As we arrive at Thanksgiving and the busy week in the NFL, it feels like the proper time to evaluate the 2026 NFL Draft class, specifically the first-round picks. Obviously, rookies selected highly come into their first seasons with varying levels of expectations based on situation, role and so on. When we're grading these first-round picks, it's on a curve based on those factors and whether or not the player has been an overall positive presence or, on the opposite end of the spectrum, looking worrisome as a player that the franchise spent valuable draft capital on.

This isn't a referendum on any first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, either. Any player can finish their rookie season strong, just as they could also come back with a year of experience under their belt in 2027 and develop into a much better player. But as things stand now, let's pull out the syllabus and hand out grades for all 32 of the NFL's first-round rookies this season as we hit the Thanksgiving benchmark.

1. Las Vegas Raiders – QB Fernando Mendoza

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: B+

Fernando Mendoza bided his time behind Kirk Cousins until the trade deadline and finally took over. The numbers won't wow you as he was thrown into the fire against the Seahawks and Broncos defenses in his first two starts. Even then, though, he showed tremendously positive signs and the results may speak more to the state of the Raiders roster rather than to their quarterback of the future.

2. New York Jets – EDGE David Bailey

Grade: A

Through his first 10 NFL games, David Bailey has been everything that the Jets could've asked for. He's tied for third in the league in sacks (9.5), leads all defensive players in forced fumbles (6) and has the fourth-most tackles for loss as well (13). New York drafted him to be a disruptor off the edge for the long haul and it appears that already he's looking the part of a defensive cornerstone. He rules.

3. Arizona Cardinals – RB Jeremiyah Love

Grade: C

I was one of many who were critical of the Cardinals taking a running back in the top-three to begin with. Thus far, that has looked right. It's not that Jeremiyah Love has looked like a bad player. Far from it. But injuries combined with the fact that Arizona simply isn't close enough to being competitive to justify adding a player at a non-premium position makes Love's rookie season look quite lackluster.

4. Tennessee Titans – WR Carnell Tate

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: B

Much like with Love, the argument could be made that the Titans should've looked somewhere other than wide receiver for help at the top of the draft. Cam Ward and this Tennessee offense got off to such an abysmal start that it's difficult to judge Carnell Tate's early-season work, which is made even more difficult when he missed basically a month with injuries. Since Ward has started to look better, though, so too has Tate and, despite my qualms with the Titans' process, it looks like they got a very good player.

5. New York Giants – LB Arvell Reese

Grade: A+

Arvell Reese rocks. Remember in the draft process when everyone was obsessed with trying to figure out what the best role for the Ohio State product was? John Harbaugh and the Giants have figured it out: Just let him go play defense and be a multiplicitous player that lines up everywhere. His football IQ and burst are elite and he's been a legitimate game-changer for this defense upon his arrival.

6. Kansas City Chiefs – CB Mansoor Delane

Grade: A

It feels like it's gone a little under the radar just how good Mansoor Delane has been for the Chiefs as a rookie. He's registered the fifth-best coverage grade among qualified cornerbacks this season, according to PFF, and has stepped in immediately to form an elite secondary duo with Nohl Williams. Whenever a team drafts a corner this high, there's a risk. But that risk has more than paid dividends already for Kansas City.

7. Washington Commanders – LB Sonny Styles

Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: B+

Things like PFF grades and otherwise are going to be a bit mixed on Sonny Styles given all that he's being asked to do in Washington. That being said, he's still looked good and has graded out favorably overall, even while having to wear all these hats. You can clearly see the elite athleticism and football IQ flash week-in and week-out. In reality, what Styles needs most is more help on the Commanders defense.

8. New Orleans Saints – WR Jordyn Tyson

Grade: B-

Jordyn Tyson might've been the most difficult player to grade for this exercise, simply because he hasn't been on the field all that much. He debuted after (another) hamstring injury from the preseason in Week 9 and flashed immediately. Tyson then had a breakout game in the Saints' loss to the Panthers in Week 10 with 11 catches for 80 yards, but fell back to Earth the following week with only one reception on two targets. Even still, he looks the part of an ideal receiver for the Saints' future.

9. Cleveland Browns – OT Spencer Fano

Grade: A

Whenever people look at the Browns currently sitting in a playoff spot and wonder how they've been able to do this, they need to look at someone like Spencer Fano. The rookie has been the 16th-best qualified offensive tackle by PFF grading this season and has been a stalwart for Cleveland as they quickly rebuilt the line. He's not been perfect, but he's been an immediate impact player that's helped fuel this year's surge for the Browns.

10. New York Giants – OL Francis Mauigoa

New York Giants offensive guard Francis Mauigoa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Grade: D

No way to sugarcoat this one, it's not been pretty for Francis Mauigoa. He's a player who I was extremely high on in this year's draft class, but the move inside to guard with the Giants just hasn't taken yet. I still believe there's plenty of hope for him, no question, but his struggles in the run game and inconsistency in pass blocking have left me wanting. He might be worth kicking out to tackle next offeseason just to get a better look at where his best position actually is.

11. Dallas Cowboys – S Caleb Downs

Grade: C+

There isn't a rookie who has been done a greater disservice this season by his team than Caleb Downs. The Cowboys defense is trash water personified and the problems aren't all coordinator related. There have been splash plays by Downs this season, but the truth is that he's being asked to do entirely too much, specifically with how much Dallas relies on him as a coverage guy in the slot because the cornerback room stinks so loudly. I feel dirty giving him this grade, because the player is still well worth believing in — he just needs to be hung out to dry less by his team.

12. Miami Dolphins – OL Kadyn Proctor

Grade: C

Riding a rollercoaster has been the metaphorical journey for Kadyn Proctor so far this season. There have undeniably been good moments for the Dolphins rookie, but they've been inconsistently mixed with some poor showings. However, the kick inside to guard is a transition and one that there have been positive signs from, so I'm still optimistic overall that he can be a bankable piece for Miami in this rebuild moving forward.

13. Los Angeles Rams – QB Ty Simpson

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: Incomplete

If we were grading the teams and not just the players themselves, then the Rams would be getting raked over the coals for Ty Simpson. The pick was baffling at the time and, now that they're starting Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell at receiver, that remains even more so the case. That's not Simpson's fault and we all knew that he wasn't going to see the field this season barring a catastrophe. But man, it does look like LA would've been better off addressing a more immediate need.

14. Baltimore Ravens – OG Vega Ioane

Grade: B-

By no means has Vega Ioane been perfect this season for the Ravens. There have been some high-profile moments in which he's gotten a handful of "welcome to the NFL" type of moments, which you obviously want to see remedied. On the whole, however, he's still been a good player for Baltimore, a team that has quite a lot of problems that aren't related to the rookie. He needs to improve how he protects in the passing game as he adjusts to NFL speed, but his run-blocking prowess is already showing through.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

Grade: C

Whenever Rueben Bain Jr. fell to the Buccaneers, it was almost universal praise that Tampa Bay lucked into one of the best picks of the draft. That simply has not been the case through the first 11 weeks of his career, though. He has just one sack and 10 total tackles this season. Bain just simply hasn't been the pressure-creating force we saw in college. There have been signs of improvement, which is good, but the totality has been lacking thus far.

16. New York Jets – TE Kenyon Sadiq

New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: B

Guys, the Jets really might've crushed this draft. We've seen so many teams have three first-round picks and come up empty, but Kenyon Sadiq is another player who's shown a lot of positive signs for New York. He's not been as dominant as someone like David Bailey, but he's been a useful passing threat for this offense and has also been a fine-enough run blocker on top of that. It looks as if the Jets have added another plus asset to this offense as they set the stage for a new franchise QB.

17. Detroit Lions – OT Blake Miller

Grade: B

There's been a bit of good and a bit of not-so-good when it comes to Blake Miller in Detroit. On the positive side, he's been one of the better pass-blocking tackles in the league this season, which has obviously been to the Lions' benefit. He has struggled a bit in the run game, though, which was somewhat expected based on his time at Clemson. Even still, he's provided some stability for the offensive line, which is a positive given how sorely needed that was.

18. Minnesota Vikings – DL Caleb Banks

Grade: D

Minnesota was taking a risk the moment they turned in the card with Caleb Banks's name on it with the 18th overall pick. The tools are still enticing, but the player just never put it together consistently enough. Thus far, that's pretty much been the book on him for the Vikings. He's been limited in how much he's even played and, while there have been great flashes, the results have been overall inconsistent.

19. Carolina Panthers – OT Monroe Freeling

Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: C-

Carolina hasn't gotten a disastrous performance from Monroe Freeling at right tackle this season, but the results also haven't been great either. He's been better run-blocking than pass-blocking this season as he's given up six sacks and 28 pressures already this year, even while missing some time. However, I'd still be more than willing to give him the benefit of the doubt as he entered the draft as one of the least-developed top-end tackle prospects in the class.

20. Philadelphia Eagles – WR Makai Lemon

Grade: C-

Obviously, the quarterback and overall offensive issues in Philadelphia have done Makai Lemon no favors as a rookie. At the same time, however, he hasn't done much to help his cause either. He's been middling in terms of his ability to separate and, despite injuries to the likes of DeVonta Smith giving him opportunities, he's still not producing at too high of a level at all. How little of a factor he's been is worrying as the Eagles clearly identified him as a core part of the offense's future, and he hasn't looked like that to this point.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – OT Max Iheanachor

Grade: B+

Especially with an offseason and preseason when he had trouble saying healthy, it's been cool to see Max Iheanachor hit the ground running with the Steelers. He's been a shot in the arm for an offensive line that needed more surety at tackle, especially in the passing game, where he's been able to excel in a lot of ways. He still needs to be more consistent, particularly as a run-blocker, but it does seem as if Pittsburgh found a long-term answer at tackle, which they've needed for quite a while now.

22. Los Angeles Chargers – EDGE Akheem Mesidor

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Akheem Mesidor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: B+

Because the Chargers have been such a complete dumpster fire this season, it's easy to overlook that Akheem Mesidor has been a plus asset for this team as a rookie. It was a risk taking a player of his age in the first round, but working in LA's rotation off the edge, he's been good. He only has 2.5 sacks, but has a solid 6.6% pressure rate this season while being a good run defender as well. He's also quietly the highest-graded rookie edge rusher as well, according to PFF.

23. Dallas Cowboys – EDGE Malachi Lawrence

Grade: C+

If you're looking at the totality of Malachi Lawrence, it certainly hasn't been that good for the Cowboys this season. He's struggled as a run defender quite mightily and is currently on Injured Reserve, which isn't what you want to see. However, he has been a plus asset as a pass-rusher, which is largely what Dallas drafted him to be. The Cowboys undoubtedly still need more from him when he's healthy, but there have at least been some positive signs.

24. Cleveland Browns – WR KC Concepcion

Grade: B+

Much like the Jets, the Browns are another team that crushed this year's draft and KC Concepcion is undoubtedly a part of that. Not only are there few guys in the NFL easier to root for than the rookie receiver, but he's been productive with 40 catches for 458 yards and two total touchdowns on the year. Throw in that he's been a good run-blocker when called up on on the outside and it appears that Concepcion and Denzel Boston are a reliable duo that Cleveland's offense can move forward with.

25. Chicago Bears – S Dillon Thieneman

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: C

As was the case with Caleb Downs, the Bears have been asking Dillon Thieneman to wear a lot of hats as a rookie. The difference, however, is that Chicago has still allowed the young safety to be in his natural role far more than Dallas has with Downs. And unfortunately, Thieneman has struggled in coverage overall this season, which docks him a bit. His plus run defense and the flashes of good coverage play won't allow me to be but so harsh toward him, but he's left a bit to be desired.

26. Houston Texans – OL Keylan Rutledge

Grade: F

There are 78 qualified guards in the NFL this season in terms of the number of snaps played through 11 weeks. Keylan Rutledge has graded out, according to PFF, as the 71st-best guard among those players. It's been a struggle, specifically in pass-blocking as he's been one of the worst in the league in that capacity. He's only been middling in the run game as well. Of all the first-round picks this year, you could make the argument that no one has held their own less than the Texans lineman.

27. Miami Dolphins – CB Chris Johnson

Grade: A-

Chris Johnson is another player who probably hasn't gotten the recognition he deserves this season because the team he's on is so bad. But amid the woeful results for the Dolphins, he's been terrific at cornerback this season. Among qualified cornerbacks, he has the 14th-best coverage grade in the NFL this season by PFF's grading. While he has been suspect as a run defender, he was drafted to help solidify the coverage and Johnson is a big reason why Miami's defense has quietly been in a solid spot for most of the season.

28. New England Patriots – OT Caleb Lomu

New England Patriots offensive tackle Caleb Lomu | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: B

For the most part, Caleb Lomu's usage with the Patriots has been limited this season for a variety of reasons. Having said that, his performance when he's been on the field has been clearly positive. He's not been a world-beater, but he's been above-average as a pass-blocker and passable in the run game. They need him to be more consistent and, obviously, for him to be both healthy and on the field regularly. But there are positive enough signs to believe that he's a good asset in New England.

29. Kansas City Chiefs – DL Peter Woods

Grade: D

Peter Woods has been a massive disappointment. The Chiefs banked on him realizing the form we saw in 2024 at Clemson after a disappointing final year in college, but we simply haven't seen that. He's been abysmal as a run defender and only average at best as a pass-rusher before a neck injury sidelined him for the better part of a month recently. Kansas City was certainly hoping for a lot more than what they've gotten thus far from Woods.

30. New York Jets – WR Omar Cooper Jr.

Grade: B+

When Omar Cooper Jr. has been on the field, it's hard to argue with the impact that he's been able to make. He's been one of the best receivers in the entire league in terms of creating separation and has shown off his ability to make plays because of that. He does need to be better in run-blocking, but that's obviously a smaller part of the equation than what he can do in terms of passing game production, which has been impressive to this point.

31. Tennessee Titans – EDGE Keldric Faulk

Tennessee Titans defensive end Keldric Faulk | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: D

I was among the biggest skeptics when it came to Keldric Faulk in the draft process and, to this point, that's been proven right. Among qualified rookies, he's been the worst edge rusher this season. He's made little impact in the way of his pass rush and his run defense has somehow been worse. The Titans aren't in a good spot with their roster and Faulk, barring a turnaround and tapping into his athletic tools, looks to be someone ill capable of helping rebuild this group for the future.

32. Seattle Seahawks – RB Jadarian Price

Grade: B-

Injuries and working in a time share (which is just the Seattle way at this point) haven't helped Jadarian Price this season. Having said that, there have been some positive signs. He clearly has the explosiveness and burst to succeed at the NFL level and has shined in the passing game, both as a receiver and as a blocker when given the chance. Frankly, we just need to see more out of him and for the Seahawks to utilize their first-round pick a bit more.