Is Aaron Rodgers playing tonight? Steelers preseason availability update vs. Packers

Wearing a closely trimmed beard, Aaron Rodgers' facial hair wanes from brown to gray. The four-time Associated Press NFL MVP, who's 42 years old, is heading into his 22nd professional season. He's let it be known that his second go-round with the Pittsburgh Steelers is surely his last.

When it gets underway, however, isn't as certain. The Steelers welcome in the Green Bay Packers for both teams' preseason opener on Thursday night, and it sounds as if Pittsburgh head coach Mike McCarthy would prefer for Rodgers to get some snaps in.

Twenty years ago, Rodgers would've been giddy about the chance to sling passes in any game action he could, but his view of this portion of the schedule isn't the same as it once was. Let's break down whether or not Rodgers will take the field against his former team.

Is Aaron Rodgers playing tonight? Latest Steelers update

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workouts | Justin K. Aller/GettyImages

To put it lightly, Rodgers doesn't hold exhibition play in high regard. He said on Tuesday that he hadn't had any conversations yet with McCarthy regarding his playing status for Thursday night.

"It's the preseason," Rodgers said. "It's not real football. So if I do (play), great. If not, great."

Judging based on that comment, Rodgers will be much more interested in being a spectator as the Steelers' other quarterbacks handle the reps. Factor in his age and importance to the team's chances at living up to its potential this season, and it doesn't make all that much sense to put him at any risk.

Also, the Steelers' top two receivers, DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., likely won't play, either, as both are nursing injuries, Rodgers confirmed. He's developed chemistry with them both throughout the offseason and training camp, but will have to wait to build on top of that against defenses not wearing black and gold.

Steelers QB depth chart vs. Packers with Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers have an intriguing signal-caller room behind Rodgers. The backup job is up for grabs, with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard vying for it. Third-round pick Drew Allar, who possesses obvious physical tools, doesn't project to get out there during the regular season, but has captured the hearts of part of Pittsburgh's fanbase as a Penn State product.

Howard, who injured his thumb before the preseason began this time last year, will be seeing his first game action in 570 days.

Rodgers will be locked in on what's happening on the field either way.

Position Player Career passing yards QB1 Aaron Rodgers 66,274 QB2 Mason Rudolph 4,925 QB3 Will Howard 0 QB4 Drew Allar 0

"I like to be on the headset and calm everybody down," Rodgers said. "Usually the first game, it's a little hectic on the headset, so I like to be the voice of reason, occasional dad joke or one-liner. Just keep everybody settled in a little bit."

When is the Steelers vs. Packers preseason game?

Game time: 7 p.m. EST

How to watch: NFL Network

How to stream: NFL+

Rodgers is right. Preseason football isn't quite true football, but don't tell Howard that. Having not put been put to the test by an opposing defense since winning the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Ohio State, he's pumped to finally get back in the mix.

“I still haven’t seen it (at this level), so I’m excited to get out there and experience it” Howard said Monday. “I know everyone says, ‘Preseason isn’t real football.’ But to me, it is. And I’m gonna treat it as such.”