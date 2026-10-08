Grading the 12 biggest NFL offseason moves one month into the season







We are one month into the NFL season, and teams are starting to show us who they are. It’s time we believe them. There has been no shortage of shocking outcomes, both with teams rising from the abyss (Browns, Raiders) and teams falling harder and faster than anyone could have imagined (Chargers, Texans).

You can never truly predict this league, but we can get a feel for what’s real and what’s probably a mirage this year. It’s too soon to draw absolute conclusions about what the final three-quarters of the season holds, but we have a sufficient sample size to grade some of the biggest offseason moves.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chargers hire Mike McDaniel as OC

Grade: F

Man, did I get this one wrong. The Chargers' offensive futility goes beyond the new play caller, sure. But the run game can’t get going, and at least former OC Greg Roman was always able to get that going. QB Justin Herbert has not been nearly good enough, and people are asking questions about his leadership and focus around the league. On top of that, a series of offensive line issues might really undermine this winless team. Immediate F.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bucs extend QB Baker Mayfield

Grade: F

He was not good last year. Maybe most of it was injuries. But now, the scope of the offense continues to constrict, and he doesn’t seem the same since Mike Evans started getting hurt and then departed. The Bucs had the right idea letting him enter the season all ticked off with an expiring contract and the potential for a franchise tag hanging over him. “They didn’t have to give him $55M a year, man,” one GM told me at the time of this deal. Now he’s hurt again and this season is on life support. Failing grade.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Bring Back QB Aaron Rodgers

Grade: C

This is exactly who the Steelers have been and exactly what Rodgers has been. They are like a dead .500 team, and he will make just enough plays to keep them quasi-competitive, but not nearly enough to make them a real Lombardi contender. It’s old and tired, and you know the endgame before it begins.

New York Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Giants hire John Harbaugh as head coach

Grade: A

This franchise hasn’t had a proven head coach since Tom Coughlin left. They are winning games the Giants never win and doing it despite QB Jaxson Dart barely playing. And don’t look now, but defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is starting to get some of the young DBs to play better. Now, the Giants are at least now beating the teams most teams beat after being one of the teams everyone beats for years. Harbaugh is making an impact.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cardinals rework QB Jacoby Brissett’s contract

Grade: F

Arizona should have just moved on from him off a career year and tried to trade him. Keeping him around got weird fast: Arizona had another rookie head coach, was headed for a rebuilding year and had just drafted an older quarterback on Day 2. Chatter is already beginning that they should look at Carson Beck, and they gave Brissett more money.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders sign QB Kirk Cousins

Grade: A

Not only did the Raiders get a great mentor for first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza, they also got the embodiment of head coach Klint Kubiak's under-center, play-action system. Oh, and Cousins is also a maven at throwing to tight ends and that’s what this system is predicated on. Tied for the NFL lead in TD passes, Cousins and the Raiders are 3-1 (and shoulda beat the Chiefs). Plus, they were on a budget? Can’t beat that.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eagles hire Sean Mannion as OC

Grade: F

Noticing a trend here? Jalen Hurts is tepid in a walk year, the offensive line is falling apart and Saquon Barkley is hurt now, too. Even with all those parts, this was a tough watch. Nothing seems to flow and nothing has been sustained on the ground or through the air. It feels like time might be running out on head coach Nick Sirianni, which means time is running out on this staff.

Denver Broncos' Davis Webb | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Broncos promote Davis Webb to OC

Grade: D

Denver did pull out that game against the Rams, and they are .500. So its not hopeless. But the defense has slipped, and they badly needed a hot start from Bo Nix and the offense. This year has been off kilter, out of sorts and ugly. They can’t score touchdowns in the first half of games at all, and the D could use a lead as it tries to sort things out. Seems inevitable that Sean Payton is going to take this over again if things don’t change immediately.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rams land Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald

Grade: INC

I mean, at some point, these two will play some snaps together, right? They haven’t been able to keep either on the field, and the Rams have dealt with injuries, crazy travel and weird games this season. But nothing was more potentially exciting than this coupling entering the season. Unfortunately, it’s been a nothingburger so far.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Commanders keep HC Dan Quinn

Grade: D

The Commanders decided to build out an entirely new staff around the head coach and turn him into a walk-around guy who just kind of leads ... but it’s not his defense really anymore? The new offensive coordinator doesn’t seem all that committed to the run and at max to protecting the oft-injured star QB — calling a silly play at the end of the half in Dallas when he gets hurt. Now, Daniels is coming back in a must-win-ish game with the Giants. Washington thought long and hard in that front office about going and getting an offensive whiz head coach last year. And in my opinion, they probably should have done it.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chiefs Sign RB Kenneth Walker

Grade: A

Talk about the perfect way to help Patrick Mahomes ease back from major knee surgery. Find a back at a team-friendly price who is ready to terrorize the league when Seattle decides not to bring him back after helping the Seahawks win a Super Bowl. The dude is leading the NFL in rushing at a time when Bijan Robinson is getting more attention. Over six yards a carry? You add that to an Andy Reid-Mahomes operation, and you are probably looking at what will be the last unbeaten team in the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Falcons promote QB Michael Penix Jr. to starter

Grade: A

Hey, it never made sense to go after Tua, but he also was never a real threat to Penix, who was coming off a third ACL surgery. So we are skewing positive here, and Tagovailoa and Cooper Rush were always just place-holders until Penix could return. Atlanta is 2-0 with him starting, and the presence of a functional QB has helped the run game explode for 477 yards in two games.