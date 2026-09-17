How to watch Lions vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football: Streaming, TV channel, start time and more

The Buffalo Bills are ready to open new Highmark Stadium on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 and they should be doing so with fireworks — both literally and figuratively. Outside of the spectacle around the stadium, there will be one on the field as well, with the Detroit Lions coming to town. The two sides both won their season-openers and now come into this matchup with high expectations to build upon those victories. Behind Josh Allen and Jared Goff, they have the offenses to do just that.

By the looks of it, Lions vs. Bills should be a high-octane and high-scoring affair on Thursday night. NFL fans won't want to miss this action. Thankfully, you won't have to, because we've got all of the information you need to watch this Week 2 matchup.

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills: Start time, TV channel, streaming info and how to watch

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: New Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY

New Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY TV Info: Streaming Only

Streaming Only Streaming: Prime Video

Prime Video Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit

Thursday Night Football hosting this game means that there will not be a traditional TV channel or cable network available for fans to watch the game in the United States. It will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the call and with all of the Prime Video NFL crew on deck for the pre- and postgame shows on Thursday evening from Buffalo (or Orchard Park, to be more specific).

While it is a bit of a shock at times to have a game that is only streaming, fans can still access Prime Video quite easily with a subscription to the service. Even if you are only signed up for Amazon Prime to receive their free shipping deals, you will have access to the Lions vs. Bills game if you just go into Prime Video and log in with the same credentials.

You can also purchase a Prime subscription if you are not a subscriber for $14.99 per month or $139 for the entire year.

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills prediction

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Point Spread: Bills -5.5

Bills -5.5 Moneyline: Bills -255, Lions +210

Bills -255, Lions +210 Total: 54.5

Both teams enter this game at 1-0, but I wouldn't read too much into the records — it's more about what it looked like to get to that point. Buffalo took down the vaunted Houston Texans with Allen and Co. hanging an impressive 36 points on that unit. While the Bills defense looks like it still has the ability to concede plenty of points, their offense might be able to outscore just about anyone. And that should be a point of concern for the Lions.

Detroit came out with the overtime victory over the Saints in Week 1 after stopping a two-point conversion attempt to win the game in the extra frame. That's a good defensive stand, but let's not overshadow the fact that the Lions gave up 410 yards passing to second-year quarterback Tyler Shough and gave up 30 points to New Orleans in the victory. It's a defense that can be had.

This game has the makings of a shootout. However, I trust the Bills offense, especially with some of Detroit's offensive line injuries, more than I do the Lions'. Add in the fact that Buffalo will be opening its new stadium on Thursday night, and I'd be shocked if this isn't a Buffalo victory.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 34, Detroit Lions 27