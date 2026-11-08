Is Cam Skattebo playing today? Giants Week 9 injury report with RB’s status up in the air

The focus of the New York Giants' head-scratchingly good record this year (4-2-1) has surrounded the quarterback situation. Jaxson Dart was lost for the regular season in Week 2, and then backup Jameis Winston did just enough to keep the ship from sinking before the team traded for Jaxson Dart lite — aka J.J. McCarthy.

However, the team's rushing attack — a three-headed monster featuring Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary — has filled the gaps when receiving stars like Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely rarely came up short. That trio has combined for 738 all-purpose yards and seven total touchdowns this season.

Now the Giants lead the NFC East and have an opportunity to gain a choke hold over their rivals with an all-important win over the Philadelphia Eagles. However, they may have to do without the bulldog of the offense in Skattebo.

Is Cam Skattebo playing today? Heart of Giants rushing attack 'doubtful' for clash with Eagles

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the weekend, New York listed Skattebo as "Doubtful" on its Friday injury report with a hamstring issue. ESPN's Jordan Raanan also noted "it's unlikely he plays" in his own reporting.

Giants are listing RB Cam Skattebo as doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. the Eagles due to his hamstring injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2026

Usually when a player gets the "D" next to their name on the injury report, it's just as good a designation as being out. Skattebo suffered a serious ankle injury last season against Philadelphia, but this appears to be a separate issue that will prevent him from getting revenge — at least for now. However, New York's running back room is already banged up as it is.

Giants RB depth chart behind Cam Skattebo is worryingly thin

Should Skattebo inevitably miss Sunday's matchup, the Giants will have to turn to a list of relative unknowns after having one of the most versatile backfields in the league.

Role Player RB1 Cam Skattebo (Hamstring) RB2 Devin Singletary RB3 Greg Desrosiers Jr. RB4 Phil Mafah IR Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring)

Tyrone Tracy Jr., who was Skattebo's usual backup, was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week with his own hamstring issue. He'll now miss at least four games. Skattebo being ruled out on Sunday would make Devin Singletary, the hero of New York's overtime win over the Houston Texans, the starting back. After that ... it gets real dicey.

Greg Desrosiers Jr., a rookie, and Phil Mafah, a second-year veteran with just five career carries, will take on change-of-pace and emergency roles behind Singletary. Mafah, at least, has found the endzone once but that was for the Dallas Cowboys last season. There's just no way to know how either of them are going to fare against Philadelphia's still-tough defense.

Fantasy football replacement options for Cam Skattebo

If your lineup is in a serious pinch this week, you could theoretically go pick up Singletary and bet on him having a breakout game with the majority of touches likely going his way. The Eagles are the fifth-worst defense against the run this year (131.9 rushing yards allowed per game). You should only start Singletary if you can't find literally anybody else with an established starting role in free agency.

Head coach John Harbaugh's approach has been establishing the running game and allowing top receiving threats like Nabers and Likely get open once enough linebackers commit to stuffing the gaps. He could still take that approach on Sunday in Philadelphia but there's a greater chance without Skattebo to lean on that Harbaugh asks McCarthy to sling it against the Eagles' 25th-ranked defense against the pass (235.4 yards allowed per game).

Some decent non-Giants options would be someone like the Arizona Cardinals' Tyler Allgeier or the Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Mason, if available. Should you need to really scrape the barrel in a deep league, Singletary will suffice unless you're willing to roll the dice on a Kaelon Black (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) or Dylan Sampson (Cleveland Browns).