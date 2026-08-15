Is Ty Simpson playing today: Latest Rams QB depth chart for preseason Week 1

Perhaps the most controversial selection in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft was the Los Angeles Rams' pick of Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall. Not only did Simpson feel like an incredible reach at No. 13 in the first round, but the Rams, in particular, taking him that early was genuinely shocking when Matthew Stafford is still in town. The Rams made this selection hoping for Simpson to be Stafford's successor whenever the future Hall of Famer were to hang up the spikes.

Rams fans were hoping to get a glimpse of the guy the organization hopes will be its future under center, and fortunately, they will get just that. Head coach Sean McVay revealed that Simpson will play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Is Ty Simpson playing tonight? Latest Rams update

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rams are known for benching their starters in the preseason, and this year figures to be no different. The starters are expected to be out of Saturday's game, so with Matthew Stafford out of the equation, Simpson is going to get a chance to play. As great as that is, Rams fans will need to wait a bit to watch him in action, based on who McVay named as the starter.

Sean McVay said Stetson Bennett will start Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chiefs.



Ty Simpson will also play. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 13, 2026

It's unsurprising that Stetson Bennett, the leading candidate to begin the season as the Rams' QB2, is set to start this game. Simpson should play a good bit, though, and it'll be interesting to see how he does in his first professional game action. Simpson will presumably be playing with second or third-stringers against second or third-stringers, so whether he lights the world on fire or struggles, his performance should probably be taken with a grain of salt.

Rams QB depth chart for preseason opener vs. Chiefs

Position Player Career Passing Yards QB1 Stetson Bennett 0 QB2 Ty Simpson 0 QB3 Matthew Caldwell 0 OUT Matthew Stafford 64,516

With Stafford on the sidelines, focus will shift to players who have as many NFL regular season passing yards as I do. In all seriousness, it should be fascinating to watch Bennett and Simpson, in particular.

Bennett is clearly the guy Sean McVay and Co. trust to be Stafford's backup, and understandably so, since he's been in the system and has more experience, but Simpson shouldn't be overlooked. The Rams clearly think very highly of him given where they drafted him, and he's obviously going to make the team. If he outplays Bennett, perhaps he can unseat him as QB2. Crazier things have happened.

The QB depth chart rounds out with Matthew Caldwell, a fellow rookie who lacks experience. Caldwell didn't play much at Texas this past season behind Arch Manning, but he showed enough in his seven appearances to earn a training camp invite with the Rams. He almost certainly won't make the team, but should still see the field in some capacity in Saturday's contest.

When is the Rams vs. Chiefs preseason game?

Game time : 4:00 p.m. ET

: 4:00 p.m. ET How to watch: NFL Network

NFL Network How to stream: NFL+/FuboTV

Saturday's contest between these two Super Bowl contenders might not feature many, if any, of the big-name players, but it should still be an intriguing game to watch. It'll feature the players who are fighting hard to be complementary pieces on a team that (hopefully) goes on a deep playoff run.

This game might not mean much in the grand scheme of things, but it is an opportunity for young players like Simpson to make an early impression. A strong showing from him, for however long McVay allows him to play, will give the overreactionists the chance to think again when it comes to ripping the Rams for the Simpson draft pick.