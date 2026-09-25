How many NFL teams have started 0-3 and made the playoffs?

Starting 0-3 is practically a death sentence in the NFL. Being in that position in the first place typically indicates one or both sides of the ball are playing well below par, there are multiple key injuries and/or the coaching is just bad. Waking up a team to spur the players into a winning streak can be the tallest of tasks.

Since 1980, there have been over 200 NFL teams to start their seasons 0-3. Prior to 1981, no franchise was able to turn such a horrible start around to slip into the playoffs. Since then, however, six teams have managed to do so.

Team (Season) Final Record Playoff Result New York Jets (1981) 10-5-1 Lost in Wild Card Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1982) 5-4* Lost in First Round San Diego Chargers (1992) 11-5 Lost in Divisional Round Detroit Lions (1995) 10-6 Lost in Wild Card Buffalo Bills (1998) 10-6 Lost in Wild Card Houston Texans (2018) 11-5 Lost in Wild Card Houston Texans (2025) 11-6 Lost in Divisional Round

Technically, only five teams have made the full turnaround in a complete NFL season. The 1982 Tampa Bay Buccaneers started 0-3 in a nine-game, players' strike-shortened campaign. The league expanded the playoffs to 16 teams that year and the Buccaneers were promptly defeated in the first round.

The Houston Texans are the only franchise in this century to accomplish the feat and they did it twice in the last decade. The 2018 team famously rattled off nine consecutive victories after starting 0-3 and claimed the AFC South crown. Last year, the Texans became the first club to ever make the dramatic turnaround twice which isn't necessarily as proud an accomplishment as one may think it is.

Seven NFL teams face steep potential 0-3 hole to climb out of

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston may have to pull the rabbit out of their helmets for a third time if things go poorly again on Sunday. They join six other teams in Week 3 that are faced with the near-impossible challenge if they lose a third consecutive game to start the year. Here's the full list:

Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers

Washington Commanders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Houston's demise would save division rival Indianapolis from falling into that hole as the two face one another in Week 3. That should be an entertaining matchup and practically will act as an early-season elimination game.

The group of teams risking their seasons features three that have already escaped the 0-3 gallows before (okay, Tampa Bay would have to do it for real this time). The Chargers, however bleak you'd like to view their situation, are actually the only franchise in NFL history to start 0-4 and still make the playoffs. That 1992 squad managed to win the AFC West and shut out the rival Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round before falling in the Divisional. Don't expect the same kind of magic this year if the Los Angeles iteration finds itself in a similar predicament.

If you're looking for a long-shot futures bet, you could argue the Colts, Texans and Buccaneers have the best chances of adding to the list of Herculean turnarounds. Of course, one of the first two would be out of the question given their Week 3 head-to-head but these are the best rosters that could only need to flip the proverbial switch and rattle off a streak of wins later this year.

Considering we just saw Houston pull this off last year, the chances are incredibly slim it happens again this season. But, never say never, we've seen weirder things happen in the NFL.