Is DJ Moore playing today? Bills injury report with WR questionable again

The Buffalo Bills traded for DJ Moore this past offseason, hoping he'd fill the WR1 void left by Stefon Diggs once Buffalo moved on from him. While Buffalo's offense has flourished, Moore has averaged just 44.5 yards per game, the second-lowest mark of his career, and he's only appeared in four of Buffalo's six games thus far.

There were concerns about Moore missing another game due to a shoulder injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 4, given his limited participation in practice and questionable designation for Week 7, but given Saturday's report from ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, those concerns can be tossed aside.

Bills DT Ed Oliver is good to go, no injury designation, as he makes his return this week. Big one for Bills as they try to pressure Lamar.



WR DJ Moore is listed as questionable but to he expects to play Sunday barring any setback. Obvious boost for Josh Allen. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 30, 2026

Is DJ Moore playing today? What Bills are saying about WR1's availabilty

When speaking earlier in the week, head coach Joe Brady said it'd be nice just to get Moore back on the field to practice. By that point, it was unclear as for whether he'd play in Sunday's game, but assuming Moore can get through warmups without an issue, it sounds like he'll be in there.

Joe Brady said "it will be nice to get" DJ Moore (shoulder) back on the field Wednesday, via @kfitz134. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 28, 2026

That's a big deal for the Bills, who not only get their most talented pass-catcher back, but get him back against a Baltimore Ravens team that has not done well against opposing WR1s this season. The Bills' offense is better with Moore in it (obviously), and the Ravens' defense is worse when the opposing offense is potent (also obviously). These are good things for Buffalo.

Josh Allen on throws 10+ yards downfield:



With D.J. Moore on the field?



#2 in completion rate (66%)



Without Moore the last 3 games?



#26 in completion rate (41%)



Moore is expected back this week



Baltimore allows 10.2 yards per target to WR1s



#30 in the NFL — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 30, 2026

Bills wide receiver depth chart behind DJ Moore shows how important he is

When looking at the Bills' wide receiver depth chart beyond Moore, it's easy to realize just how important he is to the team's passing attack.

Role Player WR1 DJ Moore WR2 Khalil Shakir WR3 Keon Coleman WR4 Joshua Palmer WR5 Greg Dortch WR6 Skyler Bell

Khalil Shakir is a fine receiver and Keon Coleman, to his credit, has been better than expected, but are either of those guys really WR1 types of receivers? I mean, Shakir is 49th in the NFL in yards despite Moore's absence. Dalton Kincaid has picked up much of the slack in the passing game from the tight end position, and their running game is as potent as any in the sport, but when Moore is out, there just isn't much talent in the wide receiver room, which puts a ton of pressure on Josh Allen.

What to expect from DJ Moore in fantasy football for Week 8

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fantasy football owners drafted Moore fairly early, hoping that joining an offense as the WR1 led by arguably the best quarterback on the planet would lead to high-end results. They've been fairly mediocre at best so far when healthy, and of course, he's missed time due to injury lately.

Moore playing is good, but how much can he play? How effective will he be? After all, while Moore is expected to play, he was not a full participant in practice all week. That likely means that while he's healthy enough to suit up, he probably isn't 100 percent healthy.

Getting to face a Ravens team that has been vulnerable to other WR1s this season is a good thing, especially in a game that has every chance to be a shootout, but given how this season has gone, I'd be lying if I said I was overly enthusiastic regarding how he'll perform. He feels like a touchdown-dependent option, which makes him a risky play. He should probably be treated like a WR3 or FLEX play at best right now until proven otherwise.