Grading every first-round pick's NFL preseason debut

The sweet sights and sounds of football returned for the first week of the NFL preseason. Some teams played starters, others chose to rest them, but we got to see the league back in action. And perhaps most importantly for fans, we also got to see the rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft make their debut. More specifically, many of the highly touted and expectation-laden first-round picks we've been waiting to see in NFL action made their debuts.

Of course, some rookies sat out, either due to the coach's decisions or due to injuries. But after Week 1 of the NFL preseason, let's take stock of the first-round picks from this April's draft and how they performed in their first taste of pro football.

1. QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason Week 1 Grade: B+

There certainly wasn't enough from Fernando Mendoza to think that he's going to immediately surpass Kirk Cousins on the Raiders depth chart, especially with Cousins performing quite well in his own right. Having said that, the No. 1 overall pick looked the part. Despite head coach Klint Kubiak noting they were putting a lot on his plate, he delivered some big-time throws and looked comfortable, finishing 10-of-16 for 97 yards and a touchdown. It wasn't otherworldly, but it was enough to keep the excitement rolling in Vegas.

2. EDGE David Bailey, New York Jets

Preseason Week 1 Grade: B

Admittedly, it's somewhat hard to get a full evaluation on a rookie, especially an edge defender like David Bailey, when he only plays eight snaps in his preseason debut. That being said, he did show up, registering a pressure on one of his six pass-rushing snaps, and getting a run stop on another rep. Again, this isn't something to go over the moon about, but for a player who has been drawing rave reviews in training camp, the small sample size continued to be promising.

3. RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Preseason Week 1 Grade: A

The workload given to Jeremiyah Love in the first preseason game was staggering, getting 14 touches throughout the night — and perhaps it was also ill-advised considering that he's now nursing an ankle injury. At the same time, he looked the part of an all-world running back, taking 11 carries for 58 yards and catching all three of his targets for 14 yards. For a player who hasn't been used heavily in practice, he appears to be a seamless fit for the Cardinals if the coaching staff can now work to get and keep him healthy.

4. WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason Week 1 Grade: C-

This wasn't entirely the fault of Carnell Tate in his debut with the Tennessee Titans, but that doesn't mean I'm going to lie to you and tell you it was pretty for the Ohio State product. Tate was targeted three times in this game, but didn't register a single catch. Part of that was the poor quarterback play from Cam Ward, part of it was an offense that looked out-of-sync. But no matter the case, you'd like to see a receiver taken fourth overall be able to immediately impact the game, and Tate certainly didn't.

5. LB Arvell Reese, New York Giants

Preseason Week 1 Grade: A-

We didn't get to see much in the way of Arvell Reese coming off the edge for the Giants, but that's just the only reason he's not getting top marks after some limited work. Across 12 total snaps against the Vikings, he had a run stop and two tackles, but was seemingly all over the field. For a versatile chess piece that New York joined a top-five pick on, there was nothing Reese showed to make you think otherwise, even if there's also still more to see from him in the way of that movability.

6. CB Mansoor Delane, Kansas City Chiefs

Preseason Week 1 Grade: N/A

Still dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in May, Mansoor Delane didn't take the field in training camp until the days following the Chiefs' preseason opener. It remains to be seen, coming back from the ailment, how much he'll end up playing in the remaining two games of the preseason, but Kansas City remains high on the newest addition to their secondary.

7. LB Sonny Styles, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason Week 1 Grade: B+

By no means is anyone calling Sonny Styles perfect from his first preseason action in the nation's capital. And Washington undoubtedly wants to see him affect the game a bit more than the one tackle on 14 snaps that he registered. However, that belittles a lot of the good that the Commanders' new field general delivered. He looked the part in the middle of the defense, didn't give up even a target in coverage, and showed off his blend of high IQ and athletic dominance. Fans should be coming away from this one with a positive taste in their mouths.

8. WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

Preseason Week 1 Grade: N/A

Frankly, I'm almost sad just having to talk about Jordyn Tyson here. Not only did he miss the first week of the preseason with a hamstring injury that popped up in practice just before the Saints' opener, but the Arizona State product is now slated to miss two months as a result. That will put him returning somewhere in mid-October based on that timeline, which is just plain unfortunate for a player and receiving corps that we had good reason to believe in.

9. OT Spencer Fano, Cleveland Browns

Preseason Week 1 Grade: B-

Every situation has to be looked at with its own special circumstances around it, which is certainly relevant with Spencer Fano and the Browns. As Cleveland breaks in an entirely new offensive line, that lends itself to a learning curve, especially with a rookie tackle in that group. He played extensively, logging 33 snaps and looking good overall in pass protection, despite giving up two pressures. Fano needs to be better in the run game, but it was a slightly above average and overall positive beginning for the Utah product.

10. OL Francis Mauigoa, New York Giants

New York Giants offensive guard Francis Mauigoa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Preseason Week 1 Grade: A-

While his future could potentially be at tackle, Francis Mauigoa looked the part of being ready to start at guard as soon as possible. He played 30 snaps for the Giants in the preseason opener against the Vikings and more than held his own. He didn't allow a single pressure and wasn't called for a penalty in the game, both of which are notable positives for this group. He could be a bit more dominant in the rushing attack, but that's picking nits and the G-Men should feel quite good about their new offensive line addition.

11. DB Caleb Downs, Dallas Cowboys

Preseason Week 1 Grade: B

Put simply, Caleb Downs was hard to grade for this exercise because the Cowboys didn't get him on the field all that much. He logged just seven snaps, six of which came at safety, with one dropping down into the slot. He didn't register a tackle, nor was he targeted in this game, but the vibe around Downs remains high. The fact that he was used so sparingly is a good sign that he's delivering on his first-round pedigree in Dallas, and the buzz from camp remains palpable. The preseason hasn't given him much to show for it, but the impact should still be hugely real.

12. OT Kadyn Proctor, Miami Dolphins

Preseason Week 1 Grade: C+

Some of my prior considerations with Kadyn Proctor definitely factor into his performance for the Dolphins to start the preseason. The Alabama product actually registered the best pass-blocking grade of anyone on Miami's offensive line in this game, as he didn't allow a pressure or commit a penalty in 12 pass-blocking snaps. That being said, his biggest concern for me in the draft was not using his size and power effectively in the run game, and that continued to be an issue for him. It's not a dire situation for Proctor or the Dolphins, but it is somewhat concerning to see problems from his college tape still persisting.

13. QB Ty Simpson, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason Week 1 Grade: A+

For a pick that was vastly criticized immediately and throughout the offseason, Ty Simpson and the Los Angeles Rams have to be laughing at everyone after the first week of the preseason. The fact that he was able to take the field for all but a couple drives at the helm of the offense and deliver was impressive. Yes, level of competition against backups is notable, but the fact that he went 21-of-25 for 190 yards and two scores speaks to the talent of the Bama product. He's still going to need polishing, but the returns from his preseason debut almost couldn't have been any better.

14. OG Vega Ioane, Baltimore Ravens

Preseason Week 1 Grade: D

I'm not trying to be overly harsh, nor am I giving up on a player like Vega Ioane after one preseason game. But that can be true while also admitting that the rookie looked a bit worrisome in his debut for the Ravens. In just nine pass-blocking snaps, Ioane gave up two pressures on the day. He performed better in the run game, but still wasn't dominant in that capacity. Granted, the Eagles are a tough first opponent. However, Baltimore fans should be hoping to see a much-improved effort from Ioane in future preseason action.

15. EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Preseason Week 1 Grade: N/A

Unlike some injuries that held rookies out of preseason action, Rueben Bain Jr. didn't play in the Buccaneers' preseason opener because it seems like head coach Todd Bowles has seen enough at this point. One of the biggest steals of the draft, Bain seems to be continuing the havoc-wreaking off the edge he showed at Miami in practice. We'll probably catch a glimpse of him at some point in the preseason, but the arrow continues to point up for him.

16. TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Preseason Week 1 Grade: N/A

Kenyon Sadiq is still recovering from hernia surgery, which means that the Jets held him out of the preseason opener. That will likely be the case for the remaining two exhibition games as well, as Aaron Glenn has preached exercising caution with the rookie tight end. We know that he has unreal physical traits, but he's also a player whose production didn't always match that, so it'll be interesting to see how he fares if he does indeed make his debut in Week 1 of the regular season.

17. OT Blake Miller, Detroit Lions

Preseason Week 1 Grade: B+

The Lions undoubtedly threw Blake Miller into the fire because, well, they needed to. With the reshaping of the trenches, Miller was on the field for 39 snaps. While he did allow two hurries, he was the highest-graded run-blocker among first-round linemen according to PFF and overall was positive in pass protection. It certainly wasn't a level of dominance for Miller, sure, but the signs were extremely positive for the Detroit rookie.

18. DL Caleb Banks, Minnesota Vikings

Preseason Week 1 Grade: B-

On the whole, the start of Caleb Banks' preseason career wasn't anything outstanding. He didn't register a pressure and he was inconsistent in the run game as well. At the same time, there were flashes of his physical dominance. More importantly, though, the Vikings and Brian Flores seemed to be experimenting with him as he moved around the defensive front a fair amount in this game. As he settles into a more consistent role, there should be better things to come and you can still hang your hat on the flashes — especially with Banks' injuries keeping him off the field so often over the past year.

19. OT Monroe Freeling, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason Week 1 Grade: C

Carolina absolutely needs to protect Monroe Freeling given their offensive line injuries. At the same time, they probably need to find a better balance than letting him play only 10 snaps. The fact of the matter is that the Georgia product has elite potential but is still developing. We saw that in the Panthers' preseason opener as he allowed two pressures in just seven pass-blocking snaps, and his run-blocking was fine but also pedestrian in a limited sample. The tools are still there. He likely just needs to get more reps moving forward in the preseason while balancing his and the team's health.

20. WR Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

Preseason Week 1 Grade: N/A

Another first-round pick at wide receiver who is dealing with injuries, a hamstring issue kept Makai Lemon off the field for the Eagles' first game of the preseason. That's something that Philly certainly hopes will be remedied soon, albeit while keeping the rookie helpful. Lemon is going to be a crucial piece for this offense in the wake of the A.J. Brown trade and he needs to get more time on the field with this first-team offense in game action.

21. OT Max Iheanachor, Pittsburgh Steelers

Preseason Week 1 Grade: N/A

It feels like the Steelers have to deal with injuries every time they draft an offensive lineman in the first round, and it's not been any different with Max Iheanachor. Neck and shoulder injuries have left him limited in camp and kept him off the field in the first week of the preseason. He's also unlikely to play in the second preseason game as well. For a player who was considered quite raw in terms of technique in the draft process, not being on the field now could slow his role quite a bit in Pittsburgh.

22. EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Akheem Mesidor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason Week 1 Grade: A

The easiest way to describe Akheem Mesidor is that he made everyone pounding the table for why it was worth it to draft a 25-year-old edge rusher in the first round. He only played nine snaps and didn't register a sack or even a pressure. Yet, he was one of the best-performing edge defenders in the rookie class for the first week of the preseason, showing off his ability to be a positive force as a pass-rusher and a run defender. The Chargers seem like they got the exact presence and immediate impact they needed on the edge.

23. EDGE Malachi Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

Preseason Week 1 Grade: A

Some people considered Malachi Lawrence a reach when the Cowboys selected him 23rd overall. That didn't look to be the case in his first sampling of NFL preseason action. In just 17 snaps, Lawrence made his presence felt as a run-stopper and had a pressure as well in just nine pass-rushing snaps. The run defense showing up already is a huge feather in his cap, as we saw in college that he can pin his ears back and get to the quarterback. Regardless, Dallas has to be feeling quite confident in the early returns from Lawrence.

24. WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Preseason Week 1 Grade: A

The biggest thing working against KC Concepcion is the fact that he has the likes of Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel throwing him the football. That being said, the rookie wideout still made it work, catching three balls for 27 yards and adding a 14-yard touchdown rush as well. He showed his after-the-catch ability on one play as well, and looks like someone that Todd Monken and the Cleveland offense are going to work hard to get the ball in his hands frequently based on the results from the first preseason outing.

25. S Dillon Thieneman, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason Week 1 Grade: B

In all honesty, there wasn't much work for Dillon Thieneman to do on the back end of the Bears defense in his first preseason game. Not only was he on the field for just 14 snaps, but he was targeted only once, and didn't allow a catch. Furthermore, playing in the deep safety role for nine of his 14 snaps, he didn't have many chances to show off his downfield ability, though he did register a tackle for Chicago. There was nothing to worry about, surely, but obviously the hope is to see him shine when given more opportunities to do so.

26. C Keylan Rutledge, Houston Texans

Preseason Week 1 Grade: B+

Keylan Rutledge showed a lot of good, particularly when it comes to his work in pass protection. He finished the night allowing zero pressures, while also having some moments in the run game. The latter is where the Texas will hope to get more from Rutledge moving forward, but for a player who got limited work, Houston has to be pleased with how he performed and that he can slot immediately into the starting offensive line.

27. CB Chris Johnson, Miami Dolphins

Preseason Week 1 Grade: B-

Though it wasn't a perfect showing from the Dolphins rookie, Chris Johnson still had a solid game while working both on the boundary and in the slot for this secondary. He did allow a 14-yard catch on one of the two times he was targeted, but he overall looked the part against Washington. He'll likely have a big learning curve, but new head coach Jeff Hafley is clearly doing some solid work in helping the San Diego State product get up to speed and ready for the NFL game.

28. OT Caleb Lomu, New England Patriots

New England Patriots offensive tackle Caleb Lomu | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason Week 1 Grade: B

It's abundantly clear that the Patriots are trying to get Caleb Lomu as many reps as possible as he played 43 snaps, more than any other first-round lineman. Starting with the positive, he didn't allow a pressure in 27 pass-blocking snaps. At the same time, he was beaten a handful of times in defending the pass rush, he did have some issues against the run, and he ultimately did commit one penalty as well. All that is to say, it wasn't a pristine night for Lomu, but it's enough to overall call it a positive performance.

29. DT Peter Woods, Kansas City Chiefs

Preseason Week 1 Grade: D

Because it's just one preseason game, I'm not going to overreact to Peter Woods. However, the Chiefs have to at least be a tad worried that the pre-draft concerns about Woods' physical tools maybe not being as impressive as hoped are real. Woods didn't generate a single pressure in 15 pass-rushing snaps, while also getting moved around in the run game. That's not enough to give up on the player, obviously, but it does mean that Woods needs to now flip the narrative because that start wasn't what anyone in Kansas City was hoping for.

30. WR Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets

Preseason Week 1 Grade: B

Playing 21 snaps and running just 12 routes on the day, Omar Cooper Jr. still ended up with a solid outing, catching two passes for 31 yards. The big takeaway was that the Jets don't seem entirely settled on how they'll align Cooper in the offense. He played both outside and in the slot and was essentially moved over the formation, likely to see where he operates best. What feels clear still, though, is the fact that New York will have him on the field often and make him an important cog in the passing attack.

31. EDGE Keldric Faulk, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans defensive end Keldric Faulk | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason Week 1 Grade: A

As someone who was dubious about Keldric Faulk in the draft process, the Titans should feel quite good after one preseason outing. Robert Saleh let the rookie work heavily; Faulk logged 30 snaps in his debut, but he had a QB hit and two tackles on the day. He was more effective against the run than as a pass-rusher, but he did flash, obviously, in the latter capacity. That will be key for Tennessee. With his frame and tools, Faulk should be a force against the run. If he can unlock more pass-rush potential, though, he has an extremely high ceiling.

32. RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Preseason Week 1 Grade: N/A

The primary reason that Jadarian Price didn't play in the Seahawks' opener this preseason was a minor leg injury he's dealing with. That makes sense. However, you also have to believe that Seattle is trying their best to get Price work but also protect their run game. With Zach Charbonnet still sidelined, the Seahawks desperately need Price healthy come Week 1. That could lead to an overall limited workload this preseason, even when he's back to being 100 percent.