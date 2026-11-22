Brock Bowers is such a pivotal element to the Las Vegas Raiders offense, and you'd have to imagine even more so with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza set to make his second start. However, as Bowers has continued to battle an ankle injury, his status for the Raiders' matchup against the rival Denver Broncos on Sunday in Week 11 is a toss-up. That's even more worrisome for fantasy football managers considering that Vegas plays in the 4:25 p.m. ET window, making decisions about starting him that much more crucial for fantasy.

So let's check in on what to do with Bowers with the latest injury updates for the Raiders tight end, but also how both Vegas and fantasy managers will and should adjust if Bowers is unable to play on Sunday.

Is Brock Bowers playing on Sunday? Raiders TE a real game-time decision

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brock Bowers is truly a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos in Week 11. He didn't practice for the Raiders to start to week and then was limited on Thursday and Friday as well. That puts him truly living up to the questionable tag that he's been labeled with for this game and we probably won't know his availability until 1.5 hours before kickoff when inactives are released. With the late start, though, fantasy managers should consider the upside if he plays.

Last week, Bowers was also still limited with the ankle injury he's still battling, but he played only 11 snaps in that outing. That's important because we've seen that several times. When Bowers is playing at less than 100 percent, the team has shown no issues with limiting his usage and even his time on the field. When that's the case, he's no longer the must-start TE1, but rather more of a touchdown-dependent option.

While there is the chance that he could be fully good to go by kickoff and have his normal high workload for the Raiders in this offense, history tells us that Bowers being questionable likely limits his fantasy upside regardless of if he plays or not.

Raiders TE depth chart without Brock Bowers

Raiders Tight End Role Player TE1 Michael Mayer TE2 Ian Thomas

The Raiders have one of the best overall tight end rooms in the NFL with Michael Mayer not just being the proverbial backup to Bowers, but also just being on the field often with Bowers being used as a big slot. Mayer is a startable option each week even when Bowers is healthy, and that continues to be the case even more strongly if Bowers is out or limited and playing.

That being said, Mayer was in that spot last week and garnered only two catches on three targets for 16 yards. There is far more upside there, but with a rookie quarterback in Mendoza, that does make things a little less certain for the veteran tight end. For that matter, though, Thomas is largely a non-factor.

Instead, we'll see Mayer and other players in the Raiders offense be the beneficiaries of Bowers' injury when it comes to fantasy.

Fantasy outlook for Raiders if Brock Bowers doesn't play

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his debut against a similarly dominant defense to the one the Raiders will see with Denver, Mendoza spread the ball around, especially with Vegas really unable to run the ball effectively. While I don't have high hopes for Ashton Jeanty as a runner against the Broncos, the fact that he led the team in receptions and receiving yards (four for 46 yards) last week makes him someone who will likely get a bump with Bowers either limited or out.

Beyond that, Jack Bech becomes an intriguing option to play at wide receiver with Bowers' injury given that he led the team in targets with seen last week. Jeanty and Jalen Nailor were next on that list with four targets apiece. While Bech only converted those chances into two catches for 10 yards, it's a potential deep-league flier worth taking given how much he was targeted.

And while Tre Tucker only got two targets that resulted in one catch for nine yards, his performance this season suggests that he's another flier-worthy player this week given that he has been inconsistent but primed for boom weeks pretty regularly.