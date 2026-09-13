Is Rome Odunze playing today? Bears injury update with star receiver questionable

The Chicago Bears are hoping to be fully healthy on offense going into Week 1, but that hinges on Rome Odunze’s availability. Earlier this week, Odunze was ailing with a calf injury that put his status in jeopardy. It doesn't seem to be a major concern, but because it popped up late in the week, it had fans wondering if the third-year wideout would be healthy and ready for the Bears’ Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Odunze was listed as questionable on Wednesday’s injury report, and it will be closer to a game-time decision for Chicago. Here’s the latest on Odunze ahead of the Bears’ season opener and what it means for Chicago’s hopes of getting out to a hot start in year two under Ben Johnson.

Is Rome Odunze playing today? Bears could have all their weapons for Week 1

Odunze, though dealing with a calf issue, is on track to start Week 1 in Carolina. This is a big move for the Bears as they’ll most likely be healthy for the start of the season. Luther Burden III’s status was in limbo after he got hurt during the preseason, but he’s active. With Odunze active as well, that gives Caleb Williams all of his weapons to start the season.

#Bears WR Rome Odunze, questionable with a calf injury, is expected to go today against the #Panthers, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2026

The Bears need Odunze to be healthy and ready this season after they decided to trade D.J. Moore. Obviously the pressure falls on Luther Burden III to be the secondary weapon in this offense behind Colston Loveland, but it also means Odunze has to prove he’s a worthy No. 1 option.

Chicago Bears WR depth chart with Rome Odunze available for Sunday

POSITION PLAYER WR1 Rome Odunze WR2 Luther Burden III WR3 Kalif Raymond WR4 Zavion Thomas WR5 Jahdae Walker WR6 Kaden Davis

Not much changes in the receiver depth chart from what we would have expected for Week 1. The Bears did activate Kaden Davis this week off the practice squad, but that was more for insurance rather than expecting Odunze to be out. The most important players in this room are Odunze and Burden. As long as they’re healthy, it’s a good sign for Williams, Johnson and this Bears offense. Though Odunze will be available, that doesn’t mean he’ll play every snap. He could very well be limited to prevent further injury or if he’s still ailing a bit.

That said, this Bears offense will hinge on how well players like Burden perform. Johnson already said that he views Burden as a weapon that can be as dangerous as his old flame Amon-Ra St. Brown in Detroit. Whether Odunze is fully healthy or not, the Bears will need Burden to play well just as much as they need Odunze healthy.

What does Odunze’s availability mean for Week 1 clash with Carolina Panthers?

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) run on the field during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have to get out to a hot start this season. The NFC North division will be a gauntlet with the Minnesota Vikings reloading, Detroit still dangerous and Green Bay always looming as a threat. Chicago can’t afford to get behind early; these are the games they need to win. They turned things around in year one under Johnson and nearly knocked off the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs last year. This season is about building off of that, and that starts with Week 1.

It’s a 17-game season, so what happens is Week 1 isn’t necessarily going to determine how the year is going to go. But strong starts usually inspire teams to finish strong. The Bears have had strong starts and fallen apart. With the Odunze news, they have to be eager to get the season started. They get to see what this team that’s now a year older will accomplish. They’ve changed this offense up to build up the younger core.

Odunze should have a big season this year and now that he’s the true No. 1 target of this offense, a big week one will go a long way to building confidence in this offense.