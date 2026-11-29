At first glance, you might not think the New York Giants visiting the Indianapolis Colts is all that compelling of a matchup for NFL Week 12. You'd be wrong, though. Sure, this is a division leader going up against one of the worst teams in the league. However, who would've thought that we were getting a J.J. McCarthy vs. Anthony Richardson matchup at quarterback and that those two players would be on these teams? The Giants have been humming with McCarthy at the helm, which will put Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo in just as bright of a light. But their defense has been the real star and will now face Richardson in the wake of Daniel Jones's release by the Colts. Will that help someone like Jonathan Taylor or Tyler Warren? It can't hurt with how lackluster this team has been and there's at least some fascination with Richardson's raw talent as well.

This just feels like a game that's going to get silly and look even crazier in the box score when it's all said and done. And fans can keep up with all of the Giants vs. Colts player and game stats on Sunday afternoon with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Giants vs. Colts player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary