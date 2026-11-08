Is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing today? Lions Week 9 injury report with WR questionable

The Detroit Lions have been rolling of late. Coming out of their bye week, this team has made a statement in the NFC North with wins over the Packers and Vikings. But on Sunday in Week 9, they're going on the road to face the struggling Miami Dolphins. However, one point of concern for the Lions is the fact that star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was listed as questionable for this game with a ribs injury. That left Lions fans and fantasy managers curious if he was going to be able to play against Miami.

St. Brown was limited in practice for the Lions throughout the week, but he's a huge part of what makes this offense work. So everyone concerned with Detroit and their offense heading into Week 9 simply was waiting on Sunday to find out if St. Brown will play this week or not.

Is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing in Week 9? Lions WR looks ready

While St. Brown has been limited all week, reports indicate that the Lions receiver is going to be able to suit up and play against the Dolphins on Sunday. That came from NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday morning.

#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs) is expected to play today, source said. He was limited all week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2026

St. Brown being on the field for the Lions is massively important. He's been such a massive part of the offense for years, the 2026 season being no exception. Through the first seven games of the season, he leads Detroit in targets (76), receptions (53), receiving yards (571) and is tied with Jameson Williams in receiving touchdowns (5). For as much deserved publicity as Jahmyr Gibbs gets as the engine for this offense, St. Brown is a huge cog in making the machine work.

Thus, having him out there in Week 9 is going to be big, even if the level of competition isn't much to write home about. However, given that he was limited in practice and that they're playing the lowly Dolphins, fantasy managers should probably still proceed with a bit of caution when it comes to St. Brown on Sunday.

Fantasy football outlook for Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 9

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For starters, while the Dolphins might not be a good team, they actually have quietly done a good job at limiting opposing wide receivers this season as the Miami defense has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. Yes, part of that is the fact that opposing offenses have looked to the run game to try and bleed clock with a lead against the Dolphins, but it's also a credit to head coach Jeff Hafley and his defense.

That being said, fantasy managers are obviously still playing St. Brown, but I also wouldn't expect a monster game from the Lions star either. Not only is it a sneaky not-so-easy matchup for the offense in that regard, but the fact that St. Brown was limited all week in practice does make you wonder if we could see Campbell and the Lions coaching staff exercise some caution with his workload and usage in this matchup with so much of the season still laying ahead.

Start St. Brown like you would in any week that he's healthy — he's certainly reached that status as a player at this point. However, with the emergence of Jameson WIlliams as well, don't be surprised if we see the Lions dial back his normal role in the offense as a result of this ribs injury.