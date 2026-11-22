Whenever Mike Evans has been healthy this season, he's been everything that the San Francisco 49ers were hoping for when they signed him this offseason in free agency. In six games this season, he's averaged 70 yards and 0.5 touchdowns per game on 4.5 receptions. However, the 49ers have been without him since Week 6 and he came into the huge Sunday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 in Mexico City listed as questionable but with a chance to return from the Achilles injury that's sidelined him.

With the late start, though, fantasy football managers and fans alike need to know if Evans is going to be able to return and play. There are few lineup adjustments to be made if he doesn't, so let's check in on the latest updates and what fantasy managers need to know for Week 11.

Is Mike Evans playing on Sunday Night Football? 49ers WR ready to suit up

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Evans looks set to return to the 49ers for Week 11 against the Vikings on Sunday night in primetime. While he's still listed as questionable and the team hasn't released an official word, the veteran wide receiver's agent posted a clip to Instagram on Saturday that indicated that Evans will be back in action in a matchup that could go a long way in determining NFC playoff seeding.

Evans was battling with injuries before ultimately missing time for the 49ers, so it's hard for anyone to be too critical of San Francisco for giving him almost a month of rest to try and prepare for a late-season run and the postseason. But given that Evans remained highly productive and a featured part of the Brock Purdy-led passing offense prior to missing time, the expectation should be that he returns to being productive immediately.

49ers wide receiver depth chart with Mike Evans returning

49ers Depth Chart Player Player Player WR1 Mike Evans Keenan Allen Jordan Watkins WR2 Deebo Samuel Demarcus Robinson Jacob Cowing

The 49ers' injuries at wide receiver have been well-documented this season and for good reason. This wasn't what this group was supposed to look like this season. However, with Evans' potential return on Sunday against Minnesota combined with the trade deadline addition of Keenan Allen, things are looking far better for San Francisco's passing offense than they were.

You can still expect Evans, when healthy, to be the primary target, especially in the red zone. However, Samuel's value in the quick game and even the rushing attack is valuable, particularly for fantasy managers, and Allen will continue to factor into the offense as well. Robinson, Watkins and Cowing are largely just depth options that the Niners have available, though Cowing has some special teams value for real-world implications more so than fantasy.

Mike Evans fantasy outlook for Week 11

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, you're not benching Evans. However, starting the 49ers wide receiver upon his return to action comes with the caveat that he'll be facing the Vikings defense, a group that has been pretty consistent in shutting down opposing offenses, even ones as explosive as the 49ers.

Minnesota has allowed just 20+ points in just two games this season, Week 1 against the Packers and two weeks ago against the Bills. That includes holding Green Bay to 10 points in the rematch, limiting the Bears in a rainstorm to three points and even holding the Lions to 19 points in a loss within the last month.

More into the nuts and bolts, the blitz-heavy approach of Brian Flores ultimately leads to shots down the field being limited by opposing offenses. That could limit Evans to some degree in this matchup and make Deebo Samuel a more intriguing option. However, Evans is the type of talent that you start whenever he's playing and, with him trending to do that, he'll be in your lineup with plenty of upside.