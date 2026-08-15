Is Patrick Mahomes playing today? Latest Chiefs injury update for preseason Week 1

Two of the most talked-about and talented teams in the NFL will wage battle on Friday afternoon in Kansas City, as the hometown Chiefs host the Los Angeles Rams for preseason Week 1. There's a nonzero chance both teams are vying for a Super Bowl berth down the road, but this is only preseason, which means neither team will be playing at full strength or showing its full hand.

That leads us to Patrick Mahomes, whose 2025 season ended unceremoniously with a torn ACL. He has been quick to mend and it sounds like Kansas City can expect him on the field for Week 1 of the regular season. Week 1 of the preseason, however, is another matter entirely.

Is Patrick Mahomes playing today? Latest Chiefs-Rams updates

Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs | USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes is ruled out for Week 1, per head coach Andy Reid. This is out of an abundance of precaution, but Mahomes is hardly the only quarterback to sit out their first preseason game.

Patrick Mahomes (knee) officially won't play preseason Week 1. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 13, 2026

More importantly, Mahomes has been fully cleared to participate in training camp, so he hasn't missed a beat insofar as building a rapport with teammates and getting his sea legs back. It's safe to assume Mahomes will take the field at some point in the preseason, however, as nothing can replace game reps and Mahomes will need to get comfortable with true pressure again before he's thrown into the regular season fire.

Chiefs QB depth chart for preseason opener vs. Rams

Position Name Career Passing Yards QB1 Justin Fields 9,039 QB2 Garrett Nussmeier 0 QB3 Chris Oladokun 235 Out, Knee Patrick Mahomes 35,939

With Mahomes on the sideline, Justin Fields will get his first start as a Chief. The former Bears, Steelers and Jets quarterback has endured much ridicule over the years, but he's generally overqualified for a pure backup role. What Fields lacks in standout arm talent, he can compensate for — at least partially — with incredible speed and agility. He's one of the most dynamic open-field athletes in the NFL and a great designed run option, should Kansas City ever decide to explore unconventional and creative ways to utilize Fields' unique skill set.

Garrett Nussmeier entered last season at LSU as a projected first-round pick, but he never quite found his footing. Still, the seventh-round pick is a coach's kid who displays sharp point guard instincts in the pocket, able to get the ball out quickly and locate his receivers across the middle. There's some real talent and IQ here, and Kansas City fans should eagerly watch his development.

Chris Oladokun made two starts last season, completing 35-of-55 passes (63.8 percent) for 235 yards and one touchdown. Those are his career stats; he was a seventh-round pick to Pittsburgh in 2022, but didn't touch an NFL field until landing in Kansas City a couple years later.

Mahomes need not worry about losing his job, obviously, so this is a good environment for coaches and fans alike to examine the alternatives and see how the team functions without Mahomes, just in case.

When is the Chiefs vs. Rams preseason game?

Game time : 4:00 p.m. ET

: 4:00 p.m. ET How to watch : NFL Network

: NFL Network How to stream: NFL+/FuboTV

You can watch the Chiefs-Rams games on local broadcasts (KSHB in Kansas City, CBS LA in Los Angeles) or nationally on NFL Network, with a subscription. Streaming options include NFL+ or FuboTV. The game is at 3 p.m. local in K.C. and 1 p.m. PT in Los Angeles and on the west coast.