Is Brock Bowers playing today? Raiders injury report while waiting on TE's return

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to face the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon, with the (frankly unexpected) opportunity to start the Klint Kubiak era 3-0. Life after Pete Carroll is all rainbows and sunshine at the moment, with Kirk Cousins turning back the clock in an offense he knows like the back of his hand. Ashton Jeanty is electrifying, Fernando Mendoza can watch and learn — it's going exactly to plan.

Better yet, the Raiders have started 2-0 despite the absence of star tight end Brock Bowers, who'd probably be Cousins' top target of choice. Bowers has made two Pro Bowls in two years to start his career. While New Orleans is probably the toughest test Las Vegas has faced so far, the Saints' defense is vulnerable. If Bowers can return, the Raiders are well positioned for success.

Is Brock Bowers playing today? Raiders anticipate TE's return

The Raiders expect Bowers to make his season debut in Week 3 "barring a surprise," per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Bowers missed the first two weeks after he underwent a meniscus trim surgery on Sept. 8; his knee was bothersome throughout training camp.

Bowers appeared in 12 games (eight starts) last season, so injuries are becoming a common theme in the early stages of his career. Still, he put up the second-most receiving yards on the team with 680, scoring seven touchdowns. He's one of the most talented tight ends in the NFL, with game-breaking athleticism in the open field. That said, he has also struggled to play through injuries in the past, so Las Vegas ought to tread carefully. Do not be shocked if Bowers' ramp-up is slow.

Raiders tight end depth chart with Brock Bowers back in action

Bowers immediately assumes the top spot on Las Vegas' depth chart, with a chance to command significant targets. He will mainly "compete" for touches with No. 1 wideout Tre Tucker and running back Ashton Jeanty, who tied for the most targets (seven) in the Raiders' Week 2 victory over the L.A. Chargers.

Role Player TE1 Brock Bowers TE2 Michael Mayer TE3 Ian Thomas TE4 Carter Runyon (IR)

Michael Mayer was lightly involved in Bowers' absence, reeling in nine catches for 55 yards on 11 targets across Las Vegas' first two games. Mayer will still get his share of snaps, especially as a blocker, but Bowers will dominate the tight end reps moving forward, assuming he's physically up to the task.

Brock Bowers fantasy football outlook vs. Saints

Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN ranks Bowers No. 2 among tight ends in PPR formats. He has a real chance to finish the season as fantasy football's undisputed TE1. Cousins has a long history of fruitful connections with his tight ends, while Bowers often looks more like a wide receiver anyhow with his speed and fluidity on the outside. He can line up in different spots and run a vast route tree, while the rest of Las Vegas' receiving corps leaves much to be desired.

There is always a natural concern for any player returning from injury, and the Raiders could ease Bowers back into action slowly. That said, he figures to be a hot target in the red zone and he's much too talented to keep on your bench in fantasy. He should start this week, no questions asked. He was the No. 2 fantasy tight end as a rookie and the No. 8 fantasy tight end last season, despite missing five weeks, per Pro-Football Reference.