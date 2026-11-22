Kenneth Walker III has been a revelation for a Kansas City Chiefs team who hadn't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Patrick Mahomes became the starter. The high-priced free agent signing has been worth every penny, adding an explosive and dynamic backfield element to Andy Reid's offense. But seemingly out of nowhere last week, Walker ended up on the injury report with a groin injury late in the week and missed his first game of the season. Then, after missing practice most of the week, Walker's status for Week 11 against the Cardinals was also up in the air.

Not only does that have fans and fantasy football managers wondering if he'll play on Sunday, but also how they adjust in fantasy with potential replacements and more.

Kenneth Walker III out for second straight game in Week 11 vs. Cardinals

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker has already been ruled out on Sunday for Week 11 with the groin injury. That's at least somewhat surprising given that it was initially called a "minor" ailment for the Chiefs running back. However, it does appear that Kansas City is electing to exercise caution with their star offensive weapon, which might be because they're looking forward.

Not only is Arizona not exactly the most formidable opponent — especially when this is a team that's starting Josh Johnson in Week 11 (yes, that Josh Johnson) — but Kansas City has a short week and will play the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. Resting Walker with this injury for at least another week could ensure that he's healthy for that massive AFC matchup, which could be crucial in the playoff race as we get down to the nitty gritty.

Regardless, the Chiefs won't have Walker out on the field, which means that fantasy football managers won't have him in their lineups either. So where does that leave us? Let's take a look.

Fantasy football replacements for Kenneth Walker in Week 11

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

Considering that Emmett Johnson is rostered in over 90% of ESPN leagues, managers won't be able to pick him up. However, if you have him on your roster as a handcuff (or even if you have him just as a bench option for when Walker does miss time), you should be starting Johnson.

The rookie had a monster day in relief of Walker last week, rushing 22 times for 101 yards while also catching six of his seven targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Whether it's the box score or eye test, he passes both of them with flying colors as an explosive playmaker who has the trust of his offense. He's going to be used heavily and could very well be a week winner whenever he's the starter.

Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens (Rostered in 24.4% of ESPN leagues)

Derrick Henry is still the RB1 in Baltimore, but the quarterback injuries and carousel have made Justice Hill a viable option. The Ravens defense has been abysmal and could well be so again against a potent (at least sometimes) Panthers offense. We saw that last week against the Chargers and Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett ended up dropping back 51 times in that game.

That limits the usage of Henry, but increases the potential workload for a better pass-catcher like Hill. He's preferable in PPR formats after catching five of his seven targets for 34 yards last week, but he does offer some upside with his limited work on the ground as well. In a pinch, though, you could do much worse than a pass-catcher in what could be a pass-heavy game script for Baltimore.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Rostered in 69.1% of ESPN leagues)

You need to check to see if Rico Dowdle is available in your league. He's not widely available in the way of a waiver-wire pickup threshold, but he has enough availability that he's worth mentioning, especially this week. As the Steelers face the Eagles, Dowdle is expected to continue to be in a timeshare with Jaylen Warren in a game where Pittsburgh should heavily have the upper hand.

Dowdle was disappointing last week as the Steelers offense struggled mightily against the Bengals with five carries for 26 yards. However, he had 24 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown in his two previous outings combined, as well as having games with six, zero and two targets in the passing game in his last three games. He could see an increased workload if Mike McCarthy is simply trying to run out the clock.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (Rostered in 61.8% of ESPN leagues)

This is definitely a roll of the dice considering that Alvin Kamara isn't playing even one-quarter of the Saints snaps in a crowded backfield in some weeks. While that may be the case, the Bears defense could be a tough matchup for Travis Etienne and Audric Estime to run against, which could bring Kamara into the fray as the primary pass-catching back.

Kamara had a rushing and receiving touchdown last week despite only getting five touches in the game, but he does have 15 targets in his last three games. It's a touchdown-dependent flier, but his veteran status and the potential game script against Chicago makes him an intriguing fill-in for fantasy managers this week.