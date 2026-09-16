If Joe Burrow follows Russell Wilson's advice to leave Bengals, then he's already lost

Russell Wilson knows what it's like to depart from the team with which he reached the game's biggest stage. Now, the recently retired quarterback is suggesting Cincinnati Bengals signal caller Joe Burrow does the same.

Burrow, who's 44-33-1 as the Bengals' starter, is one season removed from leading the NFL in passing yards and touchdown throws. Now in his seventh professional campaign, he's still searching for an elusive Lombardi Trophy.

The lack of a Super Bowl title eats away at Burrow, and Zac Taylor's team can't secure it this season, Wilson believes Burrow will be on his way out the door.

"If it doesn't go well in Cincinnati this year, Joe Burrow is gone."@DangeRussWilson 👀 pic.twitter.com/fbRWVZLuYN — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 13, 2026

"I've loved Joe's mentality this offseason," Wilson said on CBS Sports' "NFL Today+." "I was with him a few times in New York, I saw him and it's just his presence and how focused he was, and he just seems like he really wants to compete. I think he's tired of losing. He's said that a few times. He's really focused on making sure that this is that special year.

"Listen, if it doesn't go well in Cincinnati this year — I'm just saying, I'm just telling you right now ... Joe Burrow's gone. And I think he wants to leave, and what's gonna be interesting is, 'Where does he go?' There's some great teams that need a quarterback."

Why should Joe Burrow want to stick around with the Bengals?

Earlier this month, Burrow told Bengals.com that he has no plans of leaving the Queen City.

"I'm here for the long haul," Burrow said. "I'm not going anywhere. I'm just trying to bring a now-or-never mentality to the day-by-day process. If you're not, what are you doing? Attack the day with a championship mindset. The rest will take care of itself."

Wilson, who starred for the Seattle Seahawks from 2012-21, won Super Bowl XLVIII and earned a reputation as one of the sport's most reliable passers. After his relationship with the Seahawks was strained and he was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022, he learned that the grass isn't always greener. He finished his 14-year odyssey by playing for three teams in as many seasons, and sitting behind Jaxson Dart with the New York Giants last year.

Burrow, meanwhile, has a pretty good setup with wideouts Ja'Marr Chase — his LSU college teammate and one of the brightest receivers in the league — and Tee Higgins, who Wilson called "two most dynamic receivers in football."

"When you think about the top of the top, those two guys right there can make plays all day. I'm throwing the ball to Ja'Marr Chase any chance I get," Wilson said.

Burrow has been to a Super Bowl, getting there during his second year in the league by getting past Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes in overtime on the road, then losing to Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.

Cincinnati forged deep into the playoffs the next go-round, too, but were ousted by the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch.

The Bengals haven't been back to the postseason since. Burrow will aim to change that this time around.