It took one preseason game for Steelers to make Aaron Rodgers regret coming back

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t necessarily mad to have Aaron Rodgers back, but after the first preseason game of 2026 for Pittsburgh, the Steelers certainly could look to an alternative reality where they fully reset and gave Will Howard or Drew Allar a chance to start in 2026. As good as Aaron Rodgers was during his prime, since he left Green Bay, he’s simply been mediocre at best. Pittsburgh didn’t bring him back for 2026 to be mediocre which is why his margin for error is even slimmer.

Howard and Allar looked stellar in the preseason. Rodgers already said the 2026 season will be his last, but what if things go so bad, he wished he called it a career a year earlier?

Drew Allar, Will Howard turn up pressure on aging Aaron Rodgers after 2026 preseason debuts

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allar and Howard combined 17-for-22 with 220 yards and Allar was the lone Steelers quarterback to throw for a touchdown with two of them. Yes, this is just the preseason, but if it’s any indication on what Allar or Howard could potentially be, the Steelers are thwarting their development, running it back with Rodgers. Yes, Rodgers probably gives them the best chance to win, but the Steelers aren’t necessarily atop the AFC standings, let alone the AFC North. Consistency is key so both will need another big showing against the New York Jets.

The pressure Rodgers will face comes from impatience from the fans and coaching staff. Rodgers, much like last season, has to come in and essentially turn this team into a serious playoff contender. Last year, the Steelers lost yet another playoff game, extending their playoff win drought to 10 years. Howard and Allar looked comfortable enough to do exactly what Rodgers did last season. If that’s his ceiling, him coming back wasn’t worth it.

Rodgers’ legacy really isn’t in question at this point in his career, but the only reason you come back for one more year with the coach that turned you into a future hall of famer is because you want one last ride for a championship. Anything less and it wasn’t worth it, especially when the two quarterbacks in line to replace Rodgers are already trending up.

Why Pittsburgh will regret not turning to Will Howard or Drew Allar

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn’t the best comparison, but it will get my point across. In a way, the Steelers bringing Rodgers back is similar to the Cleveland Browns leaning toward starting Deshaun Watson. Both players are in the final season with their respective teams and both have younger options that have more reason to play them than not. While Rodgers is the better option because he doesn’t have a learning curve, what if this season is like last year or worse? It means the Steelers just wasted a season of development for Howard or Allar.

Granted, both players could use another season of no-pressure stakes. Howard is just in his second season and Allar was a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Learning from a player like Rodgers can go a long way toward development; just look at how Jordan Love turned out. That said, the best experience is reps, and right now, Rodgers is taking reps away from both players. This will all mean nothing if Rodgers and the Steelers turn back the clock for one season and reprise their dominant era. But there’s not a lot of confidence the Steelers are truly going to be that solid of a team.

There’s hype around the Cincinnati Bengals as well as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Last year, the AFC North had just one team reach the playoffs and it came down to the final regular season game. For now, there isn’t anything the Steelers have done to make this season feel any different than last year.