Is Jeremiyah Love playing tonight? Cardinals status update for Hall of Fame Game vs. Panthers

When the Arizona Cardinals selected Jeremiyah Love third overall in the NFL Draft, they got arguably the most pro-ready player in the entire class. Love should be able to hit the ground running. The question is what he's running towards. Barring a shocking turn of events, the Cardinals are projected to finish in last once again in the NFC West. That's not all their fault, as the Seahawks, Rams and 49ers reside in the same division. Yet, Cardinals fans want something — anything — to get excited about. That starts on Thursday night during the Hall of Fame Game.

Unfortunately for those same Cardinals fans (and casual NFL viewers), they will not get their first look at the rookie Love in Canton. The NFL preseason has taken its latest victim in Love, as the three games in the leadup to the 2026-27 NFL season will instead focus on roster battles and players on the periphery of the 53-man roster. That does not include Love.

Is Jeremiyah Love playing tonight? Latest Cardinals update

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals are likely hold out most if not all of their projected starters in the first preseason game. Carson Beck, a rookie out of Miami, will get the start behind center with a real chance to prove himself. Most of the players he's playing with and against will not be regular starters. That's just how the preseason goes.

Jeremiyah Love will not play in the Hall of Fame Game tomorrow.



RB1. pic.twitter.com/aeZYuFWcBV — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 5, 2026

Love could get in on the action further down the road, as the Cardinals coaching staff will surely want him to get into a game before their Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. With Love standing on the sidelines on Thursday night, though, it's unclear who will receive the lion's share of the carries. The Cardinals running back room behind Love and Tyler Allgeier (who was listed as the No. 1 back on Arizona's first preseason depth chart) is a bit of a mystery.

Cardinals RB depth chart for the Hall of Fame Game

With Love (and possibly Allgeier) likely out for the Hall of Fame Game, espect the majority of the carries to go to Trey Benson. James Conner, a talented former Pro Bowler, has an extensive injury history of his own, so the Cardinals will likely limit his touches as well.

Behind Benson, Zonovan Knight and Corey Kiner are fighting for roster spots. Expect both players to get snaps on special teams and in the backfield as they try to carve out a role for themselves.

Position Player Career yards RB1 Tyler Allgeier 2876 RB2 Jeremiyah Love -- RB3 James Conner 6065 RB4 Trey Benson 451 RB5 Zonovan Knight 582 RB6 Corey Kiner 58

When is the Cardinals vs. Panthers Hall of Fame Game?

Game time : 8:00pm ET

: 8:00pm ET How to watch : NBC

: NBC How to stream: Peacock

The Hall of Fame Game is played just before Hall of Fame weekend, when a new class of football's past stars is enshrined in Canton. As football immortality looks on, they will be forced to watch...Carson Beck and Kenny Pickett do battle. It's great that the 2026-27 NFL season is underway, but the game itself leaves a lot to be desired. Still, if you've missed watching dudes in pads knock the living hell out of each other, then this is your night.

The preseason doesn't mean as much as it used to to the game's biggest stars, but for young, up-and-coming players it's a chance to make an impression and secure a roster spot. That matters, as every NFL team's depth will be tested across 18 regular season weeks.