commanders 3-5-1 24-21 win at Giants 4. Philadelphia Eagles 2-7 BYE

The New York Giants continue to lead the way in the NFC North, but losing a home game to the Washington Commanders on prime time encapsulates how unreliable they are. They might win this division with the Dallas Cowboys continuing to get in their own way and the Philadelphia Eagles' season spiraling completely out of control, but that's far from a sure thing.

The Cowboys made a change, stripping play-calling duties away from defensive coordinator Christian Parker, so perhaps that'll help jump-start their season. With even an average defense, it feels like the Cowboys could overtake the Giants, given how mediocre New York has looked for much of the season.

NFC North standings

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Last Result 1. Detroit Lions 7-2 35-10 win vs. Patriots 2. Minnesota Vikings 7-2 30-10 win at Packers 3. Chicago Bears 7-2 BYE 4. Green Bay Packers 6-4 30-10 loss vs. Vikings

Poor Green Bay Packers. That's all I can really say. They're tied for the fourth-best record in the NFC, yet if the season ended today, they'd be hanging onto the last Wild Card spot by a thread. With games against the Rams, Bills, Bears and Lions still on their schedule, It'll be tough for Green Bay to fend off the opposition.

That doesn't mean they can't, though. The Packers are a good team, and there's a good chance the Lions, Vikings and Bears will beat up on each other as the season progresses. Given how good this division is and how top-heavy the NFC is, one slip-up could doom any team in the NFC North, which is hard to come to terms with.

NFC South standings

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Last Result 1. Carolina Panthers 4-5 20-17 win at Saints 2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-6 BYE 3. New Orleans Saints 3-6 20-17 loss vs. Panthers 4. Atlanta Falcons 3-7 35-13 loss vs. Chiefs

We go from the best division in football to the worst. The NFC South, as it is just about every year, is a complete embarrassment, with each of the four teams sitting under the .500 mark. I still don't know who should be favored to win this division. The answer is probably the Carolina Panthers, especially after their key road win in New Orleans, but I wouldn't feel good about picking them.

Each team in this division is alive in the playoff race, and that makes the favorite to win this division, whoever you might think that is, on incredibly shaky ground.

NFC West standings

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Last Result 1. San Francisco 49ers 8-1 46-40 win at Cowboys 2. Seattle Seahawks 6-4 21-13 win at Raiders 3. Los Angeles Rams 6-4 34-6 win at Cardinals 4. Arizona Cardinals 3-7 34-6 loss vs. Rams

After a bit of a rough start, the NFC West is starting to look like the three-team gauntlet we expected entering the year. The San Francisco 49ers continue to dominate, while the Seattle Seahawks are steadily improving, and the Los Angeles Rams have quietly won four games in a row. There're still concerns with the Seahawks and Rams in particular, as both teams have been decimated by injuries, but they continue to win games.

Yet, while they play well, they'd both miss the playoffs by virtue of a tiebreaker against the Packers if the regular season ended today. That goes to show how shaky things are. It's probably unlikely they catch the 49ers, so the Rams and Seahawks will need to play near-flawless football the rest of the way to fend off the incredibly difficult competition in the NFC.

NFC playoff bracket entering Week 11

HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM 1. San Francisco 49ers (NFC West champ) FIRST ROUND BYE 2. Detroit Lions (NFC North champ) 7. Green Bay Packers 3. New York Giants (NFC East champ) 6. Chicago Bears 4. Carolina Panthers (NFC South champ) 5. Minnesota Vikings