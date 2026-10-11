Is Ashton Jeanty playing today? Raiders injury report with RB questionable

On the heels of the Las Vegas Raiders' first loss of the season, the team is hoping to have former first-round pick Ashton Jeanty in the backfield with Kirk Cousins for the team's Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots. Jeanty suffered an ankle injury in the loss to the Chiefs last week, and then was ultimately listed as questionable against New England with that injury along with what's being called a "flare up" of plantar fasciitis.

Not only for fantasy football managers with an investment in Jeanty this season, but for Raiders fans and other managers hoping to get a one-week flier with Mike Washington, everyone is wondering if Jeanty is going to suit up for Las Vegas in Foxborough. Let's dive into the latest updates and what we know about the running back's status coming off the injury.

Is Asthony Jeanty playing today? What to know for Raiders RB in Week 5

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Jeanty will be a proverbial game-time decision for the Raiders in the Week 5 matchup against the Patriots. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that the star running back and the team are "hopeful" that Jeanty will be able to play in this game, that's not a certainty. He'll participate in pregame warmups and the team will then make a definitive decision on his status for this matchup.

Whenever there's a situation such as this, it's always extremely tricky. Not only do fantasy managers and the Raiders need to think about the long-term implications with Jeanty and his injury and whether or not it's absolutely worth it to play him this week against the Patriots, but the team's hot start further complicates the matter, as they have something to play for already, even this early in the season.

Even still, it seems like there is at least a good chance that Jeanty can play this week, though that's also not the end of the matter — particularly for fantasy football managers trying to figure out how to navigate this injury.

Raiders RB depth chart: Vegas has a clear backup to Jeanty

Raiders RB Depth Chart Player RB1 Ashton Jeanty RB2 Mike Washington Jr. RB3 Dylan Laube

Jeanty is the clear bell cow in the Raiders offense when he's healthy, there's no doubt. However, the Raiders are still quite high on rookie fourth-round pick Mike Washington Jr. as well. He was a star for Las Vegas in the preseason as he consistently ripped off big chunk runs and explosive plays, which means that the Raiders aren't necessarily in a position where they'd recklessly push Jeanty to play through an injury when that's not the best decision for the 2025 first-round pick.

That being said, it is worth noting that the Raiders don't have really any reliable veteran depth behind Jeanty and Washington. That actually lends itself to the offense as a whole, as they are thin in the wide receiver room as well, though the tight end room with Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer is one of the NFL's best.

Ashton Jeanty fantasy outlook in Week 5 vs. Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fantasy football part of the picture is complicated for Jeanty. It's always worrisome when a running back with lower-body injuries is a game-time decision, because even if he does play, the potential risk for re-injury is higher and there's also the chance that the Raiders, in this instance, or any other team will limit the workload of the player in order to mitigate the injury.

That being said, if Jeanty is playing, he's still worth starting in this matchup. However, it might also be worth starting Mike Washington Jr. in your league if he's rostered, because it could be much more of a time share than we typically see in the Las Vegas backfield. In any case, though, the Raiders are in a position where New England's defense has been middling and, under Klint Kubiak, there is plenty of production to be had by Jeanty and the playmakers in the Raiders offense.